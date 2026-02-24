BIC: FULL YEAR 2025 RESULTS

Clichy, France – February 24, 2026

FULL YEAR 2025 RESULTS

Challenging year in 2025 with an improved momentum in the second half. Resilient free cash flow generation

Renewed governance and executive leadership team to lead BIC’s next phase of growth

Initial strategic actions launched in H2 2025 to streamline the portfolio

FY net sales of €2,090m, -0.9% at constant currency (-4.7% on a comparative basis1), in a particularly challenging US environment. Q4 net sales of €495m, +1.1% at constant currency (-2.3% on a comparative basis1) with robust performance of Tangle Teezer as well as strong growth in Brazil and Middle East and Africa.

2025 adjusted EBIT of €283m (vs. €343m in 2024), adjusted EBIT margin of 13.6% reflecting a decline in gross profit margin, partially offset by some cost control.

2025 adjusted EPS at €4.74 (vs. €6.15 in 2024).

Resilient Free Cash Flow generation at €222m (vs. €271m in 2024), reflecting disciplined financial management.

2026 outlook: in this year of transition, BIC anticipates improving organic2 net sales trends, a slight expansion in adjusted EBIT margin, as well as stable Free Cash Flow.

Sustained shareholders return policy:

Ordinary dividend of €2.40 per share 3 for fiscal year 2025, to be paid on June 3, 2026, representing an estimated amount of €98m and 51% pay-out ratio.

for fiscal year 2025, to be paid on June 3, 2026, representing an estimated amount of €98m and 51% pay-out ratio. Renewed share buyback program of up to €40m to be executed in 2026.

Rob Versloot, CEO, commented :

“2025 was a challenging year for BIC, as we faced significant headwinds across several of our key markets. In this environment, we stabilized performance in the second half and delivered results in line with the expectations I set when I joined as CEO.

We took decisive actions to streamline our brand portfolio by discontinuing underperforming activities and successfully integrating Tangle Teezer, which posted double-digit growth in its first year within BIC. In addition, a new leadership team is now in place, with the clear objective of improving the business going forward, supported by a renewed Board of Directors.

I am fully confident that the strength and power of our brand, our deep distribution network as well as our unique manufacturing capabilities will be instrumental pillars in shaping the future of BIC.

Looking ahead, 2026 is a transitional year as we are laser-focused on simplifying and transforming the organization to drive sustainable profitable growth and long-term value creation.”

Key Group financial figures

in million euros Q4 2024 Q4 2025 FY 2024 FY 2025 Net Sales 517 495 2,197 2,090 Change as reported (1.6) % (4.4) % (2.9) % (4.8) % Change on a comparative basis +2.9% (2.3) % +3.1% (4.7) % Change on a constant currency basis +2.9% +1.1% +3.1% (0.9) % Adjusted EBIT - - 343 283 Adjusted EBIT Margin - - 15.6% 13.6% Adjusted Group EPS - - €6.15 €4.74 Free Cash Flow - - 271 222

2026 Outlook

In this year of transition and as BIC’s renewed leadership team prepares its strategic plan, which will be presented later in the year, BIC anticipates, under current assumptions, improving organic4 net sales trends, a slight expansion in adjusted EBIT margin, as well as stable Free Cash Flow.

Key financial highlights

in million euros FY 2024 FY 2025 Net Sales 2,197 2,090 Gross Profit 1,103 1,019 Gross Profit margin 50.2% 48.8% EBIT 290 156 EBIT margin 13.2% 7.5% Non-recurring items5 53 127 Adjusted EBIT 343 283 Adjusted EBIT margin 15.6% 13.6%

FY 2025 net sales were 2,090 million euros, down 0.9% at constant currency, mainly due to challenging performances in the US and Latin America in Human Expression and Flame for Life. This was partially offset by strong performance of Tangle Teezer, growth in Middle East and Africa and in Blade Excellence in Brazil.

FY 2025 gross profit margin was 48.8% versus 50.2% in FY 2024, driven by higher raw material and electricity costs, the negative impact of tariffs and unfavorable currency fluctuations. This was partially offset by favorable price and mix, continued manufacturing efficiencies and the positive contribution of Tangle Teezer.

