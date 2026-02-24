VINCI: Disclosure of transactions in on shares from February 16th to February 20th,2026

Nanterre, February 23rd, 2026

Disclosure of transactions in on shares

from February 16th to February 20th,2026

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 17th, 2025, to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from February 16th to February 20th,2026:

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s name Date of transaction Identifying code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in Euro Market (MIC code) VINCI 2026-02-16 FR0000125486 6 983 136,0962 XPAR VINCI 2026-02-16 FR0000125486 4 570 136,1392 CEUX VINCI 2026-02-16 FR0000125486 2 643 136,1648 AQEU VINCI 2026-02-16 FR0000125486 687 136,2276 TQEX VINCI 2026-02-17 FR0000125486 6 983 137,0815 XPAR VINCI 2026-02-17 FR0000125486 4 970 137,0996 CEUX VINCI 2026-02-17 FR0000125486 2 078 137,1363 AQEU VINCI 2026-02-17 FR0000125486 778 137,0797 TQEX VINCI 2026-02-18 FR0000125486 6 004 138,1058 XPAR VINCI 2026-02-18 FR0000125486 5 255 138,1437 CEUX VINCI 2026-02-18 FR0000125486 2 551 138,0291 AQEU VINCI 2026-02-18 FR0000125486 877 138,1561 TQEX VINCI 2026-02-19 FR0000125486 8 123 138,3534 XPAR VINCI 2026-02-19 FR0000125486 4 503 138,3512 CEUX VINCI 2026-02-19 FR0000125486 1 539 138,4461 AQEU VINCI 2026-02-19 FR0000125486 550 138,3821 TQEX VINCI 2026-02-20 FR0000125486 7 093 139,7994 XPAR VINCI 2026-02-20 FR0000125486 4 621 139,8410 CEUX VINCI 2026-02-20 FR0000125486 2 036 139,8930 AQEU VINCI 2026-02-20 FR0000125486 915 139,9446 TQEX TOTAL 73 759 137,8995

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website:

https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/fr/finances-bourse-actionnariat-transactions/pages/index.htm

Attachment