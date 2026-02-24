Dealer Services Network Expands Footprint with Acquisition of MVD Express

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla., Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dealer Services Network (DSN), a technology-enabled provider of title and registration services for mobility customers, today announced its expansion into two new states with the acquisition of MVD Express, a leading provider of motor vehicle services operating across New Mexico and Montana.

Founded in 1994, MVD Express operates 14 locations: 10 in New Mexico and four in Montana, employing more than 150 team members. The company serves over 300,000 customers annually, providing licensing, Real ID, title, registration, call center, and dealer services.

“We’re thrilled to welcome the talented team at MVD Express into the DSN family,” said Joe Palumbo, CEO of Dealer Services Network. “MVD Express has earned a reputation built on service, efficiency and respect. These values align perfectly with our own. Together, we’ll continue to innovate and elevate the customer experience while expanding DSN’s footprint across the U.S.”

As DSN continues to scale its innovative platform, the company is expanding its title, registration, compliance, and back-office services into additional markets. These expansions are focused on helping automotive retailers, fleets, and mobility providers operate more efficiently across state lines, with consistent compliance and a seamless customer experience. This acquisition marks a significant milestone in DSN’s growth strategy. With the addition of MVD Express, DSN now employs nearly 1,000 people and operates in nine states, further strengthening its leadership position in title, registration, and compliance services for automotive retailers, fleets, and consumers.

“Our vision is to be the most reliable and innovative partner in automotive titling, registration, and compliance,” added Palumbo. “This expansion is a powerful step toward that goal.”

Transaction Details

The acquisition of MVD Express was completed on October 6, 2025. Founder Janice Lucero will retire following the transition, with DSN expressing deep gratitude for her leadership and decades of service to the community.

About Dealer Services Network

Dealer Services Network (DSN) is a tech-enabled platform for automotive retailers, rental car companies, consumers, and governmental agencies. The company delivers TaaS™ (Title as a Service), workflow and content management services, electronic document management, and compliance solutions through its proprietary cloud-based DealTracker™ software platform. DSN is backed by private equity firm Frontenac.

Headquartered in South Florida, DSN manages a rapidly expanding private tag agency network, offering comprehensive tag and title registration services to automotive and marine vessel dealerships, fleet managers nationwide, and walk-in customers at select locations. For more information, visit dsn.net .

About Frontenac

Frontenac is a Chicago-based private equity firm. The firm focuses on investing in lower middle market buyout transactions in the consumer, industrial, and services industries. Frontenac works in partnership with established operating leaders, through an executive-centric approach called CEO1ST, which seeks to identify, acquire, and build market-leading companies through transformational acquisitions and operational excellence. Over the last 50+ years, Frontenac has built a franchise working with over 350 owners of mid-sized businesses as they address complex transition issues of liquidity, management enhancement, and growth planning. For more information, visit frontenac.com .

