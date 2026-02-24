Range Announces Fourth Quarter 2025 Results and 2026 Guidance

FORT WORTH, Texas, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION (NYSE: RRC) today announced its fourth quarter 2025 financial results and plans for 2026.

Full-Year 2025 Highlights –

Cash flow from operating activities of $1.2 billion

Cash flow from operations, before working capital changes, of $1.3 billion

Signed 10-year supply agreement for 75 Mmcf per day for a Midwest power plant

Production averaged 2.24 Bcfe per day, comprised of approximately 69% natural gas

All-in capital spending of $674 million, or $0.83 per mcfe

Pre-hedge NGL realizations of $24.15 per barrel – premium of $0.87 over the Mont Belvieu equivalent

Proved reserves of 18.1 Tcfe with positive performance revisions for the 18th consecutive year

Debt to EBITDAX of 0.8x (Non-GAAP) at year-end 2025

Expect to maintain Net Zero Scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions





Return of Capital Highlights and 2026 Guidance –

Invested $231 million in share repurchases, paid $86 million in dividends, and reduced net debt by $186 million

Increased share repurchase authorization to $1.5 billion of current availability

Range’s Board of Directors expects to approve an 11.1% increase to the quarterly cash dividend to $0.10 per share

All-in capital spending of $650 - $700 million for 2026

Production of 2.35 to 2.40 Bcfe per day for 2026, growing to 2.6 Bcfe per day for 2027 assuming similar capital





Dennis Degner, the Company’s CEO, commented, “Our results for 2025 demonstrate the strength of Range’s business as we successfully generated free cash flow, returned capital to shareholders and reduced net debt while thoughtfully investing in the business to deliver current results and enhance future optionality. Over the last three years, Range has made prudent strategic investments to build productive capacity that supports the efficient and market-oriented production growth plan we have been communicating since last year. Importantly, Range’s incremental production through 2027 is tied to additional contracted takeaway and diverse global and domestic end markets, including a portion being sold at margin-enhancing premiums to support new Midwest power demand.

Beyond 2027, our operational momentum and financial strength provide us the flexibility to shape our capital reinvestment plans to complement additional demand as it materializes. While market fundamentals support a promising story of enduring natural gas demand growth both domestically and internationally, we will remain disciplined in our capital allocation process, prioritizing durable free cash flow. We believe Range’s multi-decade Marcellus inventory, our access to diverse markets with growing demand and our advantaged full-cycle cost structure provide a solid foundation for delivering through-cycle returns for shareholders.”

2026 Capital and Production Guidance

Range’s 2026 all-in capital budget is expected to be $650 to $700 million, which consists of:

Approximately $500 million of maintenance drilling and completion capital

$120 - $140 million for growth capital

$10 - $20 million for maintenance land

$5 - $15 million for targeted acreage that increases planned lateral lengths and future inventory

$15 - $25 million for pneumatic retrofits, facilities and software





Range enters 2026 with 500,000+ lateral feet of accumulated drilled but uncompleted (DUC) inventory. This is approximately 100,000 feet more than originally planned and is the result of continued operational efficiencies realized throughout 2025. Range plans to convert to production approximately 400,000 feet of this growth-enabling inventory over the course of 2026 and 2027, leaving flexibility for reduced capital or continued growth in future years. For 2026, Range plans to run one dedicated drilling rig and one dedicated frac crew, while utilizing spot equipment in mid-2026 to convert DUCs. This development plan is expected to result in annual production of approximately 2.35 – 2.40 Bcfe per day in 2026 and 2.6 Bcfe per day in 2027.

The table below summarizes 2025 activity and expected 2026 plans regarding the number of wells to sales in each area. In 2025, Range drilled ~1,023,000 lateral feet across 69 wells, while turning to sales 636,000 lateral feet across 47 wells.

Planned Wells TIL in 2026



Wells TIL in 2025



Liquids Rich 50 38 Dry Gas 18 9 Total Appalachia 68 47

Financial Discussion

Except for generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) reported amounts, specific expense categories exclude non-cash impairments, unrealized mark-to-market adjustment on derivatives, non-cash stock compensation and other items shown separately on the attached tables. “Unit costs” as used in this release are composed of direct operating, transportation, gathering, processing and compression, taxes other than income, general and administrative, interest and depletion, depreciation and amortization costs divided by production. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a definition of non-GAAP financial measures and the accompanying tables that reconcile each non-GAAP measure to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

Fourth Quarter 2025 Results

GAAP revenues and other income for fourth quarter 2025 totaled $820 million, GAAP net cash provided from operating activities (including changes in working capital) was $258 million, and GAAP net income was $179 million ($0.75 per diluted share). Fourth quarter earnings results include a $33 million mark-to-market derivative gain due to decreases in commodity prices.

