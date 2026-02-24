Unicamp USA Announces Surge in Demand for Toyota Sienna and Kia Carnival Pop-Top Campers





Image by Unicamp USA

PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unicamp USA , a leading converter of minivans into compact, livable campers, today announced a significant increase in demand for its Toyota Sienna and Kia Carnival pop-top conversions. The growth reflects a broader shift in consumer preferences toward smaller, versatile campers that combine everyday usability with weekend adventure readiness.

“As more people seek practical, low-impact ways to travel, compact camper conversions are becoming the go-to choice,” said Robin, Marketing Director of Unicamp USA. “Our Toyota Sienna and Kia Carnival pop-top packages blend nimble city driving, family-friendly interiors, and overnight capability — exactly what modern travelers are looking for.”

Market Drivers

Rising interest in smaller, fuel-efficient vehicles that serve as both daily drivers and weekend campers.



Growing preference for quick-to-use overnight solutions versus larger, permanently outfitted RVs.



Increased flexibility from remote work enabling shorter, more frequent trips.





The Advantages of Sienna and Carnival Pop-Tops

Compact footprint ideal for parking, commuting, and navigating tight campsites.



Pop-top roofs provide comfortable standing room and additional sleeping space while remaining low and aerodynamic when closed.



Flexible interiors configured for seating, sleeping, storage, and basic cooking — easily convertible between daily use and camping.



Proven reliability and parts availability from Toyota and Kia, supporting long-term ownership.





Unicamp USA Response

To meet rising interest, Unicamp USA has expanded production capacity, accelerated delivery timelines, and enhanced dealer demo programs for Sienna and Carnival pop-top conversions . Installations are available at service points in Eugene, Oregon, and Las Vegas, Nevada, allowing customers in multiple regions to access these compact camper solutions. Modular interior options have also been updated to accommodate diverse needs, from solo adventurers to families.

Customer Feedback

Early adopters are praising the balance of practicality and adventure readiness:

“We needed something we could drive to work Monday through Friday and hit the road on Saturday,” said Emma Lee, a recent Unicamp Sienna pop-top buyer. “It’s comfortable, simple to use, and makes last-minute trips easy.”

For more information about Unicamp USA’s pop-top camper conversions, visit https://unicamp-usa.com/

About Unicamp USA

Unicamp USA specializes in compact, modular camper conversions for modern minivans and vans. The company focuses on simplicity, reliability, and maximizing usable space to support spontaneous travel and active lifestyles.

