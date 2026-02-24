TAPCO Announces Launch of New Wrong-Way Detection Trailer

BROWN DEER, Wis., Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Traffic and Parking Control Co., LLC. (TAPCO), manufacturer, distributor and service provider of roadway safety innovations, is thrilled to announce the launch of their new Wrong-Way Detection Trailer — a highly mobile addition to TAPCO’s Wrong-Way Mitigation Portfolio.

For the past 17 years, TAPCO has led the industry in developing wrong-way technology, with various measures designed to help agencies mitigate the rising issue of wrong-way driving. Innovations like TAPCO's flagship AI Detection & Notification System have proven successful in communities nationwide, reducing wrong-way crashes by as much as 38% (Texas A&M TTI).



Now, the Wrong-Way Detection Trailer provides agencies with a flexible wrong-way mitigation option to support a wider range of needs — from traditional wrong-way mitigation and temporary applications to collecting data and evaluating wrong-way risk. Deployable at any ramp location, each trailer is solar powered and equipped with data collection capabilities, video cameras and optional wrong-way signage.

Data collection available through the trailer gives agencies the tools needed to inform decision-making, with capabilities that include capturing information on wrong-way driving volume, identifying points of origin and before-and-after applications to determine effectiveness of deployed systems. Trailers are designed for single-person set-up and can be easily placed at any location, with remote support provided by TAPCO.

"TAPCO is excited to take the next step to address wrong-way driving by mobilizing our detection technology to be the most flexible partner for our customers,” said Alex Perry, a Product Owner at TAPCO. “We know how important it is to strategically place wrong way driver detection — and, how critical location uptime is to the safety of the traveling public. Now, we'll be able to assist with gathering information and keeping safety systems online in a way that will really make an impact."

TAPCO offers flexible procurement options for the Wrong-Way Detection Trailer to support a variety of agency needs, all of which automatically include one year of software and support.