Cash flow from operations before changes in working capital, a non-GAAP measure, was $353 million. Adjusted net income comparable to analysts’ estimates, a non-GAAP measure, was $195 million ($0.82 per diluted share) in fourth quarter 2025.

The following table details Range’s fourth quarter 2025 unit costs per mcfe(a):

Expenses 4Q 2025

(per mcfe) 4Q 2024

(per mcfe) Increase

(Decrease) Direct operating(a) $ 0.14 $ 0.12 17 % Transportation, gathering,

processing and compression(a) 1.46 1.48 (1 )% Taxes other than income 0.05 0.03 67 % General and administrative(a) 0.18 0.18 0 % Interest expense(a) 0.11 0.14 (21 )% Total cash unit costs(b) 1.94 1.94 0 % Depletion, depreciation and

amortization (DD&A) 0.44 0.46 (4 )% Total unit costs plus DD&A(b) $ 2.38 $ 2.40 (1 )%

(a) Excludes stock-based compensation, one-time settlements, and amortization of deferred financing costs.

(b) Totals may not be exact due to rounding.

The following table details Range’s average production and realized pricing for fourth quarter 2025(a):

4Q25 Production & Realized Pricing

Natural Gas

(mcf)

Oil (bbl)

NGLs

(bbl)

Natural Gas

Equivalent (mcfe)

Net production per day 1,603,233 5,352 113,523 2,316,485 Average NYMEX price $ 3.54 $ 59.07 $ 21.48 Differential, including basis hedging (0.32 ) (11.26 ) 1.62 Realized prices before NYMEX hedges 3.22 47.81 23.10 3.47 Settled NYMEX hedges 0.20 -- -- 0.14 Average realized prices after hedges $ 3.43 $ 47.81 $ 23.10 $ 3.61

(a) Totals may not be exact due to rounding.





Fourth quarter 2025 natural gas, NGLs and oil price realizations (including the impact of cash-settled hedges and derivative settlements) averaged $3.61 per mcfe.

The average natural gas price during the quarter, including the impact of basis hedging, was $3.22 per mcf, or a ($0.32) per mcf differential to NYMEX. In 2026, Range expects its natural gas differential to be ($0.35) to ($0.45) relative to NYMEX.

Range’s pre-hedge NGL price during the quarter was $23.10 per barrel, approximately $1.62 above the Mont Belvieu weighted equivalent. Range’s 2026 NGL differential is expected to be +$0.00 to +$1.00 relative to a Mont Belvieu equivalent barrel.

Crude oil and condensate price realizations during the quarter averaged $47.81 per barrel, or $11.26 below WTI (West Texas Intermediate). Range’s 2026 condensate differential is expected to be ($10.00) to ($14.00) relative to NYMEX.





Marketing and Midstream

In the fourth quarter, Range signed a ten-year contract for the delivery of 75 Mmcf per day of natural gas. The supply agreement is contingent on facility construction that is expected to be completed in late 2027. The natural gas supply was contracted at a premium to Midwest regional prices. Range will service this supply agreement from previously announced transportation capacity additions that will begin mid-2026.

Capital Expenditures

Fourth quarter 2025 drilling and completion expenditures were $167 million. In addition, during the quarter, approximately $10 million was invested in acreage, and $6 million was invested in infrastructure, pneumatic upgrades, and other investments. Total 2025 capital budget expenditures were $674 million, including $598 million on drilling and completion, $53 million invested in acreage, and $23 million invested in infrastructure, production control upgrades, and other investments.



Financial Position and Repurchase Activity

As of December 31, 2025, Range had net debt outstanding of approximately $1.22 billion, consisting of $1.1 billion of senior notes, $118 million of credit facility borrowing, and $204 thousand in cash. During the fourth quarter, Range repurchased 1,489,289 shares at an average price of approximately $36.23. In February, Range’s Board of Directors approved an increase to the existing share repurchase authorization bringing total availability under the repurchase program to $1.5 billion.

