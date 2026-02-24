LexisNexis Enhances Lexis+ with Protégé Platform by Integrating Anthropic Cowork Legal Plugin

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LexisNexis® Legal & Professional today announced the integration of Anthropic’s legal plugin (“Legal Plugin”) into the Lexis+® with Protégé™ platform (“Protégé”). The company has been evaluating the Legal Plugin capabilities since before its market release. This integration enhances hundreds of existing AI and agentic AI legal workflow capabilities available via Protégé and is part of the company’s process to continuously evaluate and incorporate new technologies or capabilities that help customers achieve better outcomes in trusted LexisNexis solutions.

The integration enables Protégé users to automate finished, verifiable legal work product in multiple ready-to-use formats with their work grounded accurately in the company’s vast 200-billion document repository – with four million new documents added daily – of essential, unique, constantly updated, Shepardized, and linked legal content. The integration leverages the Legal Plugin all within the Protégé world-class, private, secure, and trusted technology environment.

The Legal Plugin integration into Protégé has been tested over the last few weeks by a limited group of customers in commercial preview as part of the company’s process to rapidly evaluate and incorporate new technologies and capabilities across multiple models and plugins that add value for legal customers and their daily work.

Commenting on the Legal Plugin integration into Protégé, Nancy Kuhn, partner, Shulman Rogers, said, “I appreciate that Protégé automatically validates the legal citations. That feature is a huge timesaver. The end product, after verification and editing, is also easy to format in Word so that it can be quickly finalized...With so many AI tools out there, it’s helpful that Protégé minimizes the number of choices by integrating these experiences into one solution.”

In a product testing forum last week, an AmLaw 100 third-year associate noted that the new Legal Plugin embedded in Protégé “will take me from prompt to finished work product much faster and better visually than I can do it. It's like going from driving a horse and buggy to driving a Maserati. I could not have imagined it being this powerful.”

“LexisNexis is delighted to integrate the Legal Plugin into Protégé to further automate authoritative legal workflows and deliver more value to customers,” said Sean Fitzpatrick, CEO Global Legal, LexisNexis Legal & Professional. “We are excited to put this in customers’ hands, enabling new, interactive, and intuitive ways to generate ready-to-use, fully formatted legal work that we believe customers will not want to be without.”

Within Protégé, the integrated Legal Plugin enables legal professionals to:

Automatically complete tasks like ‘check a data protection agreement’ against the LexisNexis repository of up-to-date, authoritative compliance regulations; ‘check a contract’ against a LexisNexis checklist; or ‘generate a research-style briefing’ on a specific legal question or topic.

Synchronize outputs across multiple documents, presentations, and spreadsheets to create a unified, formatted, and branded set of legal materials. Users can create final, fully formatted Word documents, coupled with high-level client presentations and detailed spreadsheets, which have received very favorable customer feedback.

Soon, users will be able to accomplish even more. For example, LexisNexis is developing the ability for a user to enter “I want to generate a 50-state survey” in Protégé’s single conversational prompt box. From this single prompt, legal professionals can automatically generate a coordinated set of deliverables, including a polished Word?memo, a client-ready presentation, and a tracking spreadsheet that requires minimal editing and remains consistent across formats.





Protégé will continue to integrate additional Anthropic skills as they are released to the market within the platform’s easy-to-use prompt box.

LexisNexis is providing increasing support for customers in using and adopting Protégé including the Legal Plugin via a white glove service that helps organizations unlock the full value of these products with expert guidance and practical support. Specialized teams help customers build custom workflows, migrate existing workflows, standardize workflows across organizations, and provide team training and onboarding.

Protégé brings together an advanced AI infrastructure developed specifically for legal work and the world’s most comprehensive collection of citable legal authority to help professionals complete higher-quality legal work faster while maintaining the rigor and control required for legal practice. This commercial preview reflects LexisNexis’ continued leadership in authoritative legal AI innovation.

Following the commercial preview, broad availability will be guided by customer feedback and development.

To learn more about Protégé: www.lexisnexis.com/protege and Lexis+ with Protégé: www.lexisnexis.com/ai.

