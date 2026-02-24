Globus Medical Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results

AUDUBON, Pa., Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE: GMED), a leading musculoskeletal technology solutions company, today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2025.

Fourth Quarter 2025:

Worldwide net sales were $826.4 million, an increase of 25.7%, or an increase of 24.7% on a constant currency basis.

Base business, excluding Nevro, net sales were $726.7 million, an increase of 10.6%, or an increase of 9.4% on a constant currency basis.

GAAP net income for the quarter was $140.6 million.

GAAP diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) was $1.03, an increase of 442.6%. Non-GAAP diluted EPS was $1.28, an increase of 52.1%.

Full Year 2025:

Worldwide net sales were $2,938.9 million, an increase of 16.7%, or an increase of 16.2% on a constant currency basis.

Base business, excluding Nevro, net sales were $2,645.3 million, an increase of 5.0%, or an increase of 4.3% on a constant currency basis.

GAAP net income for the year was $537.9 million.

GAAP diluted EPS was $3.92, an increase of 425.4%. Non-GAAP diluted EPS was $3.98, an increase of 30.8%.

“Momentum built throughout 2025 accelerated in the fourth quarter, capping off a strong finish to the year with double-digit sales and earnings growth,” commented Keith Pfeil, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We delivered above market, top-line growth, across the portfolio, including our core spine franchise, while delivering meaningful margin expansion – reflecting disciplined execution. Looking ahead to 2026, our focus lies in driving durable momentum, centered on scaling growth and sustainable operating leverage. We are confident in our ability to launch a robust new product pipeline and expand our high-touch sales force, while maintaining speed and agility, as we realize our long-term goal of addressing unmet clinical needs with differentiated procedural solutions. We are focused on achieving improved surgical outcomes through the Globus surgical intelligence closed loop ecosystem, bringing together patient selection, surgical techniques and complementary implants.”

“Our fourth quarter and full‑year results underscore the strength of our organization and the significant value being created through the successful integration of NuVasive and Nevro,” said Kyle Kline, Chief Financial Officer. “Our US Spine business capped-off 2025 by growing revenue 10% over the prior-year quarter and our record-setting results were punctuated by an exceptional quarter in Enabling Technologies, growing 19% over the fourth quarter of 2024. We delivered record quarterly and full‑year non‑GAAP earnings per share, driven by the performance of the Globus base business and further enhanced by the recently integrated Nevro acquisition. As we enter 2026, we are well positioned to further penetrate our markets, expand margins, and accelerate innovation, while creating long‑term value for our shareholders.”

Worldwide net sales for the fourth quarter of 2025 were $826.4 million, an as-reported increase of 25.7% over the fourth quarter of 2024. U.S. net sales for the fourth quarter of 2025 increased by 27.5% compared to the fourth quarter of 2024. International net sales increased by 19.0% over the fourth quarter of 2024 on an as-reported basis and increased by 14.2% on a constant currency basis.

Worldwide net sales for the full year of 2025 were $2,938.9 million, an as-reported increase of 16.7% over the full year of 2024. U.S. net sales for the full year of 2025 increased by 18.4% compared to the full year of 2024. International net sales increased by 10.0% over the full year of 2024 on an as-reported basis and increased by 7.8% on a constant currency basis.

GAAP net income for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $140.6 million, an increase of 430.4% over the same period in the prior year. The GAAP net income increase was primarily driven by higher sales of $169.1 million, with the sales from the acquisition of Nevro contributing $99.7 million. GAAP diluted EPS for the fourth quarter was $1.03, compared to $0.19 for the fourth quarter of 2024. Non-GAAP diluted EPS for the fourth quarter of 2025, which excludes, among other costs, amortization of intangibles, merger and acquisition-related costs, and restructuring-related costs, was $1.28, compared to $0.84 in the fourth quarter of 2024, an increase of 52.1%.

Retrospectively, as of January 1, 2024, we no longer include acquisition of in-process research and development costs as an adjustment to non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA or non-GAAP net income.

2026 Annual Guidance

The Company reaffirms its guidance for full-year 2026 revenue to be in the range of $3.18 to $3.22 billion and updates its guidance for non-GAAP fully diluted EPS to be in the range of $4.40 to $4.50 from the previous range of $4.30 to $4.40.

