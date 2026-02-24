Luminary Introduces Luminary Private Cloud to Bring Physics AI Into Secure, Air-Gapped Defense and Aerospace Environments

SAN MATEO, Calif., Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As defense and aerospace organizations push to apply AI across engineering and system design, many face a fundamental constraint: mission-critical workloads must run inside secure, air-gapped environments where public cloud infrastructure is not permitted. Today, Luminary announced Luminary Private Cloud, an on-premises deployment of its Physics AI platform designed to bring high-performance simulation and AI-driven engineering into the most tightly controlled environments, without compromising data sovereignty or security.

Across defense, aerospace, and other regulated industries, engineering teams are under pressure to move faster while managing increasingly complex physical systems. At the same time, data sovereignty mandates, classified workflows, and export controls limit where AI can be deployed. As a result, many organizations find that the promise of AI remains constrained by infrastructure assumptions built around the public cloud.

Luminary Private Cloud addresses this gap by enabling organizations to deploy Luminary’s Physics AI platform entirely within their own secure perimeters. The offering delivers the same core capabilities available in Luminary’s cloud-hosted service, including AI-driven simulation, model training, and inference, while operating fully within air-gapped or restricted environments. It builds on Luminary Cloud’s existing ITAR-compliant deployment options and its SOC 2 Type 2 and ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certifications , extending the company’s established security and compliance foundation into fully on-premises environments.

“AI is moving into production across defense and aerospace, but much of the industry still assumes the public cloud is a requirement,” said Suds Menon, Chief Product Officer, at Luminary. “That simply isn’t true for regulated and mission-critical environments. Luminary Private Cloud brings Physics AI directly to where sensitive engineering work already happens, enabling faster design and decision-making without sacrificing security, control, or compliance.”

The launch reflects a broader industry shift toward deployable, production-ready AI for physical systems, not just experimentation. Luminary's Physics AI approach embeds learned physical intelligence directly into engineering workflows, enabling teams to dramatically reduce design cycles and evaluate more design options earlier in development.

Luminary Private Cloud is built on the same cloud-native architecture as Luminary’s SaaS platform, allowing organizations to maintain consistency across deployment models. The offering also lays the groundwork for future hybrid environments, where workloads and simulation data can move seamlessly between private and public infrastructure as security requirements allow.

With Luminary Private Cloud, Luminary continues its mission to make Physics AI accessible wherever critical engineering work takes place, from open commercial environments to the most secure defense and aerospace facilities.