Crypto News: Pepeto Announces $7.308 Million Presale Milestone as Bitcoin Price Crashes Below $63,000

Pepeto has officially crossed $7.308 million in presale funding and the numbers aren't slowing down. Stages are completing faster than any previous round. Wallet sizes keep climbing. New entries pour in daily. Social mentions tripled in two weeks, and crypto news forums can't stop talking about it. Today we're covering Pepeto because the demand behind this presale is simply impossible to ignore, even as the market falls apart. Bitcoin dropped below $64,000. Ethereum fell under $1,900. Over $500 million in crypto positions got wiped in a single day. Yet while every crypto news headline screams panic, Pepeto's presale kept filling.

Ethereum fell under $1,900. Over $500 million in crypto positions got wiped in a single day. According to The Wall Street Journal, the Fear and Greed Index touched 5, not seen since the FTX collapse. Every crypto news outlet says the same thing. Sell. The bitcoin price is going to zero. Crypto is dead.

But crypto has "died" fourteen times since 2011. Fourteen times the bitcoin price came back to a new all time high. Fourteen out of fourteen. According to Reuters, Bitcoin and Ethereum are having their worst start to a year in history. Yet as Bloomberg reported, SEC filings confirm Bitcoin ETF assets sit above $53 billion. Crypto isn't dying. The bitcoin price crash is a shakeout. Biggest players need your coins to fill their bags.

If crypto is dead, why are the wealthiest wallets buying more right now than in twelve months?

Pepeto Reveals Why Smart Crypto News Investors Buy Before the Bitcoin Price Recovery Begins

Here is something that could change how you invest in crypto forever. Most people check the bitcoin price on exchanges and buy. But the people who make the biggest crypto returns never buy that way. They buy earlier. Before the token reaches an exchange. During something called a presale.

A crypto news headline won't tell you this. A presale sets a fixed token price and sells directly to investors before listing. The price doesn't move with the bitcoin price or the broader market. When the token lists, supply and demand take over. If the project has real products, the listing price climbs. Sometimes 5x. Sometimes 50x. Sometimes 100x.

SHIB's earliest buyers turned small positions into generational wealth. PEPE's presale wallets saw over 1,000x. Every meme coin fortune started at the presale stage. Most people miss it because they don't know presales exist until after listing, when the crypto news cycle has moved on.

Pepeto Announces Surging Presale Demand as Crypto News Confirms Institutional Buyers Ignore the Bitcoin Price Drop

Over $7.308 million raised at $0.000000185 per token. According to CNBC, presale funding across crypto hit its highest weekly total of 2026 during this exact bitcoin price crash. Capital isn't leaving. It's rotating into early stage presales with the widest upside on recovery.

Pepeto is where the smart money is concentrating. Not hype. A gap nobody else fills. The meme coin sector is worth $45 billion with some of the highest crypto trading volumes anywhere. But every meme trade still happens on platforms designed for DeFi. No dedicated meme coin infrastructure exists. Except Pepeto.

Three working demos are live. PepetoSwap handles cross chain meme trading. The bridge connects blockchains in seconds. A zero fee exchange eliminates costs bleeding every trade on every other platform. Built by one of the original Pepe coin founders. Audited by SolidProof and Coinsult. Zero percent tax. Crypto news analysts suggest a tier one exchange listing is being prepared as the product suite nears full readiness.

Whale wallets aren't buying Pepeto because the bitcoin price is crashing. They're buying because they see a $45 billion structural gap filled by the only project that built the solution. At $0.000000185, 100x requires just $50 million market cap. SHIB reached $40 billion with zero products.

Staking at 212 percent APY compounds while the bitcoin price fear plays out. But that's the bonus. The real crypto opportunity is the gap between where this token sits and where it goes once listing opens and crypto news shifts from fear to greed. That gap closes when the presale ends. It isn't coming back.

How to Buy Pepeto and Where to Buy Pepeto

Pepeto is currently in presale and not available on any cryptocurrency exchange. The only way to buy Pepeto is through the official website at pepeto.io. Any token trading live on any exchange using the Pepeto name is not the real project. Due to the virality of the project, unauthorized tokens have appeared across crypto news platforms using its name. The official Pepeto project is in active development with three product demos live and full launch approaching. Do not purchase any token claiming to be Pepeto from any exchange regardless of bitcoin price movements. The presale at pepeto.io is the only legitimate way to buy Pepeto before listing.





