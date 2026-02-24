Rapid7 to Attend Raymond James 47th Annual Institutional Investors Conference

BOSTON, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ: RPD), a global leader in AI-powered managed cybersecurity operations, today announced that the company will be attending the Raymond James 47th Annual Institutional Investors Conference. The presentation is scheduled for Wednesday, March 4, 2026 at 11:35 a.m. Eastern Time.

The presentation will be webcast live, and a replay will be available for a limited time, under the “Events and Presentations” section on the company’s investor relations website at investors.rapid7.com .

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ: RPD) is a global leader in AI-powered managed cybersecurity operations, trusted to advance organizations’ cyber resilience. Open and extensible, the Rapid7 Command Platform integrates security data, enriching it with AI, threat intelligence, and 25 years of expertise and innovation to reduce risk and disrupt attackers. As a recognized leader in preemptive managed detection and response (MDR), Rapid7 unifies exposure and detection to transform the cybersecurity operations of more than 11,500 customers worldwide. For more information, visit our website , check out our blog , or follow us on LinkedIn or X .

Rapid7 Investor Contact

Matthew Wells

Vice President, Investor Relations

investors@rapid7.com

(617) 865-4277