Appian Corporation to Present at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

MCLEAN, Va., Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Appian (NASDAQ: APPN), today announced that Serge Tanjga, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference in San Francisco, CA. The fireside chat is scheduled for Monday, March 2, 2026 at 12:20pm Pacific Time and will be webcast live at the following link: https://cc.webcasts.com/

Replays of the fireside chat will be available for a limited time under the “News and Events” section of the Company’s investor relations website at http://investors.appian.com .

About Appian

Appian provides process automation technology. We automate complex processes in large enterprises and governments. Our platform is known for its unique reliability and scale. We’ve been automating processes for 25 years and understand enterprise operations like no one else. For more information, visit appian.com. [Nasdaq: APPN]

Investor Contact

investors@appian.com