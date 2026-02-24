America NW Plumbing, Heating, and Cooling Announces Move to New Post Falls Location to Support Growth and Enhanced Service

POST FALLS, ID, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- POST FALLS, ID - February 24, 2026 - -

America NW Plumbing, Heating, and Cooling, a trusted leader in plumbing and HVAC services in North Idaho, is proud to announce the relocation of its main office and operations to a new facility at 6612 E Seltice Way, Suite A, Post Falls, Idaho 83854. This move represents a significant milestone for the company as it continues to grow and expand its ability to serve customers throughout Post Falls and Kootenai County.

Founded in 1977, America NW Plumbing, Heating, and Cooling has spent nearly five decades building a reputation for dependable service, skilled craftsmanship, and strong community relationships. The new Post Falls location provides additional space and resources that will allow the company to operate more efficiently while maintaining the same commitment to quality and customer care that local residents have relied on for generations.

The expanded facility offers improved logistics, increased storage capacity for equipment and parts, and a centralized hub that allows service technicians to respond more quickly across the region. This strategic move enables America NW to better support both residential and commercial customers while positioning the company for continued growth in North Idaho and surrounding communities.

America NW Plumbing, Heating, and Cooling continues to provide a full range of plumbing services, including water heater installation and repair, drain cleaning, sewer line services, fixture installation, leak detection, and complete plumbing system replacements. In addition, the company offers comprehensive heating services, including furnace installation, maintenance, and emergency repair, helping homeowners and businesses stay warm and safe during Idaho's colder months. Their air conditioning and cooling services include system installation, repair, maintenance, and efficiency upgrades designed to keep indoor environments comfortable throughout the summer season. The company also maintains 24/7 emergency service availability to address urgent plumbing and HVAC issues when customers need assistance most.

Despite the change in location, America NW Plumbing, Heating, and Cooling remains fully committed to serving Post Falls, Coeur d'Alene, Hayden, Rathdrum, and the greater Kootenai County area. The new office is conveniently located to ensure easy access for customers while allowing technicians to reach service calls efficiently throughout the region.

Owner Dave Lachapelle shared his enthusiasm for the move and gratitude for the community's continued support. "This new location is an exciting step forward for our company," said Lachapelle. "We've been fortunate to serve this community since 1977, and that support has allowed us to grow while staying true to our values. This move gives us the space and infrastructure to better serve our customers and continue providing the reliable plumbing, heating, and cooling services they expect from us. We're incredibly thankful for the trust our customers have placed in us over the years."

America NW Plumbing, Heating, and Cooling has long been known for its dedication to honest service, transparent pricing, and customer satisfaction. With licensed and insured professionals, a strong emphasis on training, and a customer-first approach, the company continues to set a high standard for home service providers in the Inland Northwest.

As the company enters this next chapter from its new Post Falls headquarters, America NW Plumbing, Heating, and Cooling remains focused on the same mission that has guided it for decades: delivering dependable solutions, protecting customer comfort, and serving the community with integrity. To learn more or request service, please visit their website at https://www.americanwplumbing.com or call (208) 755-2333.

About America NW Plumbing, Heating, and Cooling

America NW Plumbing, Heating, and Cooling is a licensed and insured home services company based in Post Falls, Idaho. Serving residential and commercial customers throughout Kootenai County and surrounding areas, the company specializes in plumbing repair and installation, heating and furnace services, air conditioning solutions, and system maintenance. Since 1977, America NW has remained committed to quality workmanship, dependable service, and long-standing community relationships.

For more information about America NW Plumbing, Heating, and Cooling, contact the company here:



America NW Plumbing, Heating, and Cooling

Dave Lachapelle

(208) 755-2333

anwservices2@gmail.com

6612 E Seltice Way Suite A

Post Falls, ID 83854