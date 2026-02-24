Par Pacific Reports Fourth Quarter and 2025 Results

HOUSTON, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: PARR) (“Par Pacific” or the “Company”) today reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and twelve months ended December 31, 2025.

Net income attributable to Par Pacific stockholders of $77.7 million, or $1.53 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter and $369.4 million, or $7.16 per diluted share, for the full year

Adjusted Net Income attributable to Par Pacific stockholders of $59.5 million, or $1.17 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter and $390.1 million, or $7.56 per diluted share, for the full year

Adjusted EBITDA of $113.1 million for the fourth quarter and $633.5 million for the full year

Repurchased 0.7 million shares in the fourth quarter, bringing total 2025 repurchases to 6.5 million shares at an average price of approximately $19 per share, reducing shares outstanding by 10%

Par Pacific reported Net income attributable to Par Pacific stockholders of $369.4 million, or $7.16 per diluted share, for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025, compared to a Net loss attributable to Par Pacific stockholders of $(33.3) million, or $(0.59) per diluted share, for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024. Adjusted Net Income attributable to Par Pacific stockholders for 2025 was $390.1 million, compared to $21.2 million for 2024. 2025 Adjusted EBITDA was $633.5 million, compared to $238.7 million for 2024.

Par Pacific reported Net income attributable to Par Pacific stockholders of $77.7 million, or $1.53 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, compared to a Net loss attributable to Par Pacific stockholders of $(55.7) million, or $(1.01) per diluted share, for the same quarter in 2024. Fourth quarter 2025 Adjusted Net Income attributable to Par Pacific stockholders was $59.5 million, compared to an Adjusted Net Loss attributable to Par Pacific stockholders of $(43.4) million in the fourth quarter of 2024. Fourth quarter 2025 Adjusted EBITDA was $113.1 million, compared to $10.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. A reconciliation of reported non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures can be found in the tables accompanying this news release.

“We made meaningful progress on our strategic initiatives and delivered strong 2025 financial results,” said Will Monteleone, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We successfully executed the Montana turnaround, advanced the Hawaii renewable fuels project towards startup, and reduced shares outstanding by 10%.”

Refining

The Refining segment generated operating income of $487.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2025, including a Small Refinery Exemption (“SRE”) impact of $199.5 million, compared to $17.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2024. Adjusted Gross Margin for the Refining segment in the year ended December 31, 2025 was $1.0 billion, compared to $618.3 million in the year ended December 31, 2024.

Refining segment Adjusted EBITDA for the year ended December 31, 2025 was $519.2 million, compared to $139.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2024. Full year 2025 Adjusted Gross Margin and Adjusted EBITDA for the Refining segment include a SRE impact of $202.6 million. Refining segment throughput was 188 thousand barrels per day (Mbpd) for the year ended December 31, 2025, compared to 187 Mbpd for the year ended December 31, 2024.

The Refining segment reported operating income of $89.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to an operating loss of $(65.4) million in the fourth quarter of 2024. Adjusted Gross Margin for the Refining segment was $214.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to $92.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Refining segment Adjusted EBITDA was $87.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to $(22.3) million in the fourth quarter of 2024. Refining segment throughput was 191 Mbpd for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to 188 Mbpd for the fourth quarter of 2024.

Hawaii

The Hawaii Index averaged $15.38 per barrel in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to $5.52 per barrel in the fourth quarter of 2024. Throughput in the fourth quarter of 2025 was 87 Mbpd, compared to 83 Mbpd for the same quarter in 2024. Production costs were $4.15 per throughput barrel in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to $4.42 per throughput barrel in the same period of 2024.

The Hawaii refinery’s Adjusted Gross Margin was $15.95 per barrel during the fourth quarter of 2025, including a net price lag impact of approximately $3.2 million, or $0.40 per barrel, compared to $7.36 per barrel during the fourth quarter of 2024.

Montana

The Montana Index averaged $11.14 per barrel in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to $5.75 per barrel in the fourth quarter of 2024. The Montana refinery’s throughput in the fourth quarter of 2025 was 52 Mbpd, consistent with the same quarter in 2024. Production costs were $11.74 per throughput barrel in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to $10.48 per throughput barrel in the same period of 2024.

The Montana refinery’s Adjusted Gross Margin was $8.03 per barrel during the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to $3.70 per barrel during the fourth quarter of 2024.

Washington

The Washington Index averaged $8.60 per barrel in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to $(0.62) per barrel in the fourth quarter of 2024. The Washington refinery’s throughput was 37 Mbpd in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to 39 Mbpd in the fourth quarter of 2024. Production costs were $4.57 per throughput barrel in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to $4.34 per throughput barrel in the same period of 2024.

The Washington refinery’s Adjusted Gross Margin was $8.32 per barrel during the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to $1.05 per barrel during the fourth quarter of 2024.

Wyoming

The Wyoming Index averaged $18.31 per barrel in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to $13.36 per barrel in the fourth quarter of 2024. The Wyoming refinery’s throughput was 14 Mbpd in the fourth quarter of 2025, consistent with the fourth quarter of 2024. Production costs were $13.27 per throughput barrel in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to $11.49 per throughput barrel in the same period of 2024.

The Wyoming refinery's Adjusted Gross Margin was $10.41 per barrel during the fourth quarter of 2025, including a FIFO impact of approximately $(3.3) million, or $(2.49) per barrel, compared to $11.11 per barrel during the fourth quarter of 2024.

Retail

The Retail segment reported operating income of $74.7 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025, compared to $64.8 million in the twelve months ended December 31, 2024. Adjusted Gross Margin for the Retail segment was $170.4 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025, compared to $164.7 million in the twelve months ended December 31, 2024.