FY 2025 adjusted EBIT margin was 13.6% compared to 15.6% last year, mainly driven by the decline in gross profit margin. The change in adjusted EBIT margin was positively impacted by lower operating expenses, more than offset by negative operating leverage.

FY 2025 non-recurring items amounted to 127 million euros (versus 53 million euros in 2024), mainly due to the disposal of BIC’s Cello activities in India announced in October 2025 and the discontinuation of Skin Creative activities and Rocketbook announced in December 2025. This mainly includes:

104 million euros related to the discontinuation of Skin Creative activities and Rocketbook, mainly including goodwill and intangibles impairment, as well as inventory and machinery write-offs. This includes the 19 million euros Rocketbook impairment charge of H1 2025.

related to the discontinuation of Skin Creative activities and Rocketbook, mainly including goodwill and intangibles impairment, as well as inventory and machinery write-offs. This includes the 19 million euros Rocketbook impairment charge of H1 2025. 11 million euros related to the negative impact of Cello’s disposal.

related to the negative impact of Cello’s disposal. 10 million euros of fair value adjustment on the Power Purchase Agreement signed in 2023 in France and on the Virtual Power Purchase Agreement signed in 2022 in Greece.





Net income and earnings per share (EPS)

in million euros FY 2024 FY 2025 EBIT 290 156 Finance revenue/costs 8 (17) Income before tax 298 139 Net Income Group share 212 86 Group Earnings per share €5.10 €2.10 Adjusted Net Income Group share 256 195 Adjusted Group Earnings per share €6.15 €4.74

2025 finance costs were 17 million euros mainly due to the unfavorable impact of the fair value adjustment of financial assets denominated in US dollar in Brazil and Mexico. This also includes the cost of financing related to the Tangle Teezer acquisition debt.

2025 effective tax rate was 38.0% vs. 28.8% last year. The increase is mainly driven by:

The full impairment of Rocketbook and the Skin Creative activities following their announced discontinuation.

The 2024 and 2025 exceptional tax contribution for large companies, as voted under the French government’s budget in February 2025.

Excluding these exceptional impacts, the effective tax rate in 2025 was 28.3%.

Change in net cash position

in million euros FY 2024 FY 2025 Net Cash position (beginning of period) 385 189 Net cash from operating activities +358 +309 Of which operating cash flow +471 +400 Of which change in working capital +18 +7 Of which others6 (131) (98) Capital expenditures (87) (87) Free Cash Flow (before acquisitions and disposals) 271 222 Dividend payment (178) (127) Share buyback (56) (40) Acquisition of Tangle Teezer (201) - Sale of Cello business in India - +14 Other items (32) (24) Net Cash position (end of period) 189 234

2025 Free Cash Flow generation was 222 million euros compared to 271 million euros last year. This decrease is mainly related to lower operating cash flow following softer business performance.

At the end of 2025, Net Cash position was 234 million euros, an increase of 45 million euros compared to last year.

Shareholders’ remuneration in full year 2025:

A total dividend amount of 127 million euros, or €3.08 per share was paid in June 2025.

40 million euros in share buybacks were completed by Société BIC. 759,848 shares were purchased at an average price of €52.64 per share.

2025 Key Milestones

Changes in BIC’s Board of Directors:

Following the decisions from the Shareholder’s meeting on May 20, 2025, the Board has: Appointed Edouard Bich as Non-Executive Chair of the Board, replacing Nikos Koumettis. Appointed Esther Gaide as Lead Independent Director, Chair of the Audit Committee and member of the Remuneration Committee, replacing Maëlys Castella. Acknowledged the appointment of Marie-Edmée Vallery-Radot , as permanent representative of Société M.B.D. on the Board of Directors, replacing Edouard Bich.

In September and December 2025, the Board of Directors co-opted four new Directors: Rob Versloot , BIC’s new CEO, replacing Gonzalve Bich as Director. Albert Baladi , replacing Jake Schwartz as Independent Director. Albert Baladi was also appointed member of the Audit Committee and of the Nominations, Governance and CSR Committee. Geoffroy Bich , replacing Timothée Bich as Director. Karen Guerra , replacing Carole Callebaut Piwnica as Independent Director. Karen Guerra was also appointed Chair of the Remuneration Committee and member of the Nominations, Governance and CSR Committee. The ratification of these co-optations will be proposed at the Shareholder’s meeting on May 20, 2026.



