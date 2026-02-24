Dubai, UAE, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Pepeto has officially crossed $7.3 million in presale funding at $0.000000185 per token, marking the fastest stage completion in the project's history. The milestone comes during one of the most volatile stretches in crypto news this year, with Bitcoin trading at $63,000 and the Fear and Greed Index at 5. But every institutional bitcoin price prediction tells a different story than the headlines. According to CNBC, Standard Chartered maintains a bitcoin price prediction of $150,000 for 2026. Bernstein targets $150,000 with $200,000 by 2027. Nexo forecasts $150,000 to $200,000. The consensus bitcoin price prediction from institutional analysts clusters between $120,000 and $175,000. That's 2x to 3x from current levels.

Bitcoin has been declared dead fourteen times since 2011. Fourteen recoveries. Fourteen new all time highs. As Reuters reported, Bitcoin ETF assets still sit above $53 billion despite the selloff. Institutions aren't panicking. They're positioning. Every credible bitcoin price prediction says the same thing. This crash is temporary. The recovery is structural. And the crypto news cycle will flip from fear to greed faster than most expect.

Pepeto Reports Accelerating Presale Demand as Bitcoin Price Prediction Data Supports Crypto News Recovery Thesis

Pepeto's presale acceleration isn't happening in a vacuum. When crypto news turns negative and the bitcoin price prediction outlook stays bullish, experienced investors start looking for early stage opportunities with asymmetric upside. The project addresses a $45 billion gap in meme coin infrastructure. Every meme trade today runs through platforms built for DeFi. Pepeto built the dedicated fix.

Three working product demos are live and testable at pepeto.io. PepetoSwap handles cross chain meme trading. Pepeto Bridge connects blockchains for instant token routing. The Pepeto Exchange eliminates fees that bleed every trade on existing platforms. Dual security audits completed by SolidProof and Coinsult. Zero percent tax tokenomics. Created by a cofounder of Pepe. And a major exchange listing is near announcement as the product suite approaches full launch readiness.

"We built Pepeto because the meme economy deserves its own infrastructure," said a Pepeto team representative. "While crypto news focuses on the bitcoin price prediction debate, we're focused on delivering products. The $7.3 million milestone proves that serious investors recognize the gap we're filling. Our three demos are live. The audits are done. And the capital coming in during extreme fear conditions tells us the market understands what's being built here."

Pepeto Staking Delivers 212% APY While Crypto News Analysts Wait for the Bitcoin Price Prediction Recovery to Begin

Most crypto holders earn nothing while waiting for the bitcoin price prediction recovery. Pepeto staking at 212% APY changes that equation. A $25,000 allocation generates $53,500 in annual yield. That's real income while the crypto news cycle stays bearish. But staking isn't the thesis. The thesis is what $0.000000185 becomes when the market turns. If bitcoin hits the consensus bitcoin price prediction of $150,000, early stage projects with real products and real traction don't do 2x. They do 40x or more. As Bloomberg reported, institutional capital is rotating into early stage crypto during this drawdown. Pepeto at six zeros with three working demos and $7.3 million in presale funding is exactly the type of asymmetric setup that the bitcoin price prediction recovery is designed to reward.

Presale stages are closing faster than projected. The crypto news environment of extreme fear is exactly when the highest conviction capital enters. And once the bitcoin price prediction consensus plays out and markets shift from fear to greed, presale pricing disappears permanently. The window between $0.000000185 and listing isn't coming back.

Click to visit Pepeto Official Website To Buy $Pepeto

Important Pepeto Presale Disclaimer

IMPORTANT: Pepeto is still in presale and NOT available on any exchange or DEX for trading. As the project nears launch and goes viral, fake tokens using the Pepeto name are launching daily on various platforms. The ONLY legitimate way to buy Pepeto is through the official website pepeto.io. Do not trust any other source.

About Pepeto

Pepeto is a meme coin infrastructure project building the first integrated trading layer for the meme economy. Three products: PepetoSwap (cross chain trading), Pepeto Bridge (multi chain routing), Pepeto Exchange (meme economy hub). All live in demo stage. Created by a cofounder of Pepe. Dual audits by SolidProof and Coinsult. Zero tax. 212% APY staking. Presale price: $0.000000185. As the bitcoin price prediction consensus points toward recovery and crypto news sentiment shifts, Pepeto offers an asymmetric entry point before listing. For more information visit pepeto.io.