For the twelve months ended December 31, 2025, Retail segment Adjusted EBITDA was $85.9 million, compared to $76.0 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2025, the Retail segment reported fuel sales volumes of 122.8 million gallons, compared to 121.5 million gallons for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024. 2025 same store fuel volumes and inside sales revenue increased by 1.6% and 1.5%, respectively, compared to 2024.

The Retail segment reported operating income of $18.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to $19.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. Adjusted Gross Margin for the Retail segment was $43.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to $43.4 million in the same quarter of 2024.

Retail segment Adjusted EBITDA was $22.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to $22.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. The Retail segment reported fuel sales volumes of 30.8 million gallons in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to 30.3 million gallons in the same quarter of 2024. Fourth quarter 2025 same store fuel volumes and inside sales revenue increased by 2.2% and 0.2%, respectively, compared to the fourth quarter of 2024.

Logistics

The Logistics segment generated operating income of $97.6 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025, compared to $89.4 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024. Adjusted Gross Margin for the Logistics segment was $147.6 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025, compared to $135.8 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024.

Adjusted EBITDA for the Logistics segment was $126.3 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025, compared to $120.2 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024.

The Logistics segment reported operating income of $21.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to $24.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. Adjusted Gross Margin for the Logistics segment was $36.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to $36.8 million in the same quarter of 2024.

Logistics segment Adjusted EBITDA was $29.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to $33.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Liquidity

Net cash provided by operations totaled $445.3 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025, including working capital outflows of $(21.3) million and deferred turnaround expenditures of $(101.2) million. Excluding these items, net cash provided by operations totaled $567.8 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025. Net cash provided by operations totaled $83.8 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024.

Net cash provided by operations totaled $93.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2025, including working capital outflows of $(40.0) million and deferred turnaround expenditures of $(1.2) million. Excluding these items, net cash provided by operations totaled $135.0 million for the three months ended December 31, 2025. Net cash used in operations totaled $(15.5) million for the three months ended December 31, 2024.

Net cash used in investing activities totaled $(23.7) million and $(142.8) million for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2025, respectively, compared to $(47.7) million and $(134.0) million for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024, respectively. Net cash used in investing activities for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2025 includes $(27.5) million and $(148.9) million in capital expenditures, respectively.

Net cash used in financing activities totaled $(65.0) million and $(330.4) million for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2025, respectively, compared to net cash provided by (used in) financing activities of $72.1 million and $(37.0) million for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024, respectively.

At December 31, 2025, Par Pacific’s cash balance totaled $164.1 million, gross term debt was $639.8 million, and total liquidity was $914.6 million. Net term debt was $475.7 million at December 31, 2025.

The Company repurchased $27.8 million of common stock at a weighted average price of $38.49 per share during the fourth quarter of 2025. In February 2026, the Company's Board of Directors authorized management to repurchase up to $250 million of common stock, with no specified end date. This replaces the prior authorization to repurchase up to $250 million of common stock.

Laramie Energy

During the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2025, we recorded equity earnings of $12.5 million and $23.3 million, respectively, for Laramie Energy LLC (“Laramie”). Laramie’s total net income was $23.7 million and $37.5 million for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2025, respectively, compared to a net loss of $(11.3) million and $(15.5) million for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024, respectively.

Laramie’s total Adjusted EBITDAX was $21.3 million and $67.5 million for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2025, respectively, compared to $11.0 million and $45.8 million for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024, respectively.

Laramie’s balance sheet position is strong with $39 million of cash and $160 million of debt at December 31, 2025. Laramie’s net 2025 production was 108 million cubic feet of gas equivalent per day (MMcfe/d). Approximately 73% of Laramie’s existing 2026 production is hedged at $3.46 per million British thermal unit (MMBtu).

About Par Pacific

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: PARR), headquartered in Houston, Texas, is a growing energy company providing both renewable and conventional fuels to the western United States. Par Pacific owns and operates 219,000 bpd of combined refining capacity across four locations in Hawaii, the Pacific Northwest and the Rockies, and an extensive energy infrastructure network, including 13 million barrels of storage, and marine, rail, rack, and pipeline assets. In addition, Par Pacific operates the Hele retail brand in Hawaii and the “nomnom” convenience store chain in the Pacific Northwest. Par Pacific also owns 46% of Laramie Energy, LLC, a natural gas production company with operations and assets concentrated in Western Colorado. More information is available at www.parpacific.com.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)

(in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenues $ 1,813,240 $ 1,832,221 $ 7,464,650 $ 7,974,457 Operating expenses Cost of revenues (excluding depreciation) 1,503,286 1,678,273 6,109,822 7,101,148 Operating expense (excluding depreciation) 154,802 139,893 587,665 584,282 Depreciation and amortization 36,743 34,911 144,325 131,590 General and administrative expense (excluding depreciation) 26,317 21,522 98,450 108,844 Equity earnings from refining and logistics investments (5,106 ) 941 (26,278 ) (11,905 ) Acquisition and integration costs 2,362 32 4,335 100 Par West redevelopment and other costs 1,596 3,500 14,793 12,548 Other operating loss (gain), net (6,018 ) 108 (7,220 ) 222 Total operating expenses 1,713,982 1,879,180 6,925,892 7,926,829 Operating income (loss) 99,258 (46,959 ) 538,758 47,628 Other income (expense) Interest expense and financing costs, net (17,157 ) (21,073 ) (82,383 ) (82,793 ) Debt extinguishment and commitment costs (1,122 ) (270 ) (1,147 ) (1,688 ) Other expense, net (22 ) (422 ) (665 ) (1,869 ) Equity earnings (losses) from Laramie Energy, LLC 12,524 (3,163 ) 23,308 (296 ) Total other expense, net (5,777 ) (24,928 ) (60,887 ) (86,646 ) Income (loss) before income taxes 93,481 (71,887 ) 477,871 (39,018 ) Income tax benefit (expense) (18,084 ) 16,192 (110,783 ) 5,696 Net income (loss) 75,397 (55,695 ) 367,088 (33,322 ) Less: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest (2,303 ) — (2,303 ) — Net income (loss) attributable to Par Pacific stockholders $ 77,700 $ (55,695 ) $ 369,391 $ (33,322 )





