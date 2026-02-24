Anapol Weiss Secures Key EFAA Rulings Keeping Child-Exploitation Claims in Open Court

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a significant victory for survivors of child sexual exploitation, a California court has denied motions by Roblox Corporation and Discord Inc. to force a case involving the grooming, kidnapping, and sexual assault of a 10-year-old girl into confidential arbitration.

In detailed rulings, the San Mateo County Superior Court held that the Ending Forced Arbitration of Sexual Assault and Sexual Harassment Act of 2021 (EFAA) applies to the case, allowing the claims to proceed in open court rather than confidential arbitration.

The court rejected arguments by both companies that the EFAA is limited to workplace disputes or assaults occurring on business premises. Instead, the court emphasized that the statute applies to “any case … which relates to the sexual assault dispute” and found that Congress intentionally used expansive language.

The court found that the complaint sufficiently alleges a “sexual assault dispute” under the EFAA and confirmed that claims against online platforms may relate to a sexual assault dispute even when the perpetrator is a third party. In addition, the court held that Discord failed to demonstrate that the minor knowingly and voluntarily waived her statutory rights under the EFAA.

“The court made clear that the EFAA applies broadly,” said Alexandra Walsh, shareholder at Anapol Weiss and Plaintiffs’ Co-Lead Counsel in the federal Roblox Multi-District Litigation. “Companies cannot use arbitration clauses to sidestep federal protections in sexual assault cases involving children.”

In addition to these legal victories, families represented by Anapol Weiss have sent public letters to the Boards of Directors of Roblox and Discord, urging the companies to voluntarily abandon forced arbitration in cases involving minors.

The letters, signed by parents of children who were groomed and exploited through the platforms, call on the boards to ensure that claims involving child sexual exploitation proceed transparently in court rather than behind closed doors. The letters argue that confidential arbitration shields companies from public scrutiny and prevents families from exposing systemic failures that may endanger other children.

“Children cannot be forced into secrecy after suffering serious harm,” said Pat Hyuett, who leads day-to-day litigation for Anapol Weiss in these matters. “If a platform markets itself as safe for kids, it cannot evade public accountability when that safety fails. These families deserve transparency.”

Anapol Weiss was the first firm in the nation to file suit against Roblox on behalf of children alleging sexual exploitation facilitated through the platform. The firm now represents hundreds of families in the federal Multi-District Litigation and related proceedings nationwide.

Anapol Weiss is a nationally recognized personal injury and mass tort firm representing individuals and families harmed by corporate negligence. The firm has been at the forefront of litigation involving online child exploitation and is committed to holding technology companies accountable for children’s safety.

