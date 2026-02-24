Regency Centers to Present at Citi’s 2026 Global Property CEO Conference

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Regency Centers Corporation (“Regency” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: REG) today announced that the Company’s management team is scheduled to present at the 2026 Citi Global Property CEO Conference (the “Conference”) on Monday, March 2, 2026, at 8:50 am ET. To access the Company’s live presentation, use the webcast registration link below.

A replay of the webcast will be available for one year following the completion of the Conference.

About Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG)

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers. Operating as a fully integrated real estate company, Regency Centers is a qualified real estate investment trust (REIT) that is self-administered, self-managed, and an S&P 500 Index member. For more information, please visit RegencyCenters.com.

Contact

Kathryn McKie

904 598 7348

KathrynMcKie@RegencyCenters.com