On January 15, 2026, Range fully redeemed the $600 million principal balance of 8.25% senior notes due 2029 by borrowing on the Company’s credit facility.

Range’s Board of Directors expects to approve an 11.1% increase to the quarterly dividend to $0.10 per share of the Company’s common stock. Details regarding the record and payment dates for quarterly dividends will be announced as each quarterly dividend is formally declared by the Board.

2025 Proved Reserves

Total proved reserves were similar to last year at 18.1 Tcfe. Proved developed reserves increased by 7.3% to 12.8 Tcfe and Range recorded its 18th consecutive year of positive performance revisions driven by continued strong results from Marcellus producing wells. Proved undeveloped reserves were 5.3 Tcfe from approximately 2.5 million lateral feet scheduled to be developed within the next five years at an expected development cost of $0.34 per mcfe. Proved undeveloped reserves represent approximately 9% of Range’s undeveloped core Marcellus inventory.

Summary of Changes in Proved Reserves

(in Bcfe) Balance at December 31, 2024 18,131 Extensions, discoveries and additions 562 Performance revisions 262 Price revisions 2 Sales . - Production (816 ) Balance at December 31, 2025(a) 18,142

(a) Totals may not be exact due to rounding.





As shown in the table below, the present value (PV 10 ) of reserves under SEC methodology was $11.6 billion.

2025 SEC

Pricing(a) Natural Gas Price ($/MMBtu) $ 3.39 WTI Oil Price ($/Bbl) $ 65.68 Proved Reserves PV 10 ($ billions) $ 11.6

(a) PV 10 is considered a non-GAAP financial measure. SEC benchmark prices adjusted for energy content, quality and basis differentials were $3.03 per mcf, $55.00 per barrel of crude oil, and $25.03 per barrel of NGLs.





Guidance – 2026

Capital & Production Guidance

Range’s 2026 all-in capital budget is $650 million - $700 million. Annual production is expected to be approximately 2.35 Bcfe to 2.40 Bcfe per day for 2026. Liquids are expected to be over 30% of production.

Full Year 2026 Expense Guidance

Direct operating expense: $0.12 - $0.13 per mcfe Transportation, gathering, processing and compression expense: $1.50 - $1.55 per mcfe Taxes other than income: $0.03 - $0.04 per mcfe Exploration expense: $22 - $28 million G&A expense: $0.17 - $0.18 per mcfe Net Interest expense: $0.07 - $0.09 per mcfe DD&A expense: $0.45 - $0.46 per mcfe Net brokered gas marketing expense: $8 - $12 million

Full Year 2026 Price Guidance

Based on recent market indications, Range expects to average the following price differentials for its production in 2026.

FY 2026 Natural Gas:(a) NYMEX minus $0.35 to $0.45 FY 2026 Natural Gas Liquids:(b) MB plus $0.00 to $1.00 per barrel FY 2026 Oil/Condensate: WTI minus $10.00 to $14.00

(a) Including basis hedging

(b) Mont Belvieu-equivalent pricing based on weighting of 53% ethane, 27% propane, 8% normal butane, 4% iso-butane and 8% natural gasoline.

Hedging Status

Range hedges portions of its expected future production volumes to increase the predictability of cash flow and maintain a strong, flexible financial position. Please see the detailed hedging schedule posted on the Range website under Investor Relations - Financial Information.

Range has also hedged basis across the Company’s numerous natural gas sales points to limit volatility between benchmark and regional prices. The combined fair value of natural gas basis hedges as of December 31, 2025, was a net loss of $8.1 million.

Conference Call Information

A conference call to review the financial results is scheduled on Wednesday, February 25 at 8:00 AM Central Time (9:00 AM Eastern Time). Please click here to pre-register for the conference call and obtain a dial-in number with passcode.

A simultaneous webcast of the call may be accessed at www.rangeresources.com. The webcast will be archived for replay on the Company's website until March 26th.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the presentation of its financial results prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), the Company’s earnings press release contains certain financial measures that are not presented in accordance with GAAP. Management believes certain non-GAAP measures may provide financial statement users with meaningful supplemental information for comparisons within the industry. These non-GAAP financial measures may include, but are not limited to Net Income, excluding certain items, Cash flow from operations before changes in working capital, realized prices, Net debt and Cash margin.

