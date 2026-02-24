Kash Raises $2M Pre-Seed to Bring Prediction Markets to Social Media

THE FINANCIALIZATION OF SOCIAL MEDIA BEGINS

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Kash, a social-native prediction market platform, has raised $2 million in pre-seed funding to transform how conviction is expressed online. Built directly into social media, and starting with X, Kash turns everyday posts into live, tradable markets on real-world events, embedding forecasting into the social feed itself.



Source

Backed by leading venture investors including Big Brain Holdings, Spartan Group, Coinbase Ventures, Kosmos Ventures, Halo Capital, MoonRock Capital, Polaris Fund and Fabric VC, Kash is positioning prediction markets where attention already lives: inside the platforms that shape global conversation.

Rather than debating outcomes in comment threads, users can now express conviction through simple interactions with @kash_bot. No new clunky apps. No complex external trading interfaces. Just scroll, quote-post, predict and let the market price the truth in real time.

“We’re embedding an entirely new financial vehicle where people already live, and enabling users to place, and even permissionlessly create prediction markets, directly from their feed” - said Lucas Martin Calderon, Founder and CEO of Kash. “People already hold opinions on elections, macro, sports, and culture. Kash transforms those opinions into tradable positions and rewards those who are right.”

Bridging Institutional Infrastructure and Consumer Attention

Before founding Kash, Lucas worked at the intersection of blockchain security and AI, collaborating with governments and tier-one banks to architect secure on-chain systems. He later worked alongside leading crypto hedge funds on high-frequency trading strategies, gaining firsthand experience in how markets aggregate and price information at scale.

Those experiences pointed to a clear shift: prediction markets are approaching an inflection point. The world has never been more uncertain, and as information accelerates and trust fragments, markets will determine what is credible. Kash brings that mechanism directly into where information spreads fastest.

Posts become markets. Engagement becomes a signal. Every prediction is settled transparently on-chain. Leaderboards, dynamic multipliers, and weekly competitive games make forecasting social and participatory, while the underlying infrastructure ensures trustless execution and automated resolution, which virally grow across social media feeds.

Kash is also extending its infrastructure beyond its core product, working with several companies to embed prediction markets directly into their own platforms and communities, unlocking new forms of engagement and user acquisition. This is the first time large social media accounts can engage with their audience in an entirely new way, making people have skin-in-the-game around any short-lived narrative.

"Prediction markets are one of the most robust truth-finding mechanisms in finance. The missing piece has been distribution. Kash solves that by embedding markets natively into X, where the information and opinions already flow.” said Lata Persson from Fabric VC. “We’re excited to back Lucas and the Kash team, who bring a rare combination of deep experience in how institutional markets aggregate information, and a clear-eyed view of where consumer attention lives."

Why This Moment Matters

Prediction markets have historically lived on niche trading platforms. Meanwhile, billions of users debate outcomes daily on social media without economic accountability.

Kash sits at the convergence of two forces:

The financialization of attention

The growing demand for real-time, trustless information systems





“We’re not building a feature, we’re defining a new behaviour,” said Lucas. “Prediction markets shouldn’t be confined to professional traders. They should be native to how people interact with uncertainty every day.”

To support this evolution, Kash is forming a Prediction Market Council, bringing together researchers, investors, and operators to define standards and guide the responsible expansion of this emerging category.

Kash’s Technology is Ridiculously Impressive

Kash is the first and only prediction market protocol that enables:

permissionless prediction market creation: any user can create any market

any user can create any market short-lived flash markets: Kash can create markets that last as little as 15 mins to weeks

Kash can create markets that last as little as 15 mins to weeks leverage : users can trade with leverage, native to the protocol

: users can trade with leverage, native to the protocol natively embeds within social media feeds: leveraging familiar and existing user habits





This is only possible through Kash's custom Bonding Curve Automated Market Maker mechanism, which Lucas created from scratch, fully adapted to social media dynamics and permissionless flash markets for the first time.

Furthermore, Kash is pioneering how AI is used in prediction markets when it comes to market creation and resolution. Kash is the first protocol that will commercialise the most advanced multi-agentic high-reasoning LLM Council that trustlessly verifies its outcomes using zero-knowledge proof cryptography.

Path to Launch

Kash has launched its pre-testnet simulation on X through “Kash Flash: The Sovereign Signal,” a weekly competitive prediction series identifying the platform’s most accurate forecasters. Top performers earn “Signal” Tickets, granting early access, testnet privileges, and enhanced mainnet participation.

With pre-seed capital secured, Kash is scaling infrastructure, expanding its team, and accelerating toward a broader launch. As social platforms continue to dominate global attention, Kash is building the infrastructure that turns conversation into markets, and markets into signals.

About Kash

Kash is a social-native prediction market platform embedded into X, enabling users to trade on real-world events directly within their feed. Founded by Lucas Martin Calderon, Kash combines institutional-grade infrastructure with social-native design to make forecasting accessible, competitive, and economically meaningful.