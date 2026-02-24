MD&M West Returns with Focus on Future of Manufacturing

ANAHEIM, Calif., Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MD&M West, the West Coast’s largest and most comprehensive medical design and manufacturing trade show, celebrated its 41st edition at the Anaheim Convention Center, solidifying its position as the ultimate hub for innovation and collaboration across the MedTech and advanced manufacturing industries. This landmark event brought together the full spectrum of advanced manufacturing under one roof, attracting global leaders, innovators, and decision-makers from over 43 countries.

A Showcase of Industry-Leading Suppliers

More than 1,800 exhibiting companies spanning MedTech, automation, design and manufacturing, plastics, and packaging, MD&M West highlighted cutting-edge materials, components, and technologies driving manufacturing innovation. Renowned companies such as Canon, Husky, Nikon, and JR Automation were presented solutions designed to accelerate product development and revolutionize manufacturing processes.





“MD&M West remains the cornerstone event for the medical design and manufacturing community, uniting leaders and innovators from across the globe,” says Adrienne Zependa, VP Group Portfolio Leader, Informa Markets Manufacturing. “With carefully curated events that resonate strongly with all sectors in attendance, MD&M West is a catalyst for industry growth and advancement.”

Immersive Experiences That Foster Innovation

Global Pavilions: Country-specific pavilions showcased companies from Switzerland, Germany, Japan, Costa Rica, and more, highlighting international advancements in MedTech and manufacturing.

Cali Connection Zone: This dedicated hub for California-based businesses provided a platform to network, build partnerships, and drive regional growth.

Magic of MedTech Zone: Designed to inspire collaboration, this interactive space featured over 83 emerging MedTech companies eager to establish relationships that fuel innovation and propel the industry forward.





MD&M West reinforced its commitment to building the future workforce through its Emerging Engineer Student Summit, which introduced local high school students to careers in manufacturing and MedTech. The program provided guided tours and direct exposure to industry professionals. The event also launched Workforce Connect, a new initiative connecting college students directly with hiring companies, career resources, and industry leaders.





Education Driving the Future of Manufacturing

MD&M West placed a strong emphasis on education, offering a comprehensive lineup of expert-led sessions, live demonstrations, and interactive presentations. Key highlights included:

Day 1 Keynote: Lauren Dunford, CEO and Co-Founder of Guidewheel, delivered an inspiring keynote on how AI-powered strategies are transforming factory operations, improving reliability, quality, and efficiency. “AI is no longer just about the digital world—it’s about the physical world too,” said Dunford. “Strong data foundations, machine guidance, and actionable partnerships are key to unlocking AI’s potential.”

Day 2 Keynote Panel: Moderated by Omar Khateeb, CEO of State of MedTech, the panel featured Raymond Cohen, Former CEO of Axonics, and Tom West, President and CEO of Nalu Medical, Inc. The discussion challenged attendees to consider whether the industry is truly innovating or simply repackaging old ideas.

Sustainable Manufacturing Conference: This two-day event brought together industry leaders and solution providers to explore strategies for reducing carbon footprints, conserving resources, and driving operational efficiencies. Topics included supply chain management, responsible manufacturing, and Industry 4.0, equipping attendees with actionable insights to transform their operations.









Looking Ahead to 2027

MD&M West will return to the Anaheim Convention Center February 9-11, 2027. For more information and to stay up to date, visit mdmwest.com/en/home.

About MD&M

MD&M, organized by Manufacturing by Informa, is the leading group of business events across the U.S. for professionals in medical, critical and advanced manufacturing. United under one brand, MD&M is the premier platform where professionals meet, learn and collaborate to drive innovations in life-saving devices, cutting-edge technologies and advanced manufacturing processes. Founded in 1985, the MD&M portfolio includes MD&M West, MD&M East, MD&M South and MD&M Midwest. Focusing on fostering collaboration across regions and sectors, MD&M is dedicated to empowering professionals through year-round engagement, advanced matchmaking technology and specialized events that reflect the ever-evolving needs of the industry.

About Manufacturing by Informa

Manufacturing by Informa, a subsidiary of Informa plc (LON:INF), is the leading B2B event producer, publisher, and digital media business for the world's $3-trillion advanced, technology-based manufacturing industry. Our print and electronic products deliver trusted information to the engineering market and leverage our proprietary 1.3-million-name database to connect suppliers with buyers and purchase influencers. We produce more than 50 events and conferences in a dozen countries, connecting manufacturing professionals from around the globe. The Manufacturing portfolio is organized by Informa, the world's leading exhibition organizer that brings a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com.

Media Contact

Informa Markets Engineering PR

EngineeringPR@informa.com





Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