Adjusted net income comparable to analysts’ estimates as set forth in this release represents income or loss from operations before income taxes adjusted for certain non-cash items (detailed in the accompanying table) less income taxes. We believe adjusted net income comparable to analysts’ estimates is calculated on the same basis as analysts’ estimates and that many investors use this published research in making investment decisions and evaluating operational trends of the Company and its performance relative to other oil and gas producing companies. Diluted earnings per share (adjusted) as set forth in this release represents adjusted net income comparable to analysts’ estimates on a diluted per share basis. A table is included which reconciles income or loss from operations to adjusted net income comparable to analysts’ estimates and diluted earnings per share (adjusted). On its website, the Company provides additional comparative information on prior periods.

Cash flow from operations before changes in working capital represents net cash provided by operations before changes in working capital and exploration expense adjusted for certain non-cash compensation items. Cash flow from operations before changes in working capital (sometimes referred to as “adjusted cash flow”) is widely accepted by the investment community as a financial indicator of an oil and gas company’s ability to generate cash to internally fund exploration and development activities and to service debt. Cash flow from operations before changes in working capital is also useful because it is widely used by professional research analysts in valuing, comparing, rating and providing investment recommendations of companies in the oil and gas exploration and production industry. In turn, many investors use this published research in making investment decisions. Cash flow from operations before changes in working capital is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to cash flows from operations, investing, or financing activities as an indicator of cash flows, or as a measure of liquidity. A table is included which reconciles net cash provided by operations to cash flow from operations before changes in working capital as used in this release. On its website, the Company provides additional comparative information on prior periods for cash flow, cash margins and non-GAAP earnings as used in this release.

The cash prices realized for oil and natural gas production, including the amounts realized on cash-settled derivatives and net of transportation, gathering, processing and compression expense, is a critical component in the Company’s performance tracked by investors and professional research analysts in valuing, comparing, rating and providing investment recommendations and forecasts of companies in the oil and gas exploration and production industry. In turn, many investors use this published research in making investment decisions. Due to the GAAP disclosures of various derivative transactions and third-party transportation, gathering, processing and compression expense, such information is now reported in various lines of the income statement. The Company believes that it is important to furnish a table reflecting the details of the various components of each income statement line to better inform the reader of the details of each amount and provide a summary of the realized cash-settled amounts and third-party transportation, gathering, processing and compression expense, which were historically reported as natural gas, NGLs and oil sales. This information is intended to bridge the gap between various readers’ understanding and fully disclose the information needed.

Net debt is calculated as total debt less cash and cash equivalents. The Company believes this measure is helpful to investors and industry analysts who utilize Net debt for comparative purposes across the industry.

The Company discloses in this release the detailed components of many of the single line items shown in the GAAP financial statements included in the Company’s Annual or Quarterly Reports on Form 10-K or 10-Q. The Company believes that it is important to furnish this detail of the various components comprising each line of the Statements of Operations to better inform the reader of the details of each amount, the changes between periods and the effect on its financial results.



We believe that the presentation of PV 10 value of our proved reserves is a relevant and useful metric for our investors as supplemental disclosure to the standardized measure, or after-tax amount, because it presents the discounted future net cash flows attributable to our proved reserves before taking into account future corporate income taxes and our current tax structure. While the standardized measure is dependent on the unique tax situation of each company, PV 10 is based on prices and discount factors that are consistent for all companies. Because of this, PV 10 can be used within the industry and by credit and security analysts to evaluate estimated net cash flows from proved reserves on a more comparable basis.

RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION (NYSE: RRC) is a leading U.S. independent natural gas and NGL producer with operations focused in the Appalachian Basin. The Company is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. More information about Range can be found at www.rangeresources.com.

Included within this release are certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that are not limited to historical facts, but reflect Range’s current beliefs, expectations or intentions regarding future events. Words such as “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “project,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “outlook”, “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “pursue,” “target,” “continue,” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements.

