David Ebrahimzadeh Launches Patent Portal: A New AI-Powered Platform for Inventors, Built by a Patent Holder Who Wrote the Book on It

The two-time U.S. patent holder and author of The Patent Playbook, together with Corniche Capital , unveil PatentPortal.ai — a platform born from firsthand experience navigating the patent system as a father, inventor, and entrepreneur.

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- David Ebrahimzadeh , inventor, entrepreneur, and founder of Corniche Capital , today announced the launch of Patent Portal (PatentPortal.ai) — an AI-powered platform designed to demystify the patent process and empower inventors, founders, and entrepreneurs to protect their ideas with clarity and confidence.

Patent Portal is not a theoretical product built by outsiders looking in. It was built by someone who has been through the trenches. Ebrahimzadeh’s journey into patent innovation began in an unlikely place: the driver’s seat, with his kids buckled in behind him. The daily reality of driving his children — and the nagging awareness of how vulnerable vehicle occupants remain after a crash — inspired him to file three automotive safety patents. Two have already been awarded by the United States Patent and Trademark Office:

• Remotely Controllable Seatbelt System (US12466355B1) — a system enabling remote and intelligent control of seatbelt engagement and disengagement for emergency response, fleet safety, and child occupant management.

• Automotive Emergency Evacuation System (US12479387B1) — a remotely actuated evacuation mechanism designed for post-collision scenarios including fires, submersion, rollovers, and electrical system failures.

A third automotive safety patent remains pending with the USPTO, continuing Ebrahimzadeh’s expanding portfolio of safety-focused intellectual property.

“Any parent who has driven on a highway and heard that click — your child unbuckling their seatbelt behind you — knows the panic,” said Ebrahimzadeh. “My kids would open their seatbelts, get up, and walk around the car while I was driving. Every time it happened, I had to take my eyes off the road, turn around, and tell them to sit down and buckle up. That’s not a safety system — that’s a failure waiting to happen. Those moments didn’t just inspire a few patents. They exposed how broken and opaque the entire patent process is for someone who isn’t a patent attorney. That’s why I built Patent Portal.”

What Is Patent Portal?

Patent Portal is an AI-driven platform that gives inventors, entrepreneurs, and small business owners the tools and guidance to navigate the U.S. patent system — from prior art research and patentability assessment to application preparation and strategic IP planning. The platform was designed around the same hard-won lessons Ebrahimzadeh documented in his book, The Patent Playbook: From Idea to Approval , which breaks down the patent process from the operator’s seat — not from behind a legal desk.

“When I wrote The Patent Playbook , I wanted to hand people the roadmap I wished I’d had,” Ebrahimzadeh said. “Patent Portal is the next step — it takes that roadmap and makes it interactive, intelligent, and accessible to anyone with an idea worth protecting.”

Why It Matters Now

The U.S. patent system processes over 600,000 applications per year, yet the vast majority of independent inventors and small businesses abandon their applications due to cost, complexity, or confusion. The gap between having an innovative idea and securing legal protection for it has never been wider — or more consequential in an era defined by AI, autonomous systems, and rapid technological disruption.

Patent Portal was built to close that gap. By combining AI-powered tools with the practical, real-world perspective of a patent holder who has been through the process multiple times, the platform provides a level of guidance that has historically been available only through expensive legal counsel.

About David Ebrahimzadeh

David Ebrahimzadeh is a New York-based inventor, entrepreneur, author, and investor. He is the founder and President of Corniche Capital , a private equity and real estate investment firm focused on industrial assets, data centers, defense technology, and frontier infrastructure. A holder of multiple U.S. patents in automotive safety technology and author of The Patent Playbook: From Idea to Approval , Ebrahimzadeh’s work spans automotive safety innovation, industrial property investment, patent licensing, and strategic capital deployment across high-impact sectors.

About Corniche Capital

Corniche Capital is a strategic investment firm focused on commercial real estate, industrial infrastructure, and technology-enabled investment opportunities across the private and public sectors.

