Ipsos: Disclosure of trading in own shares under a share buyback programme (16 to 20 February 2026)

24th February 2026

Disclosure of trading in own shares

under a share buyback programme

Period : From 16 to 20 February 2026

Issuer’s registered name: Ipsos

Issuer’s Identification code: 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87

Financial instrument reference: Ordinary shares – ISIN code FR0000073298

Reporting of transactions in aggregated form (per day and per trading venue)

Issuer name Issuer Code Transaction date ISIN Code Daily total volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of shares acquired Platform ISIN code (ISO 6166) MIC code (ISO 10383) IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 16-Feb-26 FR0000073298 7 215 30,7116 XPAR IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 16-Feb-26 FR0000073298 1 599 30,6501 DXE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 17-Feb-26 FR0000073298 4 040 29,7827 XPAR IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 18-Feb-26 FR0000073298 4 040 30,1213 XPAR IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 19-Feb-26 FR0000073298 4 040 30,2147 XPAR IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 20-Feb-26 FR0000073298 4 040 30,6700 XPAR

Detailed presentation by transaction:

A detailed presentation by transaction is available on the Company's website (www.ipsos.com), in the section on regulated information, in the chapter entitled: “Share buyback programs and share buyback declarations”: https://www.ipsos.com/en/regulated-informations/en.

Attachment