Weighted-average shares outstanding Basic 49,269 55,252 50,743 56,775 Diluted 50,720 55,252 51,591 56,775 Income (loss) per share Basic $ 1.58 $ (1.01 ) $ 7.28 $ (0.59 ) Diluted $ 1.53 $ (1.01 ) $ 7.16 $ (0.59 )





Balance Sheet Data

(Unaudited)

(in thousands)

December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 Balance Sheet Data Cash and cash equivalents $ 164,113 $ 191,921 Working capital (1) 510,772 488,940 ABL Credit Facility 175,000 483,000 Term debt (2) 639,830 644,233 Total debt, including current portion 802,870 1,112,967 Total stockholders’ equity 1,511,540 1,191,302





______________________________________

(1) Working capital is calculated as (i) total current assets excluding cash and cash equivalents less (ii) total current liabilities excluding current portion of long-term debt. Total current assets include inventories stated at the lower of cost or net realizable value. (2) Term debt includes the Term Loan Credit Agreement and other long-term debt.



Operating Statistics

The following table summarizes key operational data:

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Total Refining Segment Feedstocks Throughput (Mbpd) 190.9 187.8 187.8 186.7 Refined product sales volume (Mbpd) 198.8 199.4 199.1 199.9 Adjusted Gross Margin per bbl ($/throughput bbl) (1) $ 12.19 $ 5.35 $ 14.60 $ 9.05 SRE impact — — 2.96 — Adjusted Gross Margin excluding SRE impact 12.19 5.35 11.64 9.05 Production costs per bbl ($/throughput bbl) (2) 7.00 6.59 6.92 6.94 D&A per bbl ($/throughput bbl) 1.51 1.42 1.52 1.33 Hawaii Refinery Feedstocks Throughput (Mbpd) 87.1 83.3 84.1 81.1 Yield (% of total throughput) Gasoline and gasoline blendstocks 28.0 % 27.0 % 27.8 % 26.2 % Distillates 38.1 % 41.1 % 38.1 % 38.9 % Fuel oils 30.7 % 29.2 % 29.9 % 31.3 % Other products (0.5)% (0.2)% 1.0 % 0.2 % Total yield 96.3 % 97.1 % 96.8 % 96.6 % Refined product sales volume (Mbpd) 93.9 93.7 89.7 89.3 Adjusted Gross Margin per bbl ($/throughput bbl) (1) $ 15.95 $ 7.36 $ 11.69 $ 9.34 SRE impact — — — — Adjusted Gross Margin excluding SRE impact 15.95 7.36 11.69 9.34 Production costs per bbl ($/throughput bbl) (2) 4.15 4.42 4.43 4.58 D&A per bbl ($/throughput bbl) 0.28 0.32 0.26 0.43 Montana Refinery Feedstocks Throughput (Mbpd) 52.4 51.9 51.7 49.9 Yield (% of total throughput) Gasoline and gasoline blendstocks 45.6 % 43.9 % 47.0 % 48.0 % Distillates 35.8 % 32.7 % 32.9 % 31.9 % Asphalt 12.4 % 15.2 % 11.2 % 10.9 % Other products 1.4 % 2.7 % 3.2 % 3.9 % Total yield 95.2 % 94.5 % 94.3 % 94.7 % Refined product sales volume (Mbpd) 51.2 52.9 52.3 53.2 Adjusted Gross Margin per bbl ($/throughput bbl) (1) $ 8.03 $ 3.70 $ 15.83 $ 11.37 SRE impact — — 3.05 — Adjusted Gross Margin excluding SRE impact 8.03 3.70 12.78 11.37 Production costs per bbl ($/throughput bbl) (2) 11.74 10.48 11.11 12.42 D&A per bbl ($/throughput bbl) 2.70 2.26 2.56 1.83 Washington Refinery Feedstocks Throughput (Mbpd) 37.0 39.0 38.7 38.2 Yield (% of total throughput) Gasoline and gasoline blendstocks 23.2 % 23.6 % 23.2 % 23.9 % Distillates 33.9 % 34.6 % 34.9 % 34.5 % Asphalt 20.0 % 19.4 % 18.9 % 18.8 % Other products 19.0 % 19.3 % 19.4 % 19.3 % Total yield 96.1 % 96.9 % 96.4 % 96.5 % Refined product sales volume (Mbpd) 36.0 37.9 40.5 39.2 Adjusted Gross Margin per bbl ($/throughput bbl) (1) $ 8.32 $ 1.05 $ 13.69 $ 3.25 SRE impact — — 5.27 — Adjusted Gross Margin excluding SRE impact 8.32 1.05 8.42 3.25 Production costs per bbl ($/throughput bbl) (2) 4.57 4.34 4.19 4.28 D&A per bbl ($/throughput bbl) 2.04 1.91 1.97 1.97 Wyoming Refinery Feedstocks Throughput (Mbpd) 14.4 13.6 13.3 17.5 Yield (% of total throughput) Gasoline and gasoline blendstocks 49.7 % 51.5 % 46.6 % 46.9 % Distillates 43.5 % 43.1 % 45.8 % 47.1 % Fuel oils 2.8 % 1.7 % 3.4 % 2.4 % Other products 2.1 % 1.7 % 2.2 % 2.1 % Total yield 98.1 % 98.0 % 98.0 % 98.5 % Refined product sales volume (Mbpd) 17.7 14.9 16.6 18.2 Adjusted Gross Margin per bbl ($/throughput bbl) (1) $ 10.41 $ 11.11 $ 30.93 $ 13.73 SRE impact — — 14.52 — Adjusted Gross Margin excluding SRE impact 10.41 11.11 16.41 13.73 Production costs per bbl ($/throughput bbl) (2) 13.27 11.49 14.24 8.10 D&A per bbl ($/throughput bbl) 3.26 3.55 4.18 2.71 Market Indices (average $ per barrel) Hawaii Index (3) $ 15.38 $ 5.52 $ 10.60 $ 7.21 Montana Index (4) 11.14 5.75 14.21 14.39 Washington Index (5) 8.60 (0.62 ) 11.29 4.13 Wyoming Index (6) 18.31 13.36 19.99 16.47 Combined Index (7) 13.13 4.88 12.40 9.37 Market Cracks (average $ per barrel) Singapore 3.1.2 Product Crack (3) $ 21.43 $ 11.69 $ 16.13 $ 13.36 Montana 6.3.2.1 Product Crack (4) 21.18 15.31 24.49 21.59 Washington 3.1.1.1 Product Crack (5) 17.03 8.29 19.93 12.11 Wyoming 2.1.1 Product Crack (6) 20.83 16.00 21.89 18.48 Crude Oil Prices (average $ per barrel) (8) Brent $ 63.08 $ 74.01 $ 68.19 $ 79.86 WTI 59.14 70.32 64.73 75.76 ANS (-) Brent 1.57 1.00 2.64 1.55 Bakken Guernsey (-) WTI 0.04 (1.22 ) (1.07 ) (1.26 ) Bakken Williston (-) WTI (2.57 ) (2.54 ) (2.52 ) (2.45 ) WCS Hardisty (-) WTI (12.07 ) (12.27 ) (11.34 ) (13.90 ) MSW (-) WTI (4.06 ) (3.68 ) (3.55 ) (4.03 ) Syncrude (-) WTI (1.13 ) (0.42 ) (0.14 ) 0.18 Brent M1-M3 0.68 0.74 1.14 1.10 Retail Segment Retail sales volumes (thousands of gallons) 30,813 30,287 122,847 121,473