Renewed leadership team, with new executives having joined over the last 12 months:

Rob Versloot , Chief Executive Officer.

, Chief Executive Officer. Grégory Lambertie , Chief Financial and Digital Officer.

, Chief Financial and Digital Officer. Alexandra Malak , Chief People, Communications and Workplace Officer.

, Chief People, Communications and Workplace Officer. Alina Asiminei , Chief Commercial Officer, International.

, Chief Commercial Officer, International. Haven Cockerham, Chief Commercial Officer, North America.





First strategic actions initiated in the second half of 2025:

Sale of BIC’s Cello activities in India.

Announced discontinuation of Rocketbook and Skin Creative activities.

Operational Trends by Division

Human Expression

in million euros Q4 2024 Q4 2025 FY 2024 FY 2025 Net Sales 162 138 814 736 Change as reported (5.4) % (14.7) % (3.8) % (9.6) % Change on a comparative basis (1.1) % (5.8) % +2.9% (5.6) % Change on a constant currency basis (1.1) % (9.3) % +2.9% (6.3) % Adjusted EBIT - - 62 55 Adjusted EBIT Margin - - 7.6% 7.5%

Q4 2025 Human Expression net sales were down 9.3% at constant currency. Excluding the negative impact from the sale of Cello in Q4, net sales were down 5.8%.

FY 2025 net sales were down 6.3% at constant currency mainly due to poor performances in Latin America and the US, and the negative contribution from discontinued activities, more than offsetting solid growth in Middle East and Africa.

In Europe , net sales were slightly down at constant currency following a strong 2024 where BIC’s iconic products such as the 4-Color Olympics had been key contributors to growth. However, in 2025 there was a sequential improvement quarter by quarter driven by double-digit growth in the discounters’ channel with key distribution gains throughout the year, particularly in Germany. In addition, recently launched products such as the 4-Color Smooth or the new highlighter pastel range (BIC BriteLiner Grip) were key contributors to growth.





, net sales were slightly down at constant currency following a strong 2024 where BIC’s iconic products such as the 4-Color Olympics had been key contributors to growth. However, in 2025 there was a sequential improvement quarter by quarter driven by double-digit growth in the discounters’ channel with key distribution gains throughout the year, particularly in Germany. In addition, recently launched products such as the 4-Color Smooth or the new highlighter pastel range (BIC BriteLiner Grip) were key contributors to growth. In North America , net sales decreased mid-single digit at constant currency in a tough and volatile trading environment. However, performance improved significantly in the second half of the year, while remaining slightly negative. The stationery market in the US was flat and the ball pen segment, where BIC is the most exposed, declined mid-single digits 7 . Against this backdrop, BIC outperformed the market in other key segments such as mechanical pencils and correction, particularly during the back-to-school period.





, net sales decreased mid-single digit at constant currency in a tough and volatile trading environment. However, performance improved significantly in the second half of the year, while remaining slightly negative. The stationery market in the US was flat and the ball pen segment, where BIC is the most exposed, declined mid-single digits . Against this backdrop, BIC outperformed the market in other key segments such as mechanical pencils and correction, particularly during the back-to-school period. In Latin America, net sales decreased significantly at constant currency, driven by declines in both Mexico and Brazil. In Mexico, BIC was impacted by a challenging consumer environment and high competitive intensity in the Modern Mass market channel, particularly from private labels. In Brazil, net sales declined due to strong competition particularly impacting the ball pen and coloring segments. However, net sales performance improved strongly in the second half of the year fueled by growth in value-added segments such as 4-Colors and Gel pens.





In Middle East and Africa, net sales grew mid-single digits at constant currency, mainly driven by the Middle East, South Africa, Nigeria and Kenya. Back-to-School season in key regions was solid leading to significant net sales growth in the fourth quarter, supported by disciplined commercial execution and the continued strong performance of iconic products such as the BIC Cristal pen.





