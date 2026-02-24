ROSEN, NATIONALLY REGARDED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action - EDR

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds sellers of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: EDR) Class A common stock between January 15, 2025 and March 24, 2025, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”), of the important March 18, 2026 lead plaintiff deadline.

SO WHAT: If you sold Endeavor Class A common stock during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the Endeavor class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=51048 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email case@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action. A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than March 18, 2026. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

DETAILS OF THE CASE: The lawsuit seeks to recover damages on behalf of investors that were damaged as a result of allegedly false and misleading statements and omissions of material facts in the January 15, 2025 Information Statement (filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) pursuant to the securities laws) and subsequent amendment issued by defendants, and related filings with the SEC. Among other things, the complaint alleges the Information Statement and other solicitation materials misled investors regarding the true value of Endeavor’s shares, failed to adequately disclose the earnings of Endeavor’s executives under the terms of the Merger (a take-private merger), and failed to disclose conflicts of interests with Endeavor’s special committee and financial advisor.

No Class Has Been Certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

