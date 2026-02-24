NFM Lending Welcomes Industry Leaders Jenny Farrell and Liz Collins

Linthicum, MD, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NFM Lending proudly announces the addition of mortgage industry leaders Jenny Farrell and Liz Collins to its growing organization. With more than 50 years of combined experience, the duo is recognized for building high-performing teams centered on execution, accountability, and protecting the integrity of every loan.

Farrell and Collins have built their reputations around a simple philosophy: no loan is left behind. Their leadership model emphasizes partnership — aligning loan originators, operations, and referral partners to ensure every transaction reflects professionalism, trust, and consistency in the marketplace.

Known for their production-first mindset, they create environments where originators operate with autonomy while receiving hands-on leadership support and scalable operational backing. Their approach empowers teams to make smart business decisions, solve problems quickly, and deliver exceptional experiences for borrowers and partners.

“We are excited to welcome Jenny and Liz to NFM,” said Bob Tyson, CEO of NFM Lending. “Their leadership reflects our commitment to supporting professionals with a culture focused on collaboration, accountability, and long-term success.”

Farrell and Collins shared their excitement about joining an organization that aligns with their values. “We believe strong teams are built through partnership, trust, and execution,” Collins said. Farrell added, “NFM provides the platform and culture that allow us to support production, protect relationships, and deliver consistently for our clients and partners.”

NFM Lending continues to grow by attracting leaders who prioritize integrity, teamwork, and operational excellence. The addition of Farrell and Collins reinforces the company’s commitment to empowering professionals and elevating the borrower experience in today’s evolving mortgage market.

