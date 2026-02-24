Barnett Plumbing & Water Heaters Expands Pleasanton Presence with New Office Location

PLEASANTON, CA, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PLEASANTON, CA - February 24, 2026 - -

Barnett Plumbing & Water Heaters has established a new office location in Pleasanton, strengthening the company's commitment to serving residential and commercial customers throughout the Tri-Valley area. The expansion reflects growing demand for professional plumbing services and water heater expertise in the region.

The new Pleasanton facility enables the company to provide faster response times and enhanced service coverage for customers seeking water heater repair, installation, and general plumbing solutions. With more than 900 five-star reviews from satisfied customers, the company has built a reputation for reliable service and technical expertise across the communities it serves.

"This new office represents a significant milestone in our mission to deliver exceptional plumbing services to Tri-Valley residents," said Chris Galinos of Barnett Plumbing & Water Heaters. "The Pleasanton location allows us to be closer to our customers when they need us most, whether for emergency water heater repairs or planned installations. Our team takes pride in maintaining the highest standards of service that have earned us the trust of hundreds of families and businesses throughout the region."

The company specializes in comprehensive water heater services, including repair, replacement, and installation of both traditional tank and tankless systems. Their certified technicians possess extensive experience diagnosing and resolving complex plumbing issues while providing transparent pricing and professional guidance to property owners.

Barnett Plumbing & Water Heaters in Pleasanton joins the company's existing network of service locations throughout the Tri-Valley area. The expansion comes as demand for skilled plumbing professionals continues to grow amid ongoing residential development and the need for water heater upgrades in aging properties.

The new office will serve as a base of operations for the company's team of licensed plumbers and support staff, enabling more efficient scheduling and dispatch for service calls throughout Pleasanton, Dublin, Livermore, San Ramon, and surrounding communities. The facility also stocks essential water heater components and plumbing supplies to ensure technicians can complete most repairs during the initial service visit.

Over its years in business, Barnett Plumbing & Water Heaters has established itself as a trusted resource for both routine plumbing maintenance and emergency services. The company's focus on water heater expertise has made it a preferred choice for homeowners facing unexpected breakdowns or seeking energy-efficient upgrades to their existing systems.

The Pleasanton expansion underscores the company's ongoing investment in the communities it serves and its commitment to maintaining the high service standards that have generated more than 900 five-star customer reviews. As the Tri-Valley region continues to grow, the company remains dedicated to providing professional plumbing solutions that meet the evolving needs of residential and commercial property owners.