________________________________________

(1) We calculate Adjusted Gross Margin per barrel by dividing Adjusted Gross Margin by total refining throughput. Adjusted Gross Margin for our Washington refinery is determined under the last-in, first-out (“LIFO”) inventory costing method. Adjusted Gross Margin for our other refineries is determined under the first-in, first-out (“FIFO”) inventory costing method. Total Refining Segment Adjusted Gross Margin per barrel is presented net of intercompany profit in inventory per barrel, which represents margin on intercompany sales where the inventory remains on our consolidated balance sheet at period end. Intercompany profit in inventory per barrel for the years ended December 31, 2025, 2024, and 2023 was immaterial. Intercompany profit in inventory per barrel for the three months ended December 31, 2025 was ($0.32). For the year ended December 31, 2025, Adjusted Gross Margin per barrel includes the SRE impact related to the 2019 through 2024 compliance years. (2) Management uses production costs per barrel to evaluate performance and compare efficiency to other companies in the industry. There are a variety of ways to calculate production costs per barrel; different companies within the industry calculate it in different ways. We calculate production costs per barrel by dividing all direct production costs, which include the costs to run the refineries, including personnel costs, repair and maintenance costs, insurance, utilities, and other miscellaneous costs, by total refining throughput. Our production costs are included in Operating expense (excluding depreciation) on our consolidated statements of operations, which also includes costs related to our bulk marketing operations and severance costs. (3) Beginning in 2025, we established the Hawaii Index as a new benchmark for our Hawaii operations. We believe the Hawaii Index, which incorporates market cracks and landed crude differentials, better reflects the key drivers impacting our Hawaii refinery’s financial performance compared to prior reported market indices. The Hawaii Index is calculated as the Singapore 3.1.2 Product Crack, or one part gasoline (RON 92) and two parts distillates (Sing Jet & Sing gasoil) as created from a barrel of Brent crude oil, less the Par Hawaii Refining, LLC (“PHR”) crude differential. (4) Beginning in 2025, we established the Montana Index as a new benchmark for our Montana refinery. We believe the Montana Index, which incorporates local market cracks, regional crude oil prices, and management’s estimates for other costs of sales, better reflects the key drivers impacting our Montana refinery’s financial performance compared to prior reported market indices. Beginning in 2025, market cracks have been updated to reflect local market product pricing, which better reflects our Montana refinery’s refined product sales price compared to prior reported market indices. The Montana Index is calculated as the Montana 6.3.2.1 Product Crack less Montana crude costs, less other costs of sales, including inflation-adjusted product delivery costs, yield loss expense, taxes and tariffs, and product discounts. The Montana 6.3.2.1 Product Crack is calculated by taking three parts gasoline (Billings E10 and Spokane E10), two parts distillate (Billings ULSD and Spokane ULSD), and one part asphalt (Rocky Mountain Rail Asphalt) as created from a barrel of WTI crude oil, less 100% of the RVO cost for gasoline and ULSD. Asphalt pricing is lagged by one month. The Montana crude cost is calculated as 60% WCS differential to WTI, 20% MSW differential to WTI, and 20% Syncrude differential to WTI. The Montana crude cost is lagged by three months and includes an inflation-adjusted crude delivery cost. Other costs of sales and crude delivery costs are based on historical averages and management’s estimates. (5) Beginning in 2025, we established the Washington Index as a new benchmark for our Washington refinery. We believe the Washington Index, which incorporates local market cracks, regional crude oil prices, and management’s estimates for other costs of sales, better reflects the key drivers impacting our Washington refinery’s financial performance compared to prior reported market indices. Beginning in 2025, market cracks have been updated to reflect local market product pricing, which better reflects our Washington refinery’s refined product sales price compared to prior reported market indices. The Washington Index is calculated as the Washington 3.1.1.1 Product Crack, less Washington crude costs, less other costs of sales, including inflation-adjusted product delivery costs, yield loss expense and state and local taxes. The Washington 3.1.1.1 Product Crack is calculated by taking one part gasoline (Tacoma E10), one part distillate (Tacoma ULSD) and one part secondary products (USGC VGO and Rocky Mountain Rail Asphalt) as created from a barrel of WTI crude oil, less 100% of the RVO cost for gasoline and ULSD. Asphalt pricing is lagged by one month. The Washington crude cost is calculated as 67% Bakken Williston differential to WTI and 33% WCS Hardisty differential to WTI. The Washington crude cost is lagged by one month and includes an inflation-adjusted crude delivery cost. Other costs of sales and crude delivery costs are based on historical averages and management’s estimates. (6) Beginning in 2025, we established the Wyoming Index as a new benchmark for our Wyoming refinery. We believe the Wyoming Index, which incorporates local market cracks, regional crude oil prices, and management’s estimates for other costs of sales, better reflects the key drivers impacting our Wyoming refinery’s financial performance compared to prior reported market indices. Beginning in 2025, market cracks have also been updated to reflect local market product pricing, which better reflects our Wyoming refinery’s refined product sales price compared to prior reported market indices. The Wyoming Index is calculated as the Wyoming 2.1.1 Product Crack, less Wyoming crude costs, less other cost of sales, including inflation adjusted product delivery costs and yield loss expense, based on historical averages and management’s estimates. The Wyoming 2.1.1 Product Crack is calculated by taking one part gasoline (Rockies gasoline) and one part distillate (USGC ULSD and USGC Jet) as created from a barrel of WTI crude oil, less 100% of the RVO cost for gasoline and ULSD. The Wyoming crude cost is calculated as the Bakken Guernsey differential to WTI on a one-month lag. (7) Beginning in 2025, we established the Combined Index as a new benchmark for our refining segment. The Combined Index provides a wholistic view of key drivers impacting our refining segment’s financial performance and is calculated as the throughput-weighted average of each regional index for periods under our ownership. (8) Beginning in 2025, crude oil prices have been updated and expanded to reflect regional differentials to Brent and WTI, which better reflect our refineries’ feedstock costs compared to prior crude oil pricing.





