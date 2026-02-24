Ipsos: Disclosure of trading in own shares under a share buyback programme (16 to 20 February 2026)

24th February 2026
Disclosure of trading in own shares
under a share buyback programme
Period : From 16 to 20 February 2026
Issuer’s registered name: Ipsos
Issuer’s Identification code: 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
Financial instrument reference: Ordinary shares – ISIN code FR0000073298
Reporting of transactions in aggregated form (per day and per trading venue)
|Issuer name
|Issuer Code
|Transaction date
|ISIN Code
|Daily total volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average price of shares acquired
|Platform
|ISIN code (ISO 6166)
|MIC code (ISO 10383)
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|16-Feb-26
|FR0000073298
|7 215
|30,7116
|XPAR
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|16-Feb-26
|FR0000073298
|1 599
|30,6501
|DXE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|17-Feb-26
|FR0000073298
|4 040
|29,7827
|XPAR
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|18-Feb-26
|FR0000073298
|4 040
|30,1213
|XPAR
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|19-Feb-26
|FR0000073298
|4 040
|30,2147
|XPAR
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|20-Feb-26
|FR0000073298
|4 040
|30,6700
|XPAR
Detailed presentation by transaction:
A detailed presentation by transaction is available on the Company's website (www.ipsos.com), in the section on regulated information, in the chapter entitled: “Share buyback programs and share buyback declarations”: https://www.ipsos.com/en/regulated-informations/en.
Attachment