Uniti Group Inc. to Present at the J.P. Morgan 2026 Global Leveraged Finance Conference

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uniti Group Inc. (“Uniti”) (Nasdaq: UNIT) announced today that its Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, Paul Bullington, is scheduled to present at the J.P. Morgan 2026 Global Leveraged Finance Conference. The presentation is scheduled for 3:45 PM EST on March 3, 2026 in Miami, FL.

This presentation will not be webcast; however, any investor materials will be made available on Uniti’s Investor Relations website at investor.uniti.com.

Uniti (NASDAQ: UNIT) is a premier insurgent fiber provider dedicated to enabling mission-critical connectivity across the United States. We build, operate, and deliver fast and reliable communications services, empowering more than a million consumers and businesses in the digital economy. Our broad portfolio of services is offered through a suite of brands: Uniti Wholesale, Kinetic, Uniti Fiber, and Uniti Solutions. Visit us online at www.uniti.com. Engage with us on LinkedIn, X and Facebook.