Non-GAAP Performance Measures

Management uses certain financial measures and forecasts to evaluate our operating performance and allocate resources that are considered non-GAAP financial measures. The chief operating decision-maker (“CODM”) is the Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”), who uses certain non-GAAP financial measures and forecasts to allocate resources and evaluate our operating performance. These measures should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes or alternatives to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures or any other measure of financial performance or liquidity presented in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies since each company may define these terms differently.

We believe Adjusted Gross Margin (as defined below) provides useful information to investors because it eliminates the gross impact of volatile commodity prices and adjusts for certain non-cash items and timing differences created by our inventory financing agreements and lower of cost and net realizable value adjustments to demonstrate the earnings potential of the business before other fixed and variable costs, which are reported separately in Operating expense (excluding depreciation) and Depreciation and amortization. Operating expense includes certain shared costs such as finance, accounting, tax, human resources, information technology, and legal costs that are not directly attributable to specific operating segments. The criteria used to determine the allocation of these expenses generally reflect the time and resources required to provide the applicable service to other internal stakeholders. Remaining expenses are included in the reconciliation of reportable segment Adjusted EBITDA to consolidated pre-tax income (loss) as unallocated corporate general and administrative expenses.

Management, including the CODM, uses Adjusted Gross Margin per barrel to evaluate operating performance and compare profitability to other companies in the industry and to industry benchmarks. We believe Adjusted Net Income (Loss) attributable to Par Pacific stockholders, Adjusted EBITDA (as defined below) and Adjusted EBITDA by segment (as defined below) are useful supplemental financial measures that allow management and investors to assess the financial performance of our assets without regard to financing methods, capital structure, or historical cost basis, the ability of our assets to generate cash to pay interest on our indebtedness, and our operating performance and return on invested capital as compared to other companies without regard to financing methods and capital structure.

Beginning with financial results reported for the first quarter of 2024, Adjusted Net Income (Loss) attributable to Par Pacific stockholders also excludes other non-operating income and expenses. This modification improves comparability between periods by excluding income and expenses resulting from non-operating activities.

Effective as of the fourth quarter of 2024, we have modified our definition of Adjusted Gross Margin, Adjusted Net Income (Loss) attributable to Par Pacific stockholders and Adjusted EBITDA to align the accounting treatment for deferred turnaround costs from our refining and logistics investments with our accounting policy. Under this approach, we exclude our share of their turnaround expenses, which are recorded as period costs in their financial statements, and instead defer and amortize these costs on a straight-line basis over the period estimated until the next planned turnaround. This modification enhances consistency and comparability across reporting periods.

Beginning with the financial results reported for the fourth quarter of 2025, Adjusted Net Income (Loss) attributable to Par Pacific stockholders excludes the portion of non-GAAP adjustments associated with the noncontrolling interest in our joint venture established on October 21, 2025. Adjusted Net Income (Loss) attributable to Par Pacific stockholders and Adjusted EBITDA by segment also excludes other operating gains and losses (which primarily includes the impacts of the noncash remeasurement of our environmental liabilities). This modification improves comparability between periods by excluding non-cash gains and losses that do not reflect ongoing underlying business operations.

Beginning with the financial results reported for the fourth quarter of 2025, Adjusted EBITDA includes the Adjusted Net Loss attributable to noncontrolling interests associated with our joint venture established on October 21, 2025.