FY 2025 Human Expression adjusted EBIT margin reached 7.5%, compared to 7.6% last year. This was driven by unfavorable currency fluctuations and higher raw material costs, offset by lower operating and other expenses, and favorable price and mix.



Flame for Life

in million euros Q4 2024 Q4 2025 FY 2024 FY 2025 Net Sales 216 194 810 723 Change as reported (0.5) % (10.4) % (4.9) % (10.8) % Change on a comparative basis +3.0% (5.2) % (0.9) % (6.7) % Change on a constant currency basis +3.0% (5.2) % (0.9) % (6.7) % Adjusted EBIT - - 269 216 Adjusted EBIT Margin - - 33.3% 29.9%

Q4 2025 Flame for Life net sales were down 5.2% at constant currency.

FY 2025 net sales were down 6.7% at constant currency, negatively impacted by weak performance in North and Latin America.

In Europe , net sales were slightly down with soft performances in several countries such as Italy and Germany. However, overall growth in the region was driven by further distribution gains in the discounters channel and strong performance mainly in France, Spain and Romania. Additionally, performance was solid in the utility lighter segment, supported by the successful launch of the BIC EZ Load refillable utility lighter in several countries.





, net sales were slightly down with soft performances in several countries such as Italy and Germany. However, overall growth in the region was driven by further distribution gains in the discounters channel and strong performance mainly in France, Spain and Romania. Additionally, performance was solid in the utility lighter segment, supported by the successful launch of the BIC EZ Load refillable utility lighter in several countries. In North America , net sales were down significantly particularly in the first half of the year, impacted by a deteriorating trading environment in the US and lower consumption trends. The US pocket lighter market was down 3.7% in value in 2025 8 , with a sequential improvement throughout the year and BIC managed to maintain its market share. Additionally, in a difficult consumer market, the decline in the utility lighter market accelerated in Q4 with a 4.7% decrease in value 9 .





, net sales were down significantly particularly in the first half of the year, impacted by a deteriorating trading environment in the US and lower consumption trends. The US pocket lighter market was down 3.7% in value in 2025 , with a sequential improvement throughout the year and BIC managed to maintain its market share. Additionally, in a difficult consumer market, the decline in the utility lighter market accelerated in Q4 with a 4.7% decrease in value . In Latin America , net sales declined due to the poor performance in Mexico resulting from tough market conditions in the traditional channel where BIC faced intense competition. In Brazil, net sales also declined due to competitive intensity and the overall lighter market slowdown in 2025. However, performance improved in Q4 and BIC strongly outperformed the utility lighters segment.





, net sales declined due to the poor performance resulting from tough market conditions in the traditional channel where BIC faced intense competition. net sales also declined due to competitive intensity and the overall lighter market slowdown in 2025. However, performance improved in Q4 and BIC strongly outperformed the utility lighters segment. In Middle East and Africa, net sales performance was robust, mainly driven by volume growth supported by strong commercial execution in Nigeria, as well as distribution gains in Morocco.





FY 2025 Flame for Life adjusted EBIT margin was 29.9%, compared to 33.3% in 2024. This was mainly due to the negative impact of tariffs in H2 and the net sales decline.

Blade Excellence

in million euros Q4 2024 Q4 2025 FY 2024 FY 2025 Net Sales 130 154 543 602 Change as reported +0.6% +18.1% +1.2% +10.8% Change on a comparative basis +7.9% +6.4% +9.7% (0.8) % Change on a constant currency basis +7.9% +24.8% +9.7% +15.7% Adjusted EBIT - - 101 96 Adjusted EBIT Margin - - 18.5% 15.9%

Q4 2025 Blade Excellence net sales were up 24.8% at constant currency. Excluding Tangle Teezer, net sales were up 6.4%.

FY 2025 net sales were up 15.7% at constant currency mainly driven by Tangle Teezer. Excluding Tangle Teezer, net sales were slightly down by 0.8%.

In Europe , net sales at constant currency increased significantly driven by Tangle Teezer’s sustained growth. Excluding Tangle Teezer, net sales decreased slightly as a result of softer performance in key countries such as Italy, Greece and Poland which more than offset distribution gains in Eastern Europe. However, key contributors to growth included recent innovations such as BIC Hybrid Flex 5, BIC Refillable Click 3 Soleil and BIC Soleil Escape shavers.