GLOBUS MEDICAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, (In thousands, except per share amounts) 2025 2024 2023 2025 2024 2023 Net sales $ 826,420 $ 657,293 $ 616,534 $ 2,938,931 $ 2,519,355 $ 1,568,476 Cost of Sales and Operating expenses: Cost of sales (exclusive of amortization of intangibles) 261,107 263,437 265,486 957,802 1,035,479 548,174 Research and development 36,163 33,408 52,253 147,246 163,754 124,010 Selling, general and administrative 318,480 253,167 244,968 1,178,498 981,362 643,844 Amortization of intangibles 29,360 29,912 28,122 118,194 119,373 51,032 Acquisition-related costs 10,826 17,088 15,581 42,326 29,623 68,274 Restructuring costs 1,144 6 — 15,049 23,773 — Operating income/(loss) 169,340 60,275 10,124 479,816 165,991 133,142 Other income/(expense), net: Interest income/(expense), net 3,312 815 (2,581 ) 7,141 (4,189 ) 20,130 Foreign currency transaction gain/(loss) (7,153 ) (37,491 ) 19,908 (3,006 ) (43,285 ) 14,259 Bargain purchase gain 3,343 — — 117,704 — — Other income/(expense) 391 1,069 (2,456 ) 3,413 2,205 (2,138 ) Total other income/(expense), net (107 ) (35,607 ) 14,872 125,252 (45,269 ) 32,251 Income/(loss) before income taxes 169,233 24,668 24,995 605,068 120,722 165,393 Income tax provision/(benefit) 28,639 (1,837 ) 9,960 67,200 17,738 42,520 Net income/(loss) $ 140,594 $ 26,505 $ 15,035 $ 537,868 $ 102,984 $ 122,873 Other comprehensive income/(loss), net of tax: Unrealized gain/(loss) on marketable securities 101 (238 ) 8,893 448 1,545 13,231 Foreign currency translation gain/(loss) 4,318 340 (18 ) 21,759 1,786 1,207 Total other comprehensive income/(loss), net of tax 4,419 102 8,875 22,207 3,331 14,438 Comprehensive income/(loss) $ 145,013 $ 26,607 $ 23,910 $ 560,075 $ 106,315 $ 137,311 Earnings per share: Basic $ 1.05 $ 0.19 $ 0.11 $ 3.98 $ 0.76 $ 1.09 Diluted $ 1.03 $ 0.19 $ 0.11 $ 3.92 $ 0.75 $ 1.07 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 134,411 136,729 137,883 135,215 135,726 113,087 Diluted 136,574 139,711 139,021 137,056 137,863 114,630





GLOBUS MEDICAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(unaudited)

December 31,

December 31, (In thousands, except share and per share values) 2025

2024 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 526,156 $ 784,438 Short-term marketable securities 31,087 105,619 Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $33,434 and $15,505, respectively 678,938 557,697 Inventories 759,277 659,233 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 65,426 49,640 Income taxes receivable 64,727 20,633 Total current assets 2,125,611 2,177,260 Property and equipment, net 564,452 561,909 Operating lease right of use assets 63,786 49,647 Long-term marketable securities 71,819 66,134 Intangible assets, net 745,064 795,117 Goodwill 1,435,033 1,432,387 Other assets 78,781 75,096 Deferred income taxes 218,215 94,200 Total assets $ 5,302,761 $ 5,251,750 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 98,852 $ 75,118 Accrued expenses 333,586 260,591 Operating lease liabilities 14,738 10,249 Income taxes payable 4,155 10,725 Senior convertible notes — 443,351 Business acquisition liabilities 19,513 33,739 Deferred revenue 27,655 22,140 Total current liabilities 498,499 855,913 Business acquisition liabilities, net of current portion 81,995 89,496 Operating lease liabilities 103,918 83,588 Deferred income taxes and other tax liabilities 23,756 23,889 Other liabilities 21,343 21,531 Total liabilities 729,511 1,074,417 Equity: Class A common stock; $0.001 par value. Authorized 500,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 112,625,126 and 114,990,219 shares at December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively 113 115 Class B common stock; $0.001 par value. Authorized 275,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 22,430,097 and 22,430,097 shares at December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively 22 22 Additional paid-in capital 3,169,812 3,031,244 Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss) 15,346 (6,861 ) Retained earnings 1,387,957 1,152,813 Total equity 4,573,250 4,177,333 Total liabilities and equity $ 5,302,761 $ 5,251,750





