VINCI: Disclosure of transactions in on shares from February 16th to February 20th,2026

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 17th, 2025, to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from February 16th to February 20th,2026:

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s nameDate of transactionIdentifying code of financial instrumentAggregated daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in EuroMarket (MIC code)
VINCI2026-02-16FR00001254866 983136,0962XPAR
VINCI2026-02-16FR00001254864 570136,1392CEUX
VINCI2026-02-16FR00001254862 643136,1648AQEU
VINCI2026-02-16FR0000125486687136,2276TQEX
VINCI2026-02-17FR00001254866 983137,0815XPAR
VINCI2026-02-17FR00001254864 970137,0996CEUX
VINCI2026-02-17FR00001254862 078137,1363AQEU
VINCI2026-02-17FR0000125486778137,0797TQEX
VINCI2026-02-18FR00001254866 004138,1058XPAR
VINCI2026-02-18FR00001254865 255138,1437CEUX
VINCI2026-02-18FR00001254862 551138,0291AQEU
VINCI2026-02-18FR0000125486877138,1561TQEX
VINCI2026-02-19FR00001254868 123138,3534XPAR
VINCI2026-02-19FR00001254864 503138,3512CEUX
VINCI2026-02-19FR00001254861 539138,4461AQEU
VINCI2026-02-19FR0000125486550138,3821TQEX
VINCI2026-02-20FR00001254867 093139,7994XPAR
VINCI2026-02-20FR00001254864 621139,8410CEUX
VINCI2026-02-20FR00001254862 036139,8930AQEU
VINCI2026-02-20FR0000125486915139,9446TQEX
      
  TOTAL73 759137,8995 

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website:

https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/fr/finances-bourse-actionnariat-transactions/pages/index.htm

