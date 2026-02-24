Potentia Renewables Selects ISN® to Help Streamline Subcontractor Management and Supplier Qualification

Renewable energy developer implements ISNetworld® to enhance subcontractor oversight and support expanded supplier corporate social responsibility (CSR) requirements

DALLAS, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ISN , the global leader in contractor and supplier information management services, announced Potentia Renewables Inc . (Potentia), a fully integrated developer, owner, and operator of renewable energy facilities, selected ISNetworld as its primary subcontractor and supplier information management platform. ISN will support Potentia in advancing safety and compliance oversight while helping increase visibility into modern slavery and code-of-ethics practices across its supply chain.

“ISN’s support and ongoing guidance streamlines the ISNetworld platform onboarding process for Potentia, our subcontractors, and suppliers,” said Joseph Card, Director, Health and Safety at Potentia. “With many subcontractors already using ISNetworld, the transition has been efficient and key data has been available from the beginning of implementation. Leveraging ISNetworld will help improve subcontractor and supplier oversight and keep safety and CSR expectations consistent across Potentia’s operations.”

Headquartered in Toronto, Potentia is a 100% Canadian-owned developer, operator and asset manager of renewable energy and storage assets. Potentia manages over 1.5 GW of operating projects across Canada and the United States, with a 2 GW development pipeline driving future growth. As part of its efforts to elevate subcontractor management and support responsible supplier sourcing practices, Potentia will use ISNetworld to consolidate its management of subcontractors and equipment suppliers into one system. The company will leverage ISNetworld’s tools and services such as CSR Assure™ to collect and verify suppliers’ CSR data and supporting documentation and SiteTracker™ to track, benchmark, and report subcontractor and supplier safety metrics on a monthly basis.

“Potentia’s dedication to improving subcontractor and supplier oversight is establishing a high industry standard for renewable energy companies,” said Kim Ritchie, Executive Vice President of Canadian Operations at ISN. “By formalizing and managing safety and CSR expectations within ISNetworld, Potentia provides its internal teams with a clearer view of subcontractor and supplier readiness while helping ensure its partners understand the requirements of safer, more sustainable output.”

For more information on ISN’s industry-leading software and services, visit isn.com .

About ISN

ISN is the global leader in contractor and supplier information management, with more than 25 years of experience connecting 900 Hiring Clients in capital-intensive industries with 90,000 active contractors and suppliers to promote safety, health, and sustainability in the workplace. ISN’s brands include ISNetworld ®, a global online contractor and supplier management platform, Transparency-One ®, a responsible sourcing platform built to bring transparency to supply chain management, and Empower ®, a worker-level app built to keep workers moving forward.

ISN has 12 offices around the globe which provide award-winning support and training for its customers in more than 85 countries. ISN takes pride in leading worldwide efforts to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of contractor and supplier management systems and in serving as a world-class forum for sharing industry best practices, benchmarking performance, providing data insights among its members, and helping decision makers, including board members, ensure contractor and supplier risk is assessed and monitored. For more information, visit isn.com .

About Potentia Renewables Inc.

Potentia Renewables Inc. is a fully integrated developer, manager, and operator of renewable energy assets. Potentia currently owns or manages nearly 1,300 MW of wind and solar projects in operation, under construction, or under contract. With an investor committed to long-term success, combined with industry-leading experience, Potentia is a prominent renewable energy provider in Canada that is ideally positioned for continued substantial growth. For more information, visit potentiarenewables.com .