Adjusted Gross Margin

Adjusted Gross Margin is defined as Operating income (loss) excluding:

• operating expense (excluding depreciation); • depreciation and amortization (“D&A”); • Par’s portion of interest, taxes, and D&A expense from refining and logistics investments; • impairment expense; • other operating (gain) loss, net (which primarily includes the impacts of the noncash remeasurement of our environmental liabilities); • Par's portion of accounting policy differences from refining and logistics investments; • inventory valuation adjustment (which adjusts for timing differences to reflect the economics of our inventory financing agreements, including lower of cost or net realizable value adjustments, the impact of the embedded derivative repurchase or terminal obligations, hedge losses (gains) associated with our Washington ending inventory and intermediation obligation, purchase price allocation adjustments, and LIFO layer increment and decrement impacts associated with our Washington inventory); • Environmental obligation mark-to-market adjustment (which represents the mark-to-market losses (gains) associated with our net RINs liability and net obligation associated with the Washington Climate Commitment Act ("Washington CCA") and Clean Fuel Standard); and • unrealized loss (gain) on derivatives.



The following tables present a reconciliation of Adjusted Gross Margin to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, operating income (loss), on a historical basis, for selected segments, for the periods indicated (in thousands):

Three months ended December 31, 2025 Refining Logistics Retail Operating Income $ 89,664 $ 21,741 $ 18,859 Operating expense (excluding depreciation) 126,599 6,632 21,571 Depreciation, depletion, and amortization 26,473 6,598 2,818 Par’s portion of interest, taxes, and depreciation and amortization expense from refining and logistics investments 1,051 1,205 — Inventory valuation adjustment (23,677 ) — — Environmental obligation mark-to-market adjustments (14,312 ) — — Unrealized loss on derivatives 15,238 — — Par's portion of accounting policy differences from refining and logistics investments (526 ) — — Other operating loss (gain), net (6,346 ) (1 ) 320 Adjusted Gross Margin (1) $ 214,164 $ 36,175 $ 43,568





Three months ended December 31, 2024 Refining Logistics Retail Operating Income (Loss) $ (65,399 ) $ 24,772 $ 19,477 Operating expense (excluding depreciation) 114,706 3,829 21,358 Depreciation, depletion, and amortization 24,524 7,140 2,566 Par’s portion of interest, taxes, and depreciation and amortization expense from refining and logistics investments 456 1,101 — Inventory valuation adjustment 5,929 — — Environmental obligation mark-to-market adjustments (937 ) — — Unrealized loss on derivatives 9,220 — — Par's portion of accounting policy differences from refining and logistics investments 3,856 — — Other operating loss, net 8 — — Adjusted Gross Margin (1) $ 92,363 $ 36,842 $ 43,401





Year ended December 31, 2025 Refining Logistics Retail Operating Income $ 487,032 $ 97,558 $ 74,706 Operating expense (excluding depreciation) 481,597 21,478 84,590 Depreciation, depletion, and amortization 104,385 26,040 10,791 Par’s portion of interest, taxes, and depreciation and amortization expense from refining and logistics investments 4,485 3,954 — Inventory valuation adjustment (27,200 ) — — Environmental obligation mark-to-market adjustments (14,360 ) — — Unrealized gain on derivatives (26,664 ) — — Par's portion of accounting policy differences from refining and logistics investments (2,523 ) — — Other operating loss (gain), net (6,165 ) (1,419 ) 355 Adjusted Gross Margin (1) $ 1,000,587 $ 147,611 $ 170,442





Year ended December 31, 2024 Refining Logistics Retail Operating Income $ 17,412 $ 89,351 $ 64,800 Operating expense (excluding depreciation) 479,737 15,676 88,869 Depreciation, depletion, and amortization 91,108 27,033 11,037 Par’s portion of interest, taxes, and depreciation and amortization expense from refining and logistics investments 2,493 3,651 — Inventory valuation adjustment (490 ) — — Environmental obligation mark-to-market adjustments (19,136 ) — — Unrealized loss on derivatives 43,281 — — Par's portion of accounting policy differences from refining and logistics investments 3,856 — — Other operating loss (gain), net 8 124 (10 ) Adjusted Gross Margin (1) $ 618,269 $ 135,835 $ 164,696





________________________________________

(1) For the three months and years ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, there was no impairment expense in Operating income.





Adjusted Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Par Pacific Stockholders and Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted Net Income (Loss) attributable to Par Pacific stockholders is defined as Net income (loss) attributable to Par Pacific stockholders excluding:

• inventory valuation adjustment (which adjusts for timing differences to reflect the economics of our inventory financing agreements, including lower of cost or net realizable value adjustments, the impact of the embedded derivative repurchase or terminal obligations, hedge losses (gains) associated with our Washington ending inventory and intermediation obligation, purchase price allocation adjustments, and LIFO layer increment and decrement impacts associated with our Washington inventory); • Environmental obligation mark-to-market adjustments (which represents the mark-to-market losses (gains) associated with our net RINs liability and net obligation associated with the Washington CCA and Clean Fuel Standard); • unrealized (gain) loss on derivatives; • acquisition and integration costs; • redevelopment and other costs related to Par West; • debt extinguishment and commitment costs; • increase in (release of) tax valuation allowance and other deferred tax items; • changes in the value of contingent consideration and common stock warrants; • severance costs and other non-operating expense (income); • impairment expense; • impairment expense associated with our investment in Laramie Energy; • Par’s share of equity (earnings) losses from Laramie Energy, LLC, excluding cash distributions; • Par's portion of accounting policy differences from refining and logistics investments; • other operating (gain) loss, net (which primarily includes the impacts of the noncash remeasurement of our environmental liabilities); and • noncontrolling interest impact of non GAAP adjustments.



