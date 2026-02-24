ACL Surgery Helps Virginia Beach Teen Chase Olympic Soccer Dreams

Norfolk, Virginia, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the daughter of an international soccer star, Madison Udoh’s dream is to make it to the Olympics just like her mother did for Nigeria. Scoring goal after goal, the Virginia Beach teen seemed unstoppable. And then, during a tournament, she collided with another player, who landed on top of her left knee.

“I thought I would be out one or two weeks,” Madison says. “But the swelling didn’t go down.”

Her parents took her to Dr. Marc Cardelia, a CHKD orthopedic surgeon and surgical director of the hospital’s comprehensive Sports Medicine Program.

After reviewing her MRI, Dr. Cardelia explained that Madison would need surgery to repair her meniscus – and possibly a torn ACL, a common injury for female soccer players. He wouldn’t know for certain whether her ACL was torn until he could examine the damage during surgery. If it was torn, she wouldn’t be able to play soccer for nine to 12 months.

Madison was devastated. “Soccer is my life,” she says. Dr. Cardelia reassured Madison that she would come back stronger than ever to be the athlete she wanted to be.

“For a lot of serious athletes, sports is their identity, the hub of their social network – so being cut off from their team, their friends, and not being able to do what they want is very hard on them emotionally,” Dr. Cardelia says. “That’s why we put all hands on deck to keep the kids positive, focused on getting better, and adhering to the protocol so they don’t put their reconstruction at risk.”

While patients mainly focus on being able to play again, Dr. Cardelia says his primary objective was to make sure Madison would have a healthy knee for the rest of her life.

The family also met with Adam Mistr, a certified athletic trainer and sports surgery coordinator of CHKD’s ACL Program, who walked them through every step – from what the surgery would entail to the physical therapy Madison would need to complete before she could return safely to the soccer field. Mistr coordinated her care from start to finish, including working closely with the CHKD certified athletic trainer at Madison’s school, Kempsville High in Virginia Beach.

As Madison’s surgery date approached, she and her parents leaned on their faith and took comfort in knowing she was in expert hands. Madison’s mom, Mercy Akide-Udoh, who also coaches her soccer team, reminded her daughter to stay grounded in gratitude. “I believe God is going to use Dr. Cardelia to heal you,” she told Madison.

In the operating room, Dr. Cardelia, who’s performed hundreds of ACL repairs, confirmed what everyone feared: both the ACL and meniscus were torn.

Madison cried when she woke up and heard the news. But she also committed herself to the recovery ahead. Throughout the next 10 months, Madison worked tirelessly. With the support of her family, her CHKD physical therapist Lauren Pierce, and her teammates, she pushed through every setback.

Finally, the day came: Madison was cleared to return to practice. And in her very first game back, she scored. She sprinted to the sidelines and leapt into her mother’s arms.

“I’m back!” she shouted, with tears in her eyes.

Today, Madison is once again playing the sport she loves – as a standout member of Steel United Virginia and Kempsville High’s varsity team. Her next goal is to earn a spot at a Power 5 school (those in the top five NCAA conferences) and keep her Olympic dreams alive.

No matter where she plays next, the team at CHKD Sports Medicine will be rooting for her success.