, net sales at constant currency increased significantly driven by Tangle Teezer’s sustained growth. Excluding Tangle Teezer, net sales decreased slightly as a result of softer performance in key countries such as Italy, Greece and Poland which more than offset distribution gains in Eastern Europe. However, key contributors to growth included recent innovations such as BIC Hybrid Flex 5, BIC Refillable Click 3 Soleil and BIC Soleil Escape shavers. In North America , net sales increased double digits at constant currency driven by Tangle Teezer which delivered solid growth in 2025. Excluding Tangle Teezer, net sales were down mid-single digits, mainly due to challenging market trends in the US and high competitive intensity. In 2025, the US disposable shaver market declined 4.4% in value 10 . However, BIC’s premium shavers such as the BIC Flex 5 and the recently launched BIC Soleil Glide performed well, supported by successful advertising campaigns.





, net sales increased double digits at constant currency driven by Tangle Teezer which delivered solid growth in 2025. Excluding Tangle Teezer, net sales were down mid-single digits, mainly due to challenging market trends in the US and high competitive intensity. In 2025, the US disposable shaver market declined 4.4% in value . However, BIC’s premium shavers such as the BIC Flex 5 and the recently launched BIC Soleil Glide performed well, supported by successful advertising campaigns. In Latin America , net sales increased mid-single digits at constant currency. In Brazil, BIC continued to expand its distribution through the success of its trade-up strategy towards the triple-blade segment. The BIC Flex and the Soleil family ranges were key growth contributors, boosted by impactful media campaigns. In Mexico, in a highly competitive landscape, net sales increased slightly with growth mainly coming from value-added products in the Modern Trade Channel, such as BIC Comfort 3 and BIC Flex 3 Refillable.





, net sales increased mid-single digits at constant currency. BIC continued to expand its distribution through the success of its trade-up strategy towards the triple-blade segment. The BIC Flex and the Soleil family ranges were key growth contributors, boosted by impactful media campaigns. in a highly competitive landscape, net sales increased slightly with growth mainly coming from value-added products in the Modern Trade Channel, such as BIC Comfort 3 and BIC Flex 3 Refillable. In Middle East and Africa , net sales were slightly up at constant currency with a particularly strong performance in Q4, fueled by volume growth and solid commercial execution across key markets including Morrocco, Nigeria and the Middle East.





, net sales were slightly up at constant currency with a particularly strong performance in Q4, fueled by volume growth and solid commercial execution across key markets including Morrocco, Nigeria and the Middle East. Tangle Teezer delivered outstanding results in 2025, contributing 4.1 points to the Group’s net sales performance. Net sales grew double-digit across all key geographies and channels, driven by the ongoing success of The Ultimate Detangler and Mini Ultimate ranges. In 2025, Tangle Teezer outperformed the hairbrush category in its main markets, consolidating its leadership position in the UK and becoming the number 3 player in the US11.





FY 2025 Blade Excellence adjusted EBIT margin was 15.9%, compared to 18.5% last year, mainly due to higher electricity and raw material costs, as well as the impact of US tariffs. This was partially offset by favorable price and mix.



Appendix

Net sales by geography (in million euros)

2024 2025 % as reported % on a comparative basis % at constant currency Q4 Group 517 495 (4.4) % (2.3) % +1.1% Europe 150 158 +5.7% (2.4) % +6.5% North America 196 180 (8.1) % (5.2) % +0.3% Latin America 107 95 (11.5) % (4.4) % (4.5) % Middle East and Africa 36 44 +20.4% +25.0% +25.0% Asia and Oceania 27 17 (37.7) % (12.1) % (31.3) % FY Group 2,197 2,090 (4.8) % (4.7) % (0.9) % Europe 698 736 +5.5% (1.6) % +6.0% North America 819 750 (8.4) % (8.7) % (4.2) % Latin America 425 365 (14.0) % (4.4) % (4.4) % Middle East and Africa 162 166 +2.0% +3.9% +3.9% Asia and Oceania 93 73 (21.3) % (10.0) % (15.8) %

Net sales by division (in million euros)