Adjusted EBITDA is defined as Adjusted Net Income (Loss) attributable to Par Pacific stockholders plus Adjusted Net Loss attributable to noncontrolling interests excluding:

• D&A; • interest expense and financing costs, net, excluding unrealized interest rate derivative loss (gain); • cash distributions from Laramie Energy, LLC to Par; • Par's portion of interest, taxes, and D&A expense from refining and logistics investments; and • income tax expense (benefit) excluding the increase in (release of) tax valuation allowance.



The following table presents a reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income (Loss) attributable to Par Pacific stockholders and Adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, Net income (loss) attributable to Par Pacific stockholders, on a historical basis for the periods indicated (in thousands):

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net income (loss) attributable to Par Pacific stockholders $ 77,700 $ (55,695 ) $ 369,391 $ (33,322 ) Inventory valuation adjustment (23,677 ) 5,929 (27,200 ) (490 ) Environmental obligation mark-to-market adjustments (14,312 ) (937 ) (14,360 ) (19,136 ) Unrealized loss (gain) on derivatives 15,054 8,729 (26,309 ) 42,485 Acquisition and integration costs 2,362 32 4,335 100 Par West redevelopment and other costs 1,596 3,500 14,793 12,548 Debt extinguishment and commitment costs 1,122 270 1,147 1,688 Changes in valuation allowance and other deferred tax items (1) 19,155 (12,553 ) 100,422 (3,315 ) Severance costs and other non-operating expense (2) 162 154 1,498 14,802 Equity (earnings) losses from Laramie Energy, LLC, excluding cash distributions (12,524 ) 3,163 (23,308 ) 1,781 Par's portion of accounting policy differences from refining and logistics investments (526 ) 3,856 (2,523 ) 3,856 Other operating loss (gain), net (6,018 ) 108 (7,220 ) 222 Noncontrolling interest impact of non-GAAP adjustments (573 ) — (573 ) — Adjusted Net Income (Loss) attributable to Par Pacific stockholders (3) 59,521 (43,444 ) 390,093 21,219 Adjusted Net Loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (1,730 ) — (1,730 ) — Depreciation, depletion, and amortization 36,743 34,911 144,325 131,590 Interest expense and financing costs, net, excluding unrealized interest rate derivative loss (gain) 17,341 21,564 82,028 83,589 Laramie Energy, LLC cash distributions to Par — — — (1,485 ) Par's portion of interest, taxes, and depreciation and amortization expense from refining and logistics investments 2,256 1,557 8,439 6,144 Income tax expense (benefit) (1,071 ) (3,639 ) 10,361 (2,381 ) Adjusted EBITDA (3) $ 113,060 $ 10,949 $ 633,516 $ 238,676





___________________________________

(1) For the three months and year ended December 31, 2025, we recognized a non-cash deferred tax expense of $19.2 million and $100.4 million, respectively, driven by an increase in our 2025 taxable income. For the three months and year ended December 31, 2024, we recognized a non-cash deferred tax benefit of $12.6 million and $3.3 million, respectively. (2) For the years ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, we incurred $0.8 million and $13.1 million of stock-based compensation expenses associated with equity awards modifications, respectively. For the year ended December 31, 2024, we incurred $0.8 million for a legal settlement unrelated to current operating activities. (3) For the three months and years ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, there was no change in value of contingent consideration, change in value of common stock warrants, impairment expense, impairments associated with our investment in Laramie Energy, or our share of Laramie Energy’s asset impairment losses in excess of our basis difference. Please read the Non-GAAP Performance Measures discussion above for information regarding changes to the components of Adjusted Net Income (Loss) attributable to Par Pacific stockholders and Adjusted EBITDA made during the reporting periods.



The following table sets forth the computation of basic and diluted Adjusted Net Income (Loss) attributable to Par Pacific stockholders per share (in thousands, except per share amounts):

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Adjusted Net Income (Loss) attributable to Par Pacific stockholders $ 59,521 $ (43,444 ) $ 390,093 $ 21,219 Numerator for diluted income (loss) per common share $ 59,521 $ (43,444 ) $ 390,093 $ 21,219 Basic weighted-average common shares outstanding 49,269 55,252 50,743 56,775 Add dilutive effects of common stock equivalents (1) 1,451 — 848 657 Diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding 50,720 55,252 51,591 57,432 Basic Adjusted Net Income (Loss) per common share $ 1.21 $ (0.79 ) $ 7.69 $ 0.37 Diluted Adjusted Net Income (Loss) per common share $ 1.17 $ (0.79 ) $ 7.56 $ 0.37





________________________________________

(1) Entities with a net loss from continuing operations are prohibited from including potential common shares in the computation of diluted per share amounts. We have utilized the basic shares outstanding to calculate both basic and diluted Adjusted Net Loss per common share for the three months ended December 31, 2024.





Adjusted EBITDA by Segment

Adjusted EBITDA by segment is defined as Operating income (loss) excluding:

• D&A; • inventory valuation adjustment (which adjusts for timing differences to reflect the economics of our inventory financing agreements, including lower of cost or net realizable value adjustments, the impact of the embedded derivative repurchase or terminal obligations, hedge losses (gains) associated with our Washington ending inventory and intermediation obligation, purchase price allocation adjustments, and LIFO layer increment and decrement impacts associated with our Washington inventory); • Environmental obligation mark-to-market adjustments (which represents the mark-to-market losses (gains) associated with our net RINs liability and net obligation associated with the Washington CCA and Clean Fuel Standard); • unrealized (gain) loss on derivatives; • acquisition and integration costs; • redevelopment and other costs related to Par West; • severance costs and other non-operating expense (income); • other operating loss (gain), net (which primarily includes the impacts of the noncash remeasurement of our • impairment expense; • Par's portion of interest, taxes, and D&A expense from refining and logistics investments; and • Par's portion of accounting policy differences from refining and logistics investments.



