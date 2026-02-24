Werewolf Therapeutics Announces Plan to Explore Strategic Alternatives

WATERTOWN, Mass., Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: HOWL) (the “Company” or “Werewolf”), an innovative biopharmaceutical company pioneering the development of therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body’s immune system for the treatment of cancer and other immune-mediated conditions, today announced that the Company will explore a full range of strategic alternatives to advance its promising platform and drug development pipeline to maximize stockholder value. The Company has engaged Piper Sandler & Co. (“Piper Sandler”) to serve as exclusive financial advisor to assist in the strategic evaluation process.

“We have initiated a process to explore a range of alternatives available to the Company to maximize stockholder value. Such measures may include, among other options, a sale of the Company, a business combination or merger, a sale of assets, licensing or collaboration arrangements, or other strategic transactions,” said Dan Hicklin, Ph.D., President and CEO of Werewolf. “In addition to our clinical-stage candidates and our named earlier-stage candidates, our INDUKINE and INDUCER platforms provide exciting opportunities to apply our differentiated masking and protease linker technology in multiple additional modalities.”

The Company does not have a defined timeline for the exploration and evaluation of strategic alternatives and cannot confirm that the process will result in any strategic alternative being announced or consummated. The Company cannot provide any commitment regarding when or if this strategic evaluation process will result in any type of transaction, and there can be no assurance that such activities will result in any agreements or transactions that will enhance stockholder value. The Company does not intend to discuss or disclose further developments during this process unless and until its board of directors has approved a specific action or the Company has otherwise determined that further disclosure is appropriate.

About Werewolf Therapeutics

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc., is an innovative biopharmaceutical company pioneering the development of therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body’s immune system for the treatment of cancer and other immune-mediated conditions. The Company is leveraging its proprietary PREDATOR platform to design conditionally activated INDUKINE and INDUCER molecules that stimulate both adaptive and innate immunity with the goal of addressing the limitations of conventional proinflammatory immune therapies. Werewolf’s INDUKINE molecules are intended to remain inactive in peripheral tissue yet activate selectively in the tumor microenvironment. The Company’s most advanced clinical stage product candidates, WTX-124 and WTX-330, are systemically delivered, conditionally activated Interleukin-2 (IL-2) and Interleukin-12 (IL-12) INDUKINE molecules, respectively, for the treatment of solid tumors. Werewolf has applied the same masking and linker technology that it uses in its INDUKINE molecules to advance the development of INDUCER molecules. Werewolf’s first INDUCER development candidate, WTX-1011, targets STEAP1 for prostate cancer, and its second INDUCER candidate, WTX-2022, targets CDH6 for ovarian and kidney cancer.

