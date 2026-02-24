Aktis Oncology to Present at Upcoming March Investor Conferences

BOSTON, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aktis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS), a clinical-stage oncology company focused on expanding the breakthrough potential of targeted radiopharmaceuticals to large patient populations, including those not addressed by existing platform technologies, today announced that Matthew Roden, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Aktis Oncology, will present at the following investor conferences in March 2026.

TD Cowen 46th Annual Health Care Conference

Date & Time: Tuesday, March 3, 2026, at 1:10 p.m. ET

Location: Boston, MA

Leerink Partners Global Healthcare Conference

Date & Time: Monday, March 9, 2026, at 1:40 p.m. ET

Location: Miami, FL

A live webcast of the presentations may be accessed via the Investors section of the Aktis website at investors.aktisoncology.com. An archived replay of the event will be available on the website for approximately 90 days following the conference.

About Aktis’ Radioconjugate Platform

Aktis has developed a proprietary, isotope-agnostic miniprotein radioconjugate platform to selectively deliver the tumor-killing properties of radioisotopes to targeted tumors. Aktis’ therapeutic miniprotein radioconjugates are designed to maximize anti-cancer activity through high penetration, internalization and retention in cancer cells, while quickly clearing from normal organs and tissues. The Aktis platform further enables clinicians to visualize and verify target engagement with imaging isotopes prior to exposure to therapeutic radioisotopes. Leveraging this platform, Aktis is advancing a pipeline of next-generation targeted radiopharmaceuticals to address the unmet needs of patients across a broad spectrum of solid tumors.

About Aktis Oncology

Aktis Oncology, Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company focused on expanding the breakthrough potential of targeted radiopharmaceuticals to large patient populations, including those not addressed by existing platform technologies. Aktis’ most-advanced program, AKY-1189, is a miniprotein radioconjugate targeting Nectin-4, with multi-indication potential across multiple tumor types, including locally advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer, breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, colorectal cancer, cervical cancer, and head and neck cancer. Aktis’ second pipeline program, AKY-2519, is a miniprotein radioconjugate targeting B7-H3 expressing tumors, including prostate, lung and other solid tumors. Aktis has a strategic collaboration with Eli Lilly and Company to leverage its miniprotein platform to develop novel radioconjugates outside of Aktis’ proprietary pipeline.

