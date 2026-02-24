License to Disrupt: Teen Drivers’ Preferences Could Signal a Shift in the New Vehicle Market

Study shows next generation of car buyers intend to revive the sedan segment and are more open to alternative powertrains

LIVONIA, Mich., Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Contrary to concerns that the future will shift toward shared mobility, a strong majority of teenagers, ages 14 to 19, say driving (77%) and owning their own vehicle (83%) is important to them. That said, what teens are looking for in a future vehicle is different from what is available in the market today.

This is according to Escalent’s 2025 Teenagers DeepDive from EVForward ® , the largest, most comprehensive study on EV buyers and electrified powertrain adoption . The report explores current teenagers’, ages 14 through 19, expectations for their future vehicle, as well as the awareness, attitudes and opinions they have about powertrains and automotive brands.

Although nearly all teenagers of driving age surveyed feel positively about the vehicle they currently drive most often, roughly one in three (34%) imagines themself owning and driving a different type of vehicle when they are in their 20s or 30s. When asked why, teens mentioned wanting a newer or nicer car or a vehicle from a different segment, and even an alternative powertrain such as a hybrid or battery electric vehicle (BEV).

“While some foundational priorities such as safety, reliability, fuel efficiency and costs remain consistent across generations, we are seeing a distinct shift in what teenagers seek from their future vehicles,” said K.C. Boyce, vice president of Automotive & Mobility at Escalent. “The next generation of vehicle buyers wants their car to have cutting-edge in-vehicle technology, reflect their unique identity, align with their lifestyle, and ultimately, be different from what their parents drive.”

Similar to adults, teens have the highest consideration for gas vehicles, but their opinions and consideration for plug-in hybrid and BEV is stronger than adults’. Teens’ consideration for hybrid, plug-in hybrid and BEV is neck-and-neck—suggesting teens may cross-shop alternative powertrains in the future.

Unlike today’s new-car buyers, teens tend to favor sedans. Current vehicle ownership among adults skews heavily toward SUVs, with 57% owning an SUV, 23% owning a sedan and 20% owning a truck, according to Escalent’s EVForward Market Profile data. Despite the growing dominance of the SUV segment, half of all teenagers surveyed indicated they intend to purchase a sedan in the future.

“While today’s teenagers are still 10 to 15 years away from entering the new-vehicle market, some automakers are unprepared for what this segment will be looking for as they become the dominant car-buying population,” said Nikki Stern, a senior insights manager in Escalent’s Automotive & Mobility practice. “To ensure they are ready for the inevitable shift in the new-vehicle market, it is critical that automakers assess their product portfolios now and take proactive steps to align their offerings with the desires of future generations while considering how those preferences might change as they enter adulthood.”

About the EVForward® 2025 Teenagers DeepDive

This EVForward DeepDive was conducted among a national sample of 1,054 respondents ages 14 to 19 from October 6 to October 23, 2025. Respondents ages 18 and 19 were recruited directly, while respondents ages 14 to 17 were recruited via their parents in accordance with ESOMAR age-restricted research guidelines and in consultation with the sample provider’s data privacy practices. Respondents were validated via a robust screener that included parental consent, repeat age verification, four data cleaning flags, and scrutinizing seven open-end responses. Respondents were weighted by age, gender and region and are representative of the US population. The sample for this research comes from an opt-in online panel. As such, any reported margins of error or significance tests are estimated and rely on the same statistical assumptions as data collected from a random probability sample. Escalent will supply the exact wording of any survey question upon request.

About Escalent

Escalent is an AI-enabled market research and advisory partner with unmatched industry expertise. For 50 years, we have been catalysts of progress—turning a deep understanding of our clients’ worlds into smarter strategies and transforming human and market insight into decisive action that helps brands outthink disruption and accelerate growth. Following the acquisition of C Space and Hall & Partners in 2023, our 1,600-strong global team now offers a true one-stop shop for industry intelligence, customer insight and brand strategy. Headquartered in Livonia, Michigan, Escalent operates across the US and in Australia, Canada, China, India, Ireland, the Philippines, Singapore, South Africa, the UAE, and the UK. Visit escalent.co to see how we are helping shape the brands that are reshaping the world.

CONTACT



Alexia Garcia

616.893.2696

agarcia@identitypr.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/efd845cd-328f-434a-942d-dbf2cf581512

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8fc58b9c-83f5-44eb-be4a-e8486716f8a3

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ba8ad159-79b1-40af-945e-6c2e160c0449