LiqTech to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2025 Results on Friday, February 27, 2026

BALLERUP, Denmark, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIQT), a leading clean technology company specializing in advanced filtration systems, will report fourth quarter and fiscal year 2025 for the period ended December 31, 2025, on Friday, February 27, 2026, before the market opens. The Company has scheduled a conference call that same day, Friday, February 27, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time, to review the results.

Q4 and FY 2025 Conference Call Details

Date and Time: Friday, February 27, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time

Webcast: Interested parties can access the conference call via a live webcast, which is available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at https://liqtech.com/investor/ or at https://app.webinar.net/k4yZo49MX5m.

Replay: A webcast replay will be available at https://app.webinar.net/k4yZo49MX5m.

ABOUT LIQTECH INTERNATIONAL, INC.

LiqTech International, Inc. is a clean technology company that manufactures and markets highly specialized filtration products and systems for liquid and gas applications. Founded in 2000, LiqTech’s patented SiC membranes are designed to treat the most challenging fluids in industrial and municipal water, marine scrubber, and oil & gas applications.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements.” Although the forward-looking statements in this release reflect the good faith judgment of management, forward-looking statements are inherently subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to be materially different from those discussed in these forward-looking statements. Readers are urged to carefully review and consider the various disclosures made by us in the reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the risk factors that attempt to advise interested parties of the risks that may affect our business, financial condition, results of operation, and cash flows. If one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, our actual results may vary materially from those expected or projected. Readers are urged not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect any event or circumstance that may arise after the date of this release.

