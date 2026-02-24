11/2026・Trifork Group: Change of reporting segmentation

Schindellegi, Switzerland – 24 February 2026

Trifork Group AG

Company announcement no. 11/2026

Change of reporting segmentation



In the upcoming Q4 and Annual Report 2025 on 27 February 2026, Trifork Group reorganizes its reporting segmentation from ‘Inspire’, ‘Build’ and ‘Run’ to two segments: ‘Products’ and ‘Services’. The former Build segment will be renamed Services, while the former Run and Inspire segments will be combined into a single segment, Products. This update reflects Trifork’s continued shift toward a more product-led business model, as well as the previously communicated scale-back of the conference activities in Inspire.

Products focus on building scalable revenue streams through proprietary software, third-party software, and productized solutions delivered under recurring contracts.

Services focus on developing new solutions together with customers and integrating them into existing infrastructure. Services include advanced engineering, AI readiness, digital transformation initiatives, modernization of architectures, cloud-native development, and complex integrations across mission-critical systems.

The historical recast financial information of the updated segmentation is available at https://investor.trifork.com/research-coverage/.

The Group’s historical consolidated financial results are not affected by the change in segmentation.



Analyst consensus expectations

An updated analyst consensus can be downloaded at https://investor.trifork.com/research-coverage/. Ahead of the Q1 2026 report, the collection of estimates will include revenue and EBITDA of the segments Products and Services.



Q4 and Annual Report 2025 is planned for release on Friday 27 February 2026 at 07:00 CET

In conjunction with the report, Trifork will host a results presentation and Q&A session with CEO Jørn Larsen, CFO Kristian Wulf-Andersen and COO Charmaine Carmichael on 27 February 2026 at 11:00 CET in a live webcast that can be accessed via the following link: https://investor.trifork.com/events/. A recording will be made available on our investor website.

HC Andersen Capital will host a results presentation in Danish with Group CFO Kristian Wulf-Andersen on 27 February 2026 at 13:00 CET in a live webcast that can be accessed via the following link: https://hca.videosync.fi/2026-02-27-trifork/register. HC Andersen Capital receives payment from Trifork Group as a commissioned research and digital events provider.



Investor and media contact

Frederik Svanholm, Group Investment Director & Head of Investor Relations

frsv@trifork.com, +41 79 357 7317



About Trifork Group

Trifork (Nasdaq Copenhagen: TRIFOR) is a pioneering global technology company, empowering enterprise and public sector customers with innovative digital products and solutions. With 1,197 employees in 16 countries, Trifork specializes in designing, building, and operating advanced software in public administration, healthcare, financial services, energy, and aviation. The Group’s R&D arm, Trifork Labs, drives innovation by investing in and developing synergistic, high-potential technology companies.

Learn more at trifork.com.

Attachment