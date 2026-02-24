How to Prioritize Clean Air In Schools - Camfil Air Filters

Riverdale, NJ, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Schools face complex air quality challenges due to a mix of indoor and outdoor pollutants, such as traffic emissions, dust, pathogens, and volatile organic compounds (VOCs) from cleaning chemicals. Air filtration specialists from Camfil USA recently published an in-depth article shedding light on the critical importance of clean air in schools and how educational institutions can implement effective air filtration strategies to create healthier environments for students and staff.

Please review the source on the Camfil Blog: The Importance of Clean Air in Schools and How to Achieve It

Poor air quality can lead to respiratory issues, higher absenteeism, and impaired cognitive performance, disproportionately affecting children, whose developing lungs make them particularly vulnerable. The article—The Importance of Clean Air in Schools and How to Achieve It—emphasizes the vital role of clean air in supporting student health, academic performance, and attendance, while offering practical solutions tailored to schools' particular needs.

“Every school is unique, with varying building sizes, campus layouts, and environmental exposure to pollution,” notes Mark Davidson, Manager of Marketing and Technical Materials at Camfil USA. “Begin by assessing your facility’s specific needs, taking into account factors like room size, student population, and proximity to air pollutant sources. Partnering with air filtration specialists ensures that schools and institutions stay updated on the latest technologies and maintenance practices.”

When implementing air filtration solutions, schools benefit from working with specialists to select the most effective systems. Standalone air purifiers equipped with HEPA filters offer flexibility for classrooms, while integrated HVAC filters ensure consistent air quality throughout the campus. Camfil also emphasizes the long-term importance of investing in quality air filtration by considering total cost of ownership (TCO) in procurement decisions, citing reduced healthcare costs, lower energy expenses with efficient filters, and improved academic outcomes.

Camfil outlines several strategies to improve indoor air quality in schools, including integrating high-efficiency air filters rated at MERV 13A or higher, using standalone air purifiers in classrooms, and ensuring regular maintenance and monitoring of air filtration systems. In addition to protecting respiratory health, these measures contribute to better student performance and reduced absenteeism by fostering a clean and comfortable learning environment.

To further explore Camfil’s recommendations for air quality in schools, read the full article: https://cleanair.camfil.us/2025/06/11/the-importance-of-clean-air-in-schools-and-how-to-achieve-it/

The Camfil Group is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, and has 29 manufacturing sites, six R&D centers, local sales offices in 35+ countries, and 5,700 employees and growing.

