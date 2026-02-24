Delta Vacations Presents First Malta Program for Delta's Inaugural Nonstop Flight from JFK this Summer June 7-October 23, 2026

New York, New York, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Malta, a Mediterranean archipelago with three sister islands, Malta, Gozo and Comino, announced the launch of their first Delta Vacations program . This program will support Malta’s first nonstop flight from the United States out of JFK on Delta this summer, June 7 through October 23, 2026.

“The launch of Delta’s nonstop flight this summer marks a pivotal moment for Malta,” said Carlo Micallef, CEO of the Malta Tourism Authority. “As Malta continues to expand its luxury landscape—introducing new five-star hotels, Michelin-star dining, and bespoke experiences, this first nonstop flight allows us to more directly connect American travelers with the very best the destination has to offer.”

Michelle Buttigieg, Malta Tourism Authority’s Representative for North America, added, “Malta has been creating a real buzz in the U.S. market. Malta’s Delta Vacation program provides travelers with a unique opportunity to have the Delta Vacations experts curate their own Malta experience, whether it's history, culture, gastronomy, beaches, diving or yachting. Experiencing Malta is now easier than ever with the new Delta nonstop service from JFK to Malta June 7- Oct. 23, 2026.”

The North American market has now become one of the top tourist-generating markets for Malta. Malta is a member of the EU and the currency is the Euro. The islands of Malta offer luxury for less, and in addition to Maltese, English is widely spoken. It is much less crowded than mainland Europe, yet boasts a remarkable 8,000 years of history and culture to explore.

About Malta

With 300 days of sunshine, beautiful beaches, vibrant nightlife, MICHELIN-starred dining, and 8,000 years of history, Malta is a destination of rare depth and diversity. Set in the heart of the Mediterranean, the sun-drenched islands of the Maltese archipelago boast one of the world’s most remarkable concentrations of intact built heritage, including the highest density of UNESCO World Heritage Sites of any nation-state. Valletta, founded by the Knights of St. John and Malta's capital city, is a UNESCO site as are the Ħaġar Qim Temples, which remain an active site of religious worship dating back over 5,000 years. From luxury hotels and restored palazzos to a dynamic, emerging art and fashion scene, Malta seamlessly blends heritage with contemporary culture and hospitality. The result is a destination where ancient history and modern Mediterranean life exist in effortless harmony.



For more information on Malta, please visit www.VisitMalta.com .