GLOBUS MEDICAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(unaudited)

Year Ended December 31, (In thousands) 2025 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 537,868 $ 102,984 $ 122,873 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Bargain purchase gain (117,704 ) — — Acquired in-process research and development — 12,613 — Depreciation and amortization 276,842 253,389 145,526 Provision for excess and obsolete inventory 22,119 23,359 10,959 Amortization of acquisition accounting fair value step-up 26,112 242,050 79,832 Stock-based compensation expense 49,779 54,191 52,742 Allowance for expected credit losses 10,223 16,986 3,658 Change in fair value of business acquisition liabilities 13,462 26,521 17,434 Change in deferred income taxes 18,625 (125,902 ) (57,789 ) (Gain)/loss on disposal of assets, net 12,525 5,552 1,541 Payment of business acquisition-related liabilities (17,018 ) (18,763 ) (3,005 ) Net (gain)/loss from foreign currency adjustment (12,591 ) 25,212 (13,674 ) (Increase) decrease in: Accounts receivable (52,182 ) (78,062 ) (49,914 ) Inventories (17,598 ) (29,860 ) (70,328 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets 11,132 1,059 1,148 Increase (decrease) in: Accounts payable 8,487 17,663 (14,223 ) Accrued expenses and other liabilities 34,217 5,023 17,127 Income taxes payable/receivable (50,851 ) (13,377 ) (408 ) Net cash provided by/(used in) operating activities 753,447 520,638 243,499 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of marketable securities (107,531 ) (113,504 ) (100,643 ) Maturities of marketable securities 63,880 58,666 240,190 Sales of marketable securities 115,608 11,851 537,723 Purchases of property and equipment (164,679 ) (115,429 ) (78,274 ) Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired and purchases of intangible and other assets (252,546 ) (17,635 ) (296,028 ) Acquisition of intangible assets (9,746 ) — — Net cash provided by/(used in) investing activities (355,014 ) (176,051 ) 302,968 Cash flows from financing activities: Payment of business acquisition-related liabilities (15,572 ) (45,619 ) (8,039 ) Net proceeds from exercise of stock options 89,757 110,439 12,397 Payments related to tax withholdings for share-based compensation (2,909 ) (6,729 ) (10,617 ) Repurchase of common stock (300,451 ) (85,787 ) (225,562 ) Repayment of senior convertible notes (449,985 ) — — Net cash provided by/(used in) financing activities (679,160 ) (27,696 ) (231,821 ) Effect of foreign exchange rates on cash 22,445 255 2,180 Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (258,282 ) 317,146 316,826 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 784,438 467,292 150,466 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 526,156 $ 784,438 $ 467,292 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information: Income taxes paid, net $ 98,916 $ 158,508 $ 100,593 Non-cash investing and financing activities: Equity issued in conjunction with the NuVasive Merger $ — $ — $ 2,153,860 Accrued purchases of property and equipment $ 13,454 $ 9,281 $ 7,100









Supplemental Financial Information



Net Sales by Product Category: Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December 31,

December 31,

(In thousands) 2025

2024

2023

2025

2024

2023

Musculoskeletal Solutions $ 770,799 $ 610,341 $ 583,820 $ 2,797,923 $ 2,365,352 $ 1,448,260 Enabling Technologies 55,621 46,952 32,714 141,008 154,003 120,216 Total net sales $ 826,420 $ 657,293 $ 616,534 $ 2,938,931 $ 2,519,355 $ 1,568,476

Liquidity and Capital Resources:

Year Ended

December 31,

(In thousands) 2025

2024

Cash and cash equivalents $ 526,156 $ 784,438 Short-term marketable securities 31,087 105,619 Long-term marketable securities 71,819 66,134 Total cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities $ 629,062 $ 956,191

The following tables reconcile GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures.

As of September 30, 2024, we no longer include acquisition of in-process research and development as an adjustment to the non-GAAP financial measures. As previously disclosed, the Company incurred $12.6 million in the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 for acquisition of in-process research and development, which, when it was previously included, resulted in a 0.5% impact on Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net sales and $0.09 on non-GAAP diluted EPS.

Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation Table:

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, (In thousands, except percentages) 2025 2024 2023 2025 2024 2023 Net income/(loss) $ 140,594 $ 26,505 $ 15,035 $ 537,868 $ 102,984 $ 122,873 Interest (income)/expense, net (3,312 ) (815 ) 2,581 (7,141 ) 4,189 (20,130 ) Provision for income taxes 28,639 (1,838 ) 9,960 67,200 17,738 42,520 Depreciation and amortization 69,649 68,228 71,162 277,480 254,024 144,733 EBITDA 235,569 92,080 98,737 875,406 378,935 289,996 Stock-based compensation expense 11,418 11,756 11,577 49,256 48,286 38,995 Provision for litigation, net 13,384 (314 ) 250 37,737 314 434 Merger and acquisition-related costs(1) 17,919 64,561 76,431 64,096 249,721 148,498 Net (gain) loss from strategic investments 682 1,098 (460 ) (1,573 ) 831 (192 ) Non-cash acquisition-related foreign currency impacts 1,362 27,566 (16,572 ) (14,020 ) 25,212 (13,674 ) Restructuring costs 3,464 132 — 26,373 31,674 — Bargain Purchase Gain (3,343 ) — — (117,704 ) — — Adjusted EBITDA $ 280,456 $ 196,879 $ 169,963 $ 919,572 $ 734,973 $ 464,057 Net income/(loss) as a percentage of net sales 17.0 % 4.0 % 2.4 % 18.3 % 4.1 % 7.8 % Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net sales 33.9 % 30.0 % 27.6 % 31.3 % 29.2 % 29.6 %





(1) Merger and acquisition-related costs represent certain costs associated with acquisitions. These costs, presented on a before-tax effect basis, are included in Non-GAAP Merger and Acquisition-related Costs Table.



Non-GAAP Merger and Acquisition-related Costs Table:

Three Months Ended

December 31,

Year Ended

December 31,

(In thousands) 2025

2024

2025

2024

Amortization of inventory fair value step up $ 6,482 $ 47,323 $ 19,455 $ 215,420 Change in fair value of business acquisition liabilities 10,793 16,966 13,474 25,575 Employee-related costs(b) — — 27,418 5,031 Other acquisition-related costs(a) 644 272 3,749 3,695 Merger and acquisition-related costs $ 17,919 $ 64,561 $ 64,096 $ 249,721

(a) Primarily comprised of legal fees, advisory and consulting fees.

(b) Primarily comprised of severance, share based compensation and termination fees.





Non-GAAP Net Income Reconciliation Table:

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, (In thousands) 2025 2024 2023 2025 2024 2023 Net income/(loss) $ 140,594 $ 26,505 $ 15,034 $ 537,868 $ 102,984 $ 122,873 Provision for litigation, net 13,384 (314 ) 250 37,737 314 434 Amortization of intangibles 29,360 29,912 28,123 118,194 119,373 51,032 Merger and acquisition -related costs(1) 17,919 64,561 76,431 64,096 249,721 148,498 Net gain/(loss) on strategic investments 682 1,098 (460 ) (1,573 ) 831 (192 ) Non-cash acquisition-related foreign currency impacts 1,362 27,566 (16,572 ) (14,020 ) 25,212 (13,674 ) Restructuring Costs 3,464 132 — 26,373 31,674 — Bargain Purchase Gain (3,343 ) — — (117,704 ) — — Provision for income tax net benefit from non-recurring tax adjustments (12,774 ) — — (49,329 ) — — Tax effect of adjusting items (16,057 ) (32,042 ) (19,310 ) (56,091 ) (110,496 ) (42,570 ) Non-GAAP net income/(loss) $ 174,591 $ 117,418 $ 83,496 $ 545,551 $ 419,613 $ 266,401

(1) See footnote 1 to the Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation Table above for the detail for these costs.

