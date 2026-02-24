Antoine Stewart Leads Community-Focused Real Estate Financing as Capital Partner at Affordable Home & Loans

Boston, MA, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Antoine Stewart, Capital Partner at Affordable Home & Loans (AHL), is playing a pivotal role in reshaping access to real estate capital while driving meaningful change within local communities. Through innovative lending solutions and a purpose-driven approach, Stewart is helping investors, developers, and homeowners unlock opportunities that strengthen neighborhoods and promote long-term economic growth.





Affordable Home & Loans is a private lending firm specializing in fast, flexible real estate financing designed to meet the needs of today’s dynamic property market. By offering alternatives to traditional bank lending, AHL enables clients to move quickly on opportunities that revitalize properties and stimulate local economies.

“Access to capital is one of the biggest barriers to community development,” said Stewart. “At Affordable Home & Loans, we focus on creating solutions that allow people to take action — whether that’s restoring a distressed property, expanding a real estate portfolio, or bringing new housing to the market.”

Purpose-Driven Lending That Builds Communities

Under Stewart’s leadership, Affordable Home & Loans has expanded its reach by prioritizing financing solutions that support both profitability and positive community impact. The company’s core offerings include:

• Short-Term & Hard Money Loans – Asset-based financing for fix-and-flip projects, property rehabilitation, and value-add investments

• Bridge Loans – Short-term capital solutions that help borrowers transition between acquisition, renovation, and long-term financing

• Commercial & Portfolio Financing – Funding options for investors scaling residential or mixed-use portfolios

• Refinance Solutions – Flexible refinancing designed to improve cash flow and stabilize real estate investments

• Fast Funding Timelines – Streamlined underwriting and approvals that allow borrowers to close quickly in competitive markets

These products empower investors and developers to take on projects that often lead to improved housing quality, increased property values, and renewed community confidence.

Leadership Rooted in Impact

Stewart’s work at Affordable Home & Loans reflects his broader commitment to financial empowerment and economic inclusion. By supporting projects that bring neglected or underutilized properties back to life, he helps create pathways for local investors and entrepreneurs to participate in neighborhood revitalization.

“Every project we fund has the potential to change more than just a building,” Stewart added. “It can change the outlook of a block, create opportunity for families, and contribute to generational wealth.”

Looking Forward

As Affordable Home & Loans continues to expand, Stewart remains focused on aligning capital with purpose — ensuring that financing not only fuels real estate growth but also delivers lasting benefits to the communities it serves. Through innovative lending products and community-centered leadership, Affordable Home & Loans is positioning itself as a trusted partner in real estate development nationwide.

Media Contact:

Affordable Homes and Loans

6 Fortune Drive, Billerica, MA

Phone: +1 781-963-3000