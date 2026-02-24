AtmosZero Announces Partnership with R.F. MacDonald Co. to Scale Access to Western Markets

LOVELAND, Colo., Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AtmosZero, the company on a mission to electrify steam, has announced a new strategic commercial channel partnership with R.F. MacDonald Co. to bring modular electrified heat pump technology to major new markets.

Executed at the AHR Expo this month in Las Vegas, Nevada, this announcement marks a major moment for industrial electrification, introducing AtmosZero’s technology to a trusted channel that can deploy it across engineering firms, end users, and boiler rooms at commercial and industrial scales.

The partnership with R.F. MacDonald strengthens AtmosZero’s commercial momentum by opening access to pivotal markets focused on emissions reduction. For 70 years, R.F. MacDonald has been the premier, trusted provider of industrial and large commercial boiler systems for Nevada and the major customer base in California. AtmosZero is proud to advance change in the industry together with R.F. MacDonald, a team with a strong track record of providing the latest emissions-reduction technology and electric steam solutions to the market. Together, we are focused on keeping industries competitive by modernizing the boiler room and cutting emissions without sacrificing performance or reliability.

“Our two companies share the vision and importance of new technologies entering the boiler industry,” said Addison Stark, Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder of AtmosZero. “This partnership taps into the huge opportunity ahead of us to scale into new markets. Electrified steam-generating heat pumps are a new tool that unlocks thermal efficiency never before seen in the boiler room, and doing that takes great partners like R.F. MacDonald to get the word out to all of the engineers and end users who use steam today.”

“We’re excited to deepen our commitment to the boiler industry through this strategic partnership,” said Jim Lowell, Chief Executive Officer of R.F. MacDonald Co. “Leveraging AtmosZero’s unique steam heat pump boiler technology, we will be able to serve customers where traditional gas fired designs are constrained, but steam is required. The opportunity to serve customers with hybrid solutions puts us in a strategic position to advance the Boiler Industry overall. Together, we’ll deliver enhanced service, broader product access, and technical expertise to support industrial and commercial customers as they modernize their systems for greater efficiency, compliance, and long-term performance.”

The announcement continues AtmosZero’s momentum in 2026, following the company’s inclusion in the Global Cleantech 100, the opening of its first manufacturing facility in Loveland, Colorado, and the expansion of its board of directors.

ABOUT ATMOSZERO

AtmosZero is redefining the global standard for steam production by delivering the most cost-effective, electrified steam boiler on the market. The company’s approach is enabled by market-leading technology, supported by operational transparency, performance insight and proactive maintenance unmatched in the boiler industry. AtmosZero is backed by leading climate investors, including Engine Ventures, 2150, Constellation Technology Ventures, Energy Impact Partners, Starlight Ventures and AENU, as well as federal support from the US Department of Energy (ARPA-E and IEDO). The company is proudly based in Loveland, CO.

For more information, please visit https://atmoszero.energy/ .

ABOUT R.F. MACDONALD CO.

R.F. MacDonald Co. has been in business since 1956, developing one of the most comprehensive service and support networks in the industry. As a respected leader in the supply and service of boilers, pumps, electric heating equipment and accessories for industrial and commercial applications, R.F. Macdonald Co. has over 270 experienced team members. The Company’s employees are full-time mechanical engineers, sales engineers, parts experts and field service personnel who assist contractors, engineers, and end-use customers in equipment selections, installation planning, layout, permitting, and project supervision. R.F MacDonald is based in Hayward, California.

For more information, please visit https://www.rfmacdonald.com/.