2024 2025 % as reported FX impact Perimeter impact12 % on a comparative basis Q4 Group 517 495 (4.4) % (5.5) % +3.4% (2.3) % Human Expression 162 138 (14.7) % (5.4) % (3.5) % (5.8) % Flame for Life 216 194 (10.4) % (5.2) % +0.0% (5.2) % Blade Excellence 130 154 +18.1% (6.7) % +18.4% +6.4% Other products 9 9 (0.7) % +0.0% +0.0% (0.7) % FY Group 2,197 2,090 (4.8) % (3.9) % +3.8% (4.7) % Human Expression 814 736 (9.6) % (3.3) % (0.7) % (5.6) % Flame for Life 810 723 (10.8) % (4.1) % +0.0% (6.7) % Blade Excellence 543 602 +10.8% (4.9) % +16.5% (0.8) % Other products 30 30 +1.3% +0.0% +0.0% +1.3%

Impact of change in perimeter and currency fluctuations on net sales

in % Q4 2024 Q4 2025 FY 2024 FY 2025 Perimeter +0.0 +3.4 +0.0 +3.8 Currencies (2.5) (5.5) (2.2) (3.9) of which USD +0.4 (3.2) +0.0 (1.5) of which BRL (1.6) (0.1) (0.7) (0.7) of which MXN (0.7) +0.2 (0.2) (0.4) of which ARS (2.1) (1.3) (3.8) (0.6) of which CAD (0.0) (0.2) (0.0) (0.2) of which NGN (0.6) +0.1 (0.8) (0.1) of which TRY (0.2) (0.3) (0.5) (0.2) of which RUB and UAH (0.2) +0.3 (0.2) +0.1

EBIT and adjusted EBIT by division

EBIT Adjusted EBIT in million euros FY 2024 FY 2025 FY 2024 FY 2025 Group 290 156 343 283 Margin 13.2% 7.5% 15.6% 13.6% Human Expression 34 (62) 62 55 Margin 4.1% (8.4) % 7.6% 7.5% Flame for Life 263 218 269 216 Margin 32.4% 30.2% 33.3% 29.9% Blade Excellence 83 84 101 96 Margin 15.2% 13.9% 18.5% 15.9% Other Products (4) (5) (4) (5) Unallocated costs (85) (79) (85) (79)

Condensed Profit & Loss Statement

in million euros FY 2024 FY 2025 Net Sales 2,197 2,090 Cost of goods 1,094 1,071 Gross profit 1,103 1,019 Operating and other expenses 813 863 EBIT 290 156 Finance revenue/costs 8 (17) Income before tax 298 139 Income tax expense (86) (53) Net Income Group Share 212 86 Group Earnings per Share (in euros) 5.10 2.10 Average number of shares outstanding (net of treasury shares) 41,561,522 41,111,812

Balance Sheet13

in million euros December 31, 2024 December 31, 2025 Assets Property, plant & equipment 610 590 Investment properties 1 0 Goodwill and intangible assets 558 423 Other non-current assets 160 152 Non-current assets 1,329 1,165 Inventories 539 478 Trade and other receivables 456 422 Other current assets 52 69 Other current financial assets and derivative instruments 6 18 Cash and cash equivalents 456 461 Current assets 1,510 1,448 Total Assets 2,839 2,613 Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity Shareholders' equity 1,793 1,665 Non-current borrowings 168 154 Other non-current liabilities 192 196 Non-current liabilities 360 350 Trade and other payables 173 153 Current borrowings and financial debt 167 164 Other current liabilities 346 281 Current liabilities 686 598 Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity 2,839 2,613

Working Capital and Cash Flow Statement

Working Capital (in million euros) FY 2024 FY 2025 Total Working Capital14 553 509 Of which inventories 539 478 Of which trade and other receivables 456 422 Of which trade and other payables (173) (153)





