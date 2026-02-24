SHOOK Research Expands Executive Team to Build the Next Phase of Its Advisor Research and Events Platform

BOCA RATON, FL, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SHOOK Research, the industry’s trusted standard for financial advisor quality and integrity, is announcing new executive leadership appointments as it advances its strategy to scale and broaden its comprehensive rankings, proprietary research, and events platform.

Molly Bennard has joined SHOOK as President, where she will drive the continued development and growth of the firm’s research and events offerings and lead its long-term platform strategy. Blake Eggemeyer has joined as Chief Marketing Officer and will oversee brand strategy and marketing initiatives supporting SHOOK’s next phase of growth. Bennard and Eggemeyer join SHOOK’s leadership team alongside Founders Chairman and Chief Executive Officer R.J. Shook and Chief Operating Officer Liz Shook, who continue to lead the firm’s long-term vision and operations.

“SHOOK was built to set the standard for quality and integrity in wealth management,” said R.J. Shook. “As the industry grows more complex, the responsibility to uphold and elevate that standard only increases. Molly brings the leadership depth to strengthen and institutionalize our platform, and Blake’s expertise will expand the visibility and influence of our research across the advisor community.”

SHOOK is widely regarded as the leading authority in financial advisor rankings, recognized for its rigorous qualitative and quantitative methodology. Through its rankings, research, and industry events, including its distribution partnership with Forbes, SHOOK sets the standard for recognizing excellence and advancing integrity across wealth management.

Last year, SHOOK announced an investment from PPC Enterprises, a middle-market private equity firm specializing in high-potential service businesses. The investment, combined with the expanded leadership team, strengthens SHOOK’s ability to scale its research and rankings offerings, increase advisor coverage, and enhance its events and content platform.

Prior to joining SHOOK, Bennard held senior leadership roles at Focus Financial Partners for a decade, most recently as President of International Operations and CEO of Connectus Wealth Advisers, where she led global expansion, advisor platform development, and strategic growth initiatives. Earlier in her career, she held executive roles at AXA US, Morgan Stanley, and PricewaterhouseCoopers.

“SHOOK has established itself as the trusted standard for advisor quality and integrity,” Bennard said. “The opportunity ahead is to expand its platform in ways that strengthen transparency, elevate excellence, and support advisors as the industry grows more complex. I look forward to helping shape SHOOK’s next phase of growth and impact.”

Eggemeyer joins SHOOK after nearly five years in executive roles with Ares Management Corp., most recently as Principal, Private Wealth Partnerships. She joined Ares through its acquisition of Black Creek Group, where she led private wealth strategic marketing partnership initiatives.

“SHOOK’s credibility and reputation create a powerful foundation,” Eggemeyer said. “I look forward to strengthening its brand presence and deepening engagement across the advisor community.”

About SHOOK® Research

SHOOK Research is the organization behind Forbes' prestigious financial advisor rankings and is widely recognized for its rigorous qualitative and quantitative research methodology, including comprehensive data collection and in-person interviews. Founded by R.J. and Liz Shook, the firm's mission is to promote the value of financial advice by raising professional standards and facilitating the exchange of best practices within the wealth management industry. Through its rankings, research, and industry events, SHOOK brings together leading financial advisors nationwide to share insights and elevate standards. R.J. and Liz previously built the industry’s first advisor rankings through their Winner’s Circle business, which they sold to Barron’s in 2008. For more information, visit www.shookresearch.com.