Ipsos: Disclosure of trading in own shares under a share buyback programme (16 to 20 February 2026)

24th February 2026

Disclosure of trading in own shares

under a share buyback programme

Period : From 16 to 20 February 2026

Issuer’s registered name: Ipsos

Issuer’s Identification code: 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87

Financial instrument reference: Ordinary shares – ISIN code FR0000073298

Reporting of transactions in aggregated form (per day and per trading venue)

Issuer nameIssuer CodeTransaction dateISIN CodeDaily total volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of shares acquiredPlatform
   ISIN code (ISO 6166)  MIC code (ISO 10383)
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8716-Feb-26FR00000732987 21530,7116XPAR
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8716-Feb-26FR00000732981 59930,6501DXE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8717-Feb-26FR00000732984 04029,7827XPAR
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8718-Feb-26FR00000732984 04030,1213XPAR
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8719-Feb-26FR00000732984 04030,2147XPAR
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8720-Feb-26FR00000732984 04030,6700XPAR

Detailed presentation by transaction:
A detailed presentation by transaction is available on the Company's website (www.ipsos.com), in the section on regulated information, in the chapter entitled: “Share buyback programs and share buyback declarations”: https://www.ipsos.com/en/regulated-informations/en.