Cash Flow Statement (in million euros) FY 2024 FY 2025 Group Net income 212 86 Amortization and provisions 132 119 Other non cash transactions 127 195 Cash Flow from operations 471 400 (Increase)/decrease in net current working capital 18 7 Others (131) (98) Net cash from operating activities (A) 358 309 Capital expenditures (87) (87) Purchase of Tangle Teezer (201) 0 Cello disposal - 14 Others 5 13 Net cash from investing activities (B) (284) (60) Dividends paid (178) (127) Borrowings/(Repayments)/(Loans) 178 (32) Share buyback program (56) (40) Others net cash from investing activities (17) (24) Net cash from financing activities (C) (73) (223) Net Free Cash Flow net of bank overdrafts (A+B+C) 1 26 Opening cash and cash equivalents net of bank overdrafts 468 456 Net Free Cash Flow net of bank overdrafts (A+B+C) 1 26 Foreign exchange difference (12) (21) Closing cash and cash equivalents net of bank overdrafts 456 461

Reconciliation with Alternative Performance Measures

Adjusted EBIT Reconciliation (in million euros) FY 2024 FY 2025 EBIT 290 156 Special team member bonus15 +8 - Tangle Teezer acquisition costs +4 - H1 Tangle Teezer inventory fair value adjustment - +6 Restructuring expenses +6 - Virtual Power Purchase Agreement in Greece and Power Purchase Agreement in France16 +16 +10 Djeep earnout17 - (4) Cello divestiture - +11 2024 Inkbox impairment +20 - Discontinuation of Skin Creative activities and Rocketbook18 - +104 Adjusted EBIT 343 283





Adjusted EPS Reconciliation (in euros) FY 2024 FY 2025 Group EPS 5.10 2.10 Argentina hyperinflationary accounting (IAS29) (0.04) - Special team member bonus15 +0.14 - Tangle Teezer acquisition costs +0.08 - H1 Tangle Teezer inventory fair value adjustment - +0.10 Restructuring expenses +0.10 - Virtual Power Purchase Agreement in Greece and Power Purchase Agreement in France16 +0.29 +0.18 Djeep earnout17 - (0.09) Cello divestiture - +0.10 2024 Inkbox impairment +0.48 - Discontinuation of Skin Creative activities and Rocketbook - +2.35 Adjusted Group EPS 6.15 4.74





Net cash position reconciliation (in million euros) December 31, 2024 December 31, 2025 Cash and cash equivalents (1)19 +459 +469 Current borrowings (2) (150) (145) Non-current borrowings (3) (120) (90) Net Cash Position (1) - (2) – (3) 189 234

Share Buyback Program

Société BIC



Number of shares acquired



Average weighted price (in €)



Amount

(in €m)



January 2025 - - - February 2025 28,126 59.90 1.7 March 2025 85,046 62.17 5.3 April 2025 97,649 59.73 5.8 May 2025 - - - June 2025 - - - July 2025 - - - August 2025 44,012 54.34 2.4 September 2025 103,290 53.30 5.5 October 2025 53,527 49.73 2.7 November 2025 348,198 47.78 16.6 December 2025 - - - Total 759,848 52.64 40.0

Capital and voting rights

As of December 31, 2025, the total number of issued shares of Société BIC is 40,861,314 shares, representing:

57,596,814 voting rights

57,417,040 voting rights excluding shares without voting rights

Total number of treasury shares held at the end of December 2025: 179,774.

Glossary

Adjusted: Adjusted means excluding non-recurring items. Constant currency basis: Change at constant currency figures are calculated by translating the current year figures at prior year average exchange rates. Comparative basis (organic growth): Change at constant currency and constant perimeter.

Adjusted means excluding non-recurring items. EBIT: Earnings Before Interest and Taxes.

Earnings Before Interest and Taxes. Adjusted EBIT margin: Adjusted EBIT as a percentage of Net Sales.

Adjusted EBIT as a percentage of Net Sales. EPS: Earnings per share.

Earnings per share. Free Cash Flow: Operating cash flow less change in working capital & others less capital expenditures.

Operating cash flow less change in working capital & others less capital expenditures. Net cash position: Cash and cash equivalents + Other current financial assets - Current borrowings - Non-current borrowings (excluding financial liabilities as per IFRS 16 definition).

