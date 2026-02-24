[Latest] Global IT Risk Management Market Size/Share Worth USD IT Risk Management Billion by 2035 at 11.5% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth Rate, Value, SWOT Analysis)

Austin, TX, USA, Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- :

According to the latest research study, the global IT Risk Management Market size and share were valued at approximately USD 12.4 billion in 2025, are expected to reach USD 13.6 billion in 2026, and are projected to reach around USD 36.8 billion by 2035, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 11.5% during the forecast period from 2026 to 2035.

Market Size and Growth

As per the IT Risk Management Market size analysis conducted by the CMI Team, the global IT Risk Management Market is expected to record a CAGR of 11.5% from 2026 to 2035. In 2026, the market size is projected to reach a valuation of USD 13.6 billion. It is projected that the valuation will rise to USD 36.8 billion by 2035.

Overview

According to industry experts at CMI, Real-time risk visibility, AI-driven threat analytics, and automated compliance monitoring form the base of the ITRM ecosystem. Digital transformation in businesses requires ongoing improvements in cloud-based AI systems, automation tools, and connected APIs, which are changing how organizations find, evaluate, and deal with IT risks. Contemporary ITRM services offer the complete automation of control monitoring, vulnerability detection, governance workflows, and incident management to encompass hybrid, multi-cloud, and on-premise environments at once.

Key Trends & Drivers

AI, Automation, and API-Driven Integrations Speed Up ITRM Adoption: Major companies like IBM, RSA, ServiceNow, MetricStream, and LogicManager are developing cloud-based systems that use AI to create risk scores, automate control checks, and analyze Optimized API integration allows the creation of consolidated dashboards, cross-platform data aggregation, and up-to-the-minute changes to governance in real time. Such functions enable enterprises to reduce risks in operations, compliance, and continuous governance and oversight in distributed IT environments.

Growth of Multi-cloud and Hybrid IT Environments: With the shift to multi-cloud infrastructures, the demand for centralized IT risk visibility significantly increases. ITRM Solutions offer Enterprises the ability to continuously assess cloud configuration risks, identify and rectify configuration misalignments, apply governance, and automate compliance with globally accepted security policies. AI-driven notifications, automated remediation workflows, and control monitoring in real time are vital for risk management in multi-cloud and highly interconnected infrastructures.

Automated Governance, Predictive Insights, and Intelligent Response: AI-powered dashboards provide a summary view of all activities and interactions in IT operations, compliance status, and threats faced. Automated workflows facilitate the overall management of incidents, the generation of reports required by regulations, and the completion of risk assessments within a defined reporting cycle. Proactive Predictive Analytics is designed to detect and resolve vulnerabilities prior to escalation, allowing for the possibility of more proactive decision making. Real-time risk scoring, combined with automated testing of risk assessments, greatly decreases the effort spent on manual testing while improving the overall enterprise security and governance posture and maturity.

SWOT Snapshot

Strengths: Most Tier 1 ITRM vendors provide the market with cloud-connected, AI-powered solutions that offer capabilities to achieve sustained proactive compliance along with automated risk assessments and centralized governance. All of this translates into significant achievements across operational capabilities, immediate enhancement of compliance posture, and the overall strong IT resilience of the enterprise.

Weaknesses: A predominant number of smaller organizations suffer the consequences of a significant skills gap, costing issues, and a lack of IT infrastructure on the enterprise side that is required to implement advanced ITRM tools. Even resource-rich large enterprises encounter significant challenges when attempting to integrate ITRM platforms that include modern tools. The presence of legacy systems, largely siloed architectures, and multiple vendor solutions creates a slower, more difficult environment for collaboration, leading to longer implementation cycles.

Opportunities: The strong growth potential of the Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa is driven by the rapid expansion of digital banking and cloud-native enterprises. The rise of remote operations within the region supports more moderate growth. Increased regulatory compliance mandates, the rise in cyberattacks, rapid adoption of the cloud, and the overall shift to a Cloud First strategy by SMEs help to industrialize the need to provide advanced automated, predictive and scalable ITRM platforms.

Threats: Though the integrated cybersecurity platforms market is growing, the rate of adoption is slowed by the rapidly evolving threat landscape, as well as the complications of managing distributed cloud infrastructures. The shifting of regulations, constraints on data privacy, and the absence of a coherent and consistent global governance system for a flagship ITRM solution also constitute other challenges for enterprises.

Click Here to Access a Free Sample Report of the Global IT Risk Management Market @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/it-risk-management-market/

List of the prominent players in the IT Risk Management Market:

IBM

RSA Security (RSA Archer)

ServiceNow

MetricStream

OneTrust

LogicManager

NAVEX Global

SAS Institute

AuditBoard

Pathlock

Others

The IT Risk Management Market is segmented as follows:

By Component

Software (or Solution)

Services

By Deployment Mode

On Premises

Cloud

By Organization / Enterprise Size

Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises

By Risk / Software Type (or Risk Type)

Enterprise Risk Management Software

IT Risk Management Software

Financial Risk Management Software

Operational Risk Management Software

Buy this Premium IT Risk Management Research Report | Fast Delivery Available - [220+ Pages] @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/it-risk-management-market/



Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

