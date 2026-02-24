Aaron Chan, RN Announces The QD Fund to Support Healthcare Students Advancing Mental Health and Whole-Person Care

MIAMI, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Fund officially announces a national scholarship designed to support undergraduate and graduate students pursuing careers in healthcare where mental health awareness and patient advocacy are essential components of care.

Founded by registered nurse and healthcare entrepreneur Aaron Chan, RN, The Fund reflects a commitment to giving back to the healthcare professionals who dedicate their lives to caring for others — often while navigating their own personal challenges. The initiative recognizes that those who serve on the front lines of care frequently carry unseen burdens of emotional strain, burnout, and lived adversity.

The Fund operates in collaboration with QD Holdings Inc., a purpose-driven apparel brand, and represents the philanthropic core of the QD ecosystem. Built to scale alongside QD Apparel (www.wearqd.com), The Fund channels a portion of every collection toward advancing structured mental health initiatives within the broader healthcare community.

The scholarship provides a one-time $1,000 award through a competitive essay process, helping reduce financial barriers for students preparing to enter professions such as nursing, medicine, psychology, psychiatry, counseling, social work, and allied health disciplines.

The Fund seeks undergraduate and graduate students who demonstrate a sincere commitment to advancing mental wellness within their future healthcare roles. Eligible applicants must be enrolled at accredited colleges or universities and pursuing careers where emotional resilience and psychological awareness are integral to patient care.

Central to the application process is a reflective essay inviting students to describe how personal challenge or hardship has shaped their understanding of mental health and how that insight will inform their approach to caring for others.

Aaron Chan, RN emphasizes that mental health is embedded across all areas of healthcare.

“Healthcare professionals are often the quiet heroes,” Chan said. “They show up for others every day — sometimes while carrying their own emotional weight. The Fund exists to recognize and support those individuals early in their journey.”

By supporting students at multiple stages of academic development, The Fund aims to strengthen the long-term mental health capacity of the healthcare workforce nationwide.

The application deadline is November 15, 2026, with the selected recipient announced December 15, 2026. Submissions are evaluated based on originality, depth of reflection, and demonstrated commitment to advancing mental wellness within healthcare settings.

Rather than functioning as a standalone charitable initiative, The Fund is structurally embedded within QD Holdings Inc., ensuring that growth in commerce directly expands its capacity for impact.

The scholarship is open to eligible students across the United States. Full eligibility details and application instructions are available at https://theqdfund.com/. More information about QD Apparel can be found at www.wearqd.com.

Media Contact:

Aaron Chan, RN

Founder, QD Apparel Scholarship for Mental Health

Email: apply@theqdfund.com

Website: https://theqdfund.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ec43b427-ee15-45a9-b934-9bb8f9d0e1ec