Adjusted EBITDA by segment also includes Gain on curtailment of pension obligation and Other income (loss), net, which are presented below operating income (loss) on our condensed consolidated statements of operations.

The following table presents a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA by segment to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, operating income (loss) by segment, on a historical basis, for selected segments, for the periods indicated (in thousands):

Three Months Ended December 31, 2025 Refining Logistics Retail Corporate and Other Operating income (loss) by segment $ 89,664 $ 21,741 $ 18,859 $ (31,006 ) Depreciation, depletion and amortization 26,473 6,598 2,818 854 Inventory valuation adjustment (23,677 ) — — — Environmental obligation mark-to-market adjustments (14,312 ) — — — Unrealized loss on commodity derivatives 15,238 — — — Acquisition and integration costs — — — 2,362 Par West redevelopment and other costs — — — 1,596 Severance costs and other non-operating expense — 13 — 149 Par's portion of accounting policy differences from refining and logistics investments (526 ) — — — Other operating loss (gain), net (6,346 ) (1 ) 320 9 Par's portion of interest, taxes, and depreciation and amortization expense from refining and logistics investments 1,051 1,205 — — Other loss, net — — — (22 ) Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 87,565 $ 29,556 $ 21,997 $ (26,058 )





Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 Refining Logistics Retail Corporate and Other Operating income (loss) by segment $ (65,399 ) $ 24,772 $ 19,477 $ (25,809 ) Depreciation, depletion and amortization 24,524 7,140 2,566 681 Inventory valuation adjustment 5,929 — — — Environmental obligation mark-to-market adjustments (937 ) — — — Unrealized loss on derivatives 9,220 — — — Acquisition and integration costs — — — 32 Par West redevelopment and other costs — — — 3,500 Severance costs and other non-operating expense — — 154 — Par's portion of accounting policy differences from refining and logistics investments 3,856 — — — Other operating loss, net 8 — — 100 Par's portion of interest, taxes, and depreciation and amortization expense from refining and logistics investments 456 1,101 — — Other loss, net — — — (422 ) Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ (22,343 ) $ 33,013 $ 22,197 $ (21,918 )





Year ended December 31, 2025 Refining Logistics Retail Corporate and Other Operating income (loss) by segment $ 487,032 $ 97,558 $ 74,706 $ (120,538 ) Depreciation, depletion and amortization 104,385 26,040 10,791 3,109 Inventory valuation adjustment (27,200 ) — — — Environmental obligation mark-to-market adjustments (14,360 ) — — — Unrealized gain on derivatives (26,664 ) — — — Acquisition and integration costs — — — 4,335 Par West redevelopment and other costs — — — 14,793 Severance costs and other non-operating expense 259 206 44 989 Par's portion of accounting policy differences from refining and logistics investments (2,523 ) — — — Other operating loss (gain), net (6,165 ) (1,419 ) 355 9 Par's portion of interest, taxes, and depreciation and amortization expense from refining and logistics investments 4,485 3,954 — — Other loss, net — — — (665 ) Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 519,249 $ 126,339 $ 85,896 $ (97,968 )





Year ended December 31, 2024 Refining Logistics Retail Corporate and Other Operating income (loss) by segment $ 17,412 $ 89,351 $ 64,800 $ (123,935 ) Depreciation, depletion and amortization 91,108 27,033 11,037 2,412 Inventory valuation adjustment (490 ) — — — Environmental obligation mark-to-market adjustments (19,136 ) — — — Unrealized loss on derivatives 43,281 — — — Acquisition and integration costs — — — 100 Par West redevelopment and other costs — — — 12,548 Severance costs and other non-operating expense 642 — 154 14,006 Par's portion of accounting policy differences from refining and logistics investments 3,856 — — — Other operating loss (gain), net 8 124 (10 ) 100 Par's portion of interest, taxes, and depreciation and amortization expense from refining and logistics investments 2,493 3,651 — — Other loss, net — — — (1,869 ) Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 139,174 $ 120,159 $ 75,981 $ (96,638 )





________________________________________

(1) For the three months and years ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, there was no change in value of contingent consideration, change in value of common stock warrants, impairment expense, impairments associated with our investment in Laramie Energy, or our share of Laramie Energy’s asset impairment losses in excess of our basis difference.





Laramie Energy Adjusted EBITDAX

Adjusted EBITDAX is defined as net income (loss) excluding commodity derivative (income) loss, gain (loss) on settled derivative instruments, interest expense (income) and loan fees, gain on extinguishment of debt, non-cash preferred dividend, depreciation, depletion, amortization, and accretion, bonus accrual, equity-based compensation expense, phantom units, expired acreage (non-cash), and other non-operating expenses. We believe Adjusted EBITDAX is a useful supplemental financial measure to evaluate the economic and operational performance of exploration and production companies such as Laramie Energy.

The following table presents a reconciliation of Laramie Energy’s Adjusted EBITDAX to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, net income (loss) for the periods indicated (in thousands):

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net income (loss) $ 23,715 $ (11,250 ) $ 37,499 $ (15,546 ) Commodity derivative (income) loss (18,586 ) 4,766 (29,824 ) (11,055 ) Gain on settled derivative instruments 3,018 389 8,994 14,609 Interest expense and loan fees 4,872 4,845 19,101 20,628 Depreciation, depletion, amortization, and accretion 9,062 8,158 32,583 32,841 Phantom units (2,016 ) 3,328 (2,262 ) 2,825 Expired acreage (non-cash) 493 770 977 1,492 Other non-operating expenses 696 — 438 (8 ) Total Adjusted EBITDAX (1) $ 21,254 $ 11,006 $ 67,506 $ 45,786