Non-GAAP Gross Profit Reconciliation Table:

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, (In thousands) 2025 2024 2023 2025 2024 2023 Net Sales $ 826,420 $ 657,293 $ 616,534 $ 2,938,931 $ 2,519,355 $ 1,568,476 Cost of Sales (exclusive of amortization of intangibles) 261,107 263,437 265,486 957,802 1,035,479 548,174 Amortization of Intangibles 22,046 17,585 9,526 91,562 84,079 15,408 Gross Profit $ 543,267 $ 376,271 $ 341,522 $ 1,889,567 $ 1,399,797 $ 1,004,893 Amortization of inventory fair value step up 6,482 47,323 52,591 19,455 215,420 71,656 Amortization of Intangibles 22,046 17,585 9,526 91,562 84,079 15,408 Adjusted Gross Profit $ 571,795 $ 441,179 $ 403,639 $ 2,000,584 $ 1,699,296 $ 1,091,957 Gross Profit % of Net Sales 65.7 % 57.2 % 55.4 % 64.3 % 55.6 % 64.1 % Adjusted Gross Profit % of Net Sales 69.2 % 67.1 % 65.5 % 68.1 % 67.4 % 69.6 %





Non-GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share Reconciliation Table:

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, (In thousands) 2025 2024 2023 2025 2024 2023 Diluted earnings per share, as reported $ 1.03 $ 0.19 $ 0.11 $ 3.92 $ 0.75 $ 1.07 Provision for litigation, net 0.10 — — 0.28 — — Amortization of intangibles 0.21 0.21 0.20 0.86 0.87 0.45 Merger and acquisition -related costs(1) 0.13 0.46 0.55 0.47 1.81 1.30 Net (gain) loss from strategic investments — 0.01 0.00 (0.01 ) 0.01 0.00 Non-cash acquisition-related foreign currency impacts 0.01 0.20 (0.12 ) (0.10 ) 0.18 (0.12 ) Restructuring costs 0.03 0.00 0.00 0.19 0.23 — Provision for income tax net benefit from non-recurring tax adjustments (0.09 ) — — (0.36 ) — — Bargain Purchase Gain (0.02 ) — — (0.86 ) — — Tax effect of adjusting items (0.12 ) (0.23 ) (0.14 ) (0.41 ) (0.80 ) (0.37 ) Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 1.28 $ 0.84 $ 0.60 $ 3.98 $ 3.04 $ 2.32





Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow Reconciliation Table: Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, (In thousands) 2025 2024 2023 2025 2024 2023 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 248,587 $ 210,338 $ 104,674 $ 753,447 $ 520,638 $ 243,499 Purchases of property and equipment (46,197 ) (17,111 ) (22,881 ) (164,679 ) (115,429 ) (78,274 ) Free cash flow $ 202,390 $ 193,227 $ 81,793 $ 588,768 $ 405,209 $ 165,225





Non-GAAP Net Sales on a Constant Currency Basis Comparative Table:

Three Months Ended

December 31,

Reported

Net Sales

Growth

Currency

Impact on

Current

Period Net Sales Constant

Currency

Net Sales

Growth

(In thousands, except percentages) 2025

2024

United States $ 665,322 $ 521,892 27.5 % $ — 27.5 % International 161,098 135,401 19.0 % 6,475 14.2 % Total net sales $ 826,420 $ 657,293 25.7 % $ 6,475 24.7 %





Year Ended

December 31, Reported

Net Sales

Growth

Currency

Impact on

Current

Period Net Sales

Constant

Currency

Net Sales

Growth

(In thousands, except percentages) 2025

2024

United States $ 2,367,596 $ 2,000,067 18.4 % $ — 18.4 % International 571,335 519,288 10.0 % 11,389 7.8 % Total net sales $ 2,938,931 $ 2,519,355 16.7 % $ 11,389 16.2 %





Net Sales Reconciliation of the Nevro Acquisition Table:

Three Months Ended

December 31,

Year Ended

December 31,

(In thousands) 2025

2024

2025

2024

Net Sales of Nevro products $ 99,749 $ — $ 293,589 $ — Net Sales of base business 726,670 657,293 2,645,343 2,519,355 Total net sales $ 826,420 $ 657,293 $ 2,938,931 $ 2,519,355





Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation of the Nevro Acquisition Table:

Three Months Ended

December 31,

Year Ended

December 31,

(In thousands) 2025

2024

2025

2024

Adjusted EBITDA of the acquired Nevro subsidiaries $ 21,191 $ — $ 35,996 $ — Adjusted EBITDA of base business 259,265 196,879 883,576 734,973 Total Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 280,456 $ 196,879 $ 919,572 $ 734,973

(1) See Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation Table above for calculation.



