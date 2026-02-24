Spyre Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming March Investor Conferences

WALTHAM, Mass., Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYRE), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering long-acting antibodies and antibody combinations to redefine the standard of care for inflammatory bowel disease (“IBD”) and rheumatic diseases, today announced that management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:
Event: TD Cowen 46th Annual Health Care Conference - Boston
Date: Tuesday, March 3, 2026
Presentation and Fireside Time: 3:10 pm ET
Event: Leerink Global Healthcare Conference – Miami
Date: Monday, March 9, 2026
Fireside Time: 8:40 am ET
Event: Jefferies Biotech on the Beach Summit – Miami
Date: Tuesday, March 10, 2026
Members of the Spyre management team will host one-on-one investor meetings during the conferences.
Live audio webcasts and replays of these events will be available on the Spyre investor events website at https://ir.spyre.com/events-and-presentations.
About Spyre Therapeutics
Spyre Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering long-acting antibodies and antibody combinations to redefine the standard of care for inflammatory bowel disease (“IBD”) and rheumatic diseases. Spyre's pipeline includes investigational extended half-life antibodies targeting α4β7, TL1A, and IL-23.
For more information, visit Spyre's website at www.spyre.com.
For Investors:
Eric McIntyre, Spyre Therapeutics
SVP of Finance and Investor Relations
Eric.mcintyre@spyre.com