Société BIC consolidated financial statements as of December 31, 2025, were approved by the Board of Directors on February 24, 2026. A presentation related to this announcement is also available on the BIC website (www.bic.com). The Group's Statutory Auditors have largely completed their audit procedures on these consolidated financial statements and the audit report relating to the certification of these financial statements will be issued upon completion of the procedures required for the filing of the Universal Registration Document. This document contains forward-looking statements. Although BIC believes its expectations are based on reasonable assumptions, these statements are subject to many risks and uncertainties. A description of the risks borne by BIC appears in the section "Risk Factors and Management" in BIC's 2024 Universal Registration Document (URD) filed with the French financial markets authority (AMF) on March 27, 2025.

Webcast and conference call

Rob Versloot, Chief Executive Officer, and Grégory Lambertie, Chief Financial and Digital Officer, will present BIC's Full Year 2025 results during a webcast and a conference call on February 25, 2026, at 8:30 AM CET:

To participate in the webcast, join via the following link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ymy7jmt7

To participate in the conference call, dial in by phone using the numbers available at the following link: https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI1c64c60b57974231bbfbd45049686f3b



Contacts

Brice Paris

VP Investor Relations

+33 6 42 87 54 73

brice.paris@bicworld.com







Investor Relations

investors.info@bicworld.com











Bethridge Toovell

VP Global Communications

+1 917 821 4249

bethridge.toovell@bicworld.com







Isabelle de Segonzac

Image 7, Press Relations contact

+33 6 89 87 61 39

isegonzac@image7.fr





Agenda

All dates to be confirmed

First Quarter 2026 Net Sales April 28, 2026 Annual General Meeting May 20, 2026 First Half 2026 Results July 29, 2026 Third Quarter 2026 Net Sales October 28, 2026

About BIC

A global leader in stationery, lighters, and shavers, BIC brings simplicity and joy to everyday life. For 80 years, BIC’s commitment to delivering high-quality, affordable, and trusted products has established BIC as a symbol of reliability and innovation. With a presence in over 160 countries, and over 11,000 team members worldwide, BIC’s portfolio includes iconic brands and products such as BIC® 4-Color™, Cristal®, BIC Kids®, Lucky™, Tipp-Ex®, Wite-Out®, Djeep®, EZ Load™, EZ Reach®, BIC® Flex™, Soleil®, Tangle Teezer® and more. Listed on Euronext Paris and included in the SBF120 and CAC Mid 60 indexes, BIC is also recognized for its steadfast commitments to sustainability and education. For more, visit www.corporate.bic.com and to see BIC’s full range of products visit www.bic.com . Follow BIC on LinkedIn , Instagram , YouTube and TikTok .

1 Organic growth - excluding perimeter impacts from the acquisition of Tangle Teezer in Q4 2024 and the sale of Cello in Q4 2025

2 Change on a comparative basis

3 Subject to the May 2026 AGM approval – based on 40,861,314 shares as of December 31, 2025 excluding treasury shares

4 Change on a comparative basis

5 See appendix for detail of non-recurring items on page 13

6 Others include mainly income tax paid for 90 million euros

7 Circana data in value: Year-to-date December 2025

8 Circana data in value: Year-to-date December 2025. Estimated total lighter measured market (c.70% total market coverage)

9 Circana data in value: period from September to December 2025. Estimated total lighter measured market (c.70% total market coverage)

10 Circana data in value: Year-to-date December 2025.

11 Market share in value. Source: Nielsen (UK) and Circana (US)

12 Including the acquisition of Tangle Teezer in December 2024 and the sale of BIC’s Cello activities in India in Q4 2025.

13 2024 Balance sheet restated following the final purchase price allocation of Tangle Teezer, as well as reclassification of uncertain tax position from deferred tax liabilities to non‑current tax liabilities.

14 2024 figure (€556m) restated following the final purchase price allocation of Tangle Teezer

15 Special bonus paid in 2024 to employees who have not been granted shares under the regular long term incentive plans

16 BIC signed a Virtual Power Purchase Agreement in November 2022 in Greece and a Physical Power Purchasing Agreement in November 2023 in France, as part of its sustainability strategy

17 Earn out provision reversal

18 Including 98 million euros of goodwill/intangibles impairment as well as inventory and machineries write-offs

19 Including other current financial assets (8 million euros for 2025 and 3 million euros for 2024)

Attachment