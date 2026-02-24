Evoto Boosts Post-Production Efficiency While Preserving Quality at NYFW

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New York Fashion Week (NYFW) is a fast-paced creative marathon, where photographers like Tatiana Berting face the challenge of balancing speed and precision. With tight deadlines and high expectations, photographers must deliver polished, high-quality content in record time.

“The turnaround time is very short,” says Tatiana. “We’re expected to deliver content the same day or by the next day. If you’re not on time, you miss out on opportunities.”

AI-Powered Workflow for Speed and Quality

To meet these demands, Tatiana turned to Evoto, an AI-powered platform that has transformed her post-production workflow.

Evoto combines speed with professional quality. For Tatiana, Evoto’s technology-powered retouching and intuitive color grading have significantly cut down her editing time, while still delivering stunning, magazine-ready images. The platform’s auto white balance, scene-specific presets, and AI transform features allow her to make quick adjustments without sacrificing quality. “Evoto impressed me because it saved me money and hours of work,” Tatiana recalls.

“Fashion Week is about clothing and outfits, so it’s really important to present them in the best way possible,” Tatiana adds. One of her favorite Evoto features is the wrinkle removal tool, which smooths out clothing with a single click, and the hair defrizzing tool that makes editing stray hairs easier than ever before.

In the past, she struggled with over-editing when working with retouchers. “With Evoto, I have full control over the edits. It lets me decide how much I want to adjust each photo, freeing me from repetitive tasks and allowing me to focus on my creative vision.”

Broader Adoption Across the Industry

Tatiana says she later realized she was not alone in adopting the platform. After sharing her experience online, she heard from other industry professionals who said they were also using Evoto to speed up workflow as well.

“Our mission is to return the gift of time to creative professionals,” said Mitta, Founder and CEO of Evoto. “Our technology isn’t about replacing skill, but about eliminating the repetitive, time-consuming tasks that hold photographers back from their craft and their clients.”

Click here to watch the behind-the-scenes video or start your free trial at evoto.ai. Evoto is free to download and use. We only charge when you export images. The 60 days trial is for the AI culling feature and 500GB cloud space.