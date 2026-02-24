Portnoy Law Firm Announces Class Action on Behalf of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Investors

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc., (“AMC” or the "Company") (NYSE: AMC, APE) investors of a class action on behalf of investors that bought securities between August 18, 2022 and November 11, 2023, inclusive (the “Class Period”). AMC investors have until April 20, 2026 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 844-767-8529 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or join the case via https://portnoylaw.com/amc-entertainment-holdings-inc. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, the statements were materially false and misleading because the rights of APE holders were in fact constrained by the Certificate of Designations (“COD”) for AMC's preferred stock, which contained a highly-technical loophole allowing AMC to exclude APE holders from distributions occurring after conversion to common stock. The Complaint continues to allege that this loophole was subtle, non-obvious, and undisclosed in the FAQ or other public investor communications.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims caused by corporate wrongdoing.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA, NY and TX Bar

lesley@portnoylaw.com

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

