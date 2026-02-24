Rick Jordan CEO of Frequency Holdings (OTC: FRQN) To Join Tim Pool’s “Timcast IRL” Podcast

Chicago, IL, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rick Jordan, CEO of Frequency Holdings, Inc. (OTC: FRQN), host of the top podcast Frequency with Rick Jordan, and creator of the COVID‑era documentary Liberty Lockdown, will appear this week on Tim Pool’s flagship show Timcast IRL, one of YouTube’s most‑watched political talk formats. The episode will air live on Thursday February 26th at 8pm ET, and the conversation will dive into government overreach, the Department of Homeland Security shutdown, and how political games in Washington are colliding with AI, cybersecurity, and everyday American life.

Rick Jordan Host of the Top Podcast FREQUENCY with Rick Jordan and CEO of Frequency Holdings (OTC: FRQN)

Hosted by journalist and commentator Tim Pool, Timcast IRL has built an audience of 2.7 Million with its live, long‑form, no‑teleprompter debates on politics, culture, and media narratives. The channel has amassed well over 1.5 billion views, regularly drawing tens of thousands of viewers per episode and ranking among the most influential independent political shows on YouTube.

Jordan’s appearance comes in the middle of a partial shutdown of the Department of Homeland Security, triggered after Senate Democrats blocked efforts to advance a funding bill and rejected a short‑term stopgap, leaving DHS employees working without pay. In that context, DHS briefly announced it would suspend TSA PreCheck and related trusted‑traveler programs, only to reverse course within hours after a public and industry backlash highlighted how air travelers were being used as leverage in the standoff.

“I’m not interested in cheering for red or blue while people on both sides turn national security into a bargaining chip,” he continued. “On Tim’s show I’m going to call it what it is. When the White House floats a PreCheck shutdown, then reverses it after outrage, that’s a political ploy. When Democrats hold up DHS funding to score points on immigration, that’s a political ploy too. My only loyalty here is to common sense and to the people who end up paying for this nonsense in missed paychecks and missed flights."

Known for his direct communication style and “signal, not spin” approach, Jordan has built a personal brand around going beyond talking points and into lived reality. On Frequency with Rick Jordan (formerly ALL IN with Rick Jordan), he has hosted hundreds of episodes covering leadership, faith, lockdowns, censorship, parental rights, and what it actually costs families and small businesses when the government overreaches. His COVID‑era documentary Liberty Lockdown chronicled government mandates and the human impact of emergency powers, adding a filmmaker’s lens to his public‑company and cybersecurity portfolio.

“People know Tim for going hard at legacy media and the spin game. That’s why I respect what he’s built,” Jordan said of Pool and Timcast IRL. “He’s not afraid to bring on voices that make people uncomfortable, including his own audience. I’m coming in with the same energy, but from a different angle. I’ve sat in the White House talking about cyber and national security. I’ve sat in boardrooms explaining AI risk. I’ve sat with parents trying to figure out how to fight mandates and protect their kids. All of that needs to be on the table in one conversation.”

Watch the conversation Thursday February 26th at 8pm ET on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@TimcastIRL

About TimCast

TimCast has become a resource for individuals who are interested in news and information without the filtering and overtones. Whether covering politics, culture, sports or celebrities, TimCast takes you with them as they uncover the news that makes us all take a second look. They value their audience and deliver information in a way that is authentic, real and relatable. Timcast is solely owned and operated by Tim Pool with no external financing, support, advisement, or otherwise. (Source: timcast.com/about)

About Rick Jordan

Rick Jordan is a national speaker, author, and host of Frequency with Rick Jordan, recognized for over 1,200 media appearances and countless stages on leadership, entrepreneurship, faith, and the realities of life in a digital age. He has advised on cybersecurity and national security issues in the White House and regularly appears on networks including FOX Business, Bloomberg, Cheddar, CBS, and NewsNation to break down complex threats in plain language for the American public. Jordan is also the creator of Liberty Lockdown, a documentary capturing government overreach during COVID and the human cost of prolonged emergency powers.

About Frequency Holdings, Inc. (OTC: FRQN)

Frequency Holdings, Inc. (OTC: FRQN) is a U.S.‑based technology holding company focused on cybersecurity‑first IT services, artificial intelligence, digital identity, and critical infrastructure. Frequency operates and acquires independent brands with a long‑term, operator‑led philosophy aimed at building meaningful businesses, protecting customers, and creating durable shareholder value.

Press Inquiries

Public Relations

pr [at] frequencyhold.com

3122888008

https://frequencyhold.com/