Morgan & Morgan Secures $4.7 Million Verdict After Defeating Lowball $75,000 Offer in Orlando Trucking Crash

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- An Orange County jury has delivered a $4,713,327.31 verdict to a local 48-year-old woman following a 2022 trucking crash with an SDM Transport truck. Represented by Morgan & Morgan attorneys Ravin Sahadeo, Derrick Connell, Erick Salazar, and Raul Reyes, the plaintiff declined the defense’s highest pretrial offer of $75,000, and her legal team ultimately secured a verdict 60 times that amount.

On December 5, 2022, the plaintiff was driving on State Road 408 in Orlando, FL, when the defendant attempted an unsafe lane merge, crashing into the plaintiff’s vehicle. The crash caused the plaintiff severe spinal injuries that have permanently altered her quality of life.

“This case was about accountability and the very real impact the crash had on our client’s life,” said Morgan & Morgan founder John Morgan and attorney Ravin Sahadeo. “The defense spent years trying to blame our client rather than take responsibility for their driver’s negligence. The pain, the procedures, and the disruption to our client’s life has changed her in profound ways. She deserved justice, not an unjust settlement that would fail to cover her medical expenses. We’re proud that that jury saw the truth.”

Despite the defense’s efforts to deny liability and leverage the plaintiff’s prior medical history, the jury assigned zero percent comparative fault to the plaintiff.

The case was heard by Judge Michael Deen in the Ninth Judicial Circuit in and for Orange County, FL, Case No. 2023-CA-007335-O. The defense was represented by attorneys Jaime Eagan, Tai Phetsanghane and Donna Krusbe of Wilson Elser.