All statements, except for statements of historical fact, made within regarding activities, events or developments the Company expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future, such as those regarding future well costs, expected asset sales, well productivity, future liquidity and financial resilience, anticipated exports and related financial impact, NGL market supply and demand, future commodity fundamentals and pricing, future capital efficiencies, future shareholder value, emerging plays, capital spending, anticipated drilling and completion activity, acreage prospectivity, expected pipeline utilization and future guidance information, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements are based on assumptions and estimates that management believes are reasonable based on currently available information; however, management's assumptions and Range's future performance are subject to a wide range of business risks and uncertainties and there is no assurance that these goals and projections can or will be met. Any number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Further information on risks and uncertainties is available in Range's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K. Unless required by law, Range undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events after the date they are made.

The SEC permits oil and gas companies, in filings made with the SEC, to disclose proved reserves, which are estimates that geological and engineering data demonstrate with reasonable certainty to be recoverable in future years from known reservoirs under existing economic and operating conditions as well as the option to disclose probable and possible reserves. Range has elected not to disclose its probable and possible reserves in its filings with the SEC. Range uses certain broader terms such as "resource potential,” “unrisked resource potential,” "unproved resource potential" or "upside" or other descriptions of volumes of resources potentially recoverable through additional drilling or recovery techniques that may include probable and possible reserves as defined by the SEC's guidelines. Range has not attempted to distinguish probable and possible reserves from these broader classifications. The SEC’s rules prohibit us from including in filings with the SEC these broader classifications of reserves. These estimates are by their nature more speculative than estimates of proved, probable and possible reserves and accordingly are subject to substantially greater risk of actually being realized. Unproved resource potential refers to Range's internal estimates of hydrocarbon quantities that may be potentially discovered through exploratory drilling or recovered with additional drilling or recovery techniques and have not been reviewed by independent engineers. Unproved resource potential does not constitute reserves within the meaning of the Society of Petroleum Engineer's Petroleum Resource Management System and does not include proved reserves. Area wide unproven resource potential has not been fully risked by Range's management. “EUR”, or estimated ultimate recovery, refers to our management’s estimates of hydrocarbon quantities that may be recovered from a well completed as a producer in the area. These quantities may not necessarily constitute or represent reserves within the meaning of the Society of Petroleum Engineer’s Petroleum Resource Management System or the SEC’s oil and natural gas disclosure rules. Actual quantities that may be recovered from Range's interests could differ substantially. Factors affecting ultimate recovery include the scope of Range's drilling program, which will be directly affected by the availability of capital, drilling and production costs, commodity prices, availability of drilling services and equipment, drilling results, lease expirations, transportation constraints, regulatory approvals, field spacing rules, recoveries of gas in place, length of horizontal laterals, actual drilling results, including geological and mechanical factors affecting recovery rates and other factors. Estimates of resource potential may change significantly as development of our resource plays provides additional data.

In addition, our production forecasts and expectations for future periods are dependent upon many assumptions, including estimates of production decline rates from existing wells and the undertaking and outcome of future drilling activity, which may be affected by significant commodity price or drilling cost changes. Investors are urged to consider closely the disclosure in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, available from our website at www.rangeresources.com or by written request to 100 Throckmorton Street, Suite 1200, Fort Worth, Texas 76102. You can also obtain this Form 10-K on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or by calling the SEC at 1-800-SEC-0330.

RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION STATEMENTS OF INCOME Based on GAAP reported earnings with additional details of items included in each line in Form 10-K (Unaudited, in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2025 2024 % 2025 2024 % Revenues and other income: Natural gas, NGLs and oil sales (a) $ 745,542 $ 635,122 $ 2,815,591 $ 2,213,850 Derivative fair value income (loss) 32,799 (53,804 ) 121,535 56,726 Brokered natural gas and marketing 41,349 41,535 172,573 133,048 ARO settlement gain (loss) (b) 1 - 2 (26 ) Interest income (b) 71 3,144 4,938 12,651 Gain on sale of assets (b) 103 89 261 311 Other (b) 293 331 615 524 Total revenues and other income 820,158 626,417 31 % 3,115,515 2,417,084 29 % Costs and expenses: Direct operating 29,316 24,655 100,073 93,399 Direct operating - stock-based compensation (c) 532 468 2,098 1,922 Transportation, gathering, processing and compression 311,391 299,401 1,223,324 1,177,925 Taxes other than income 9,735 6,166 32,822 21,625 Brokered natural gas and marketing 42,860 41,655 182,660 138,080 Brokered natural gas and marketing - stock-based compensation (c) 626 603 2,894 2,465 Exploration 7,398 7,983 28,824 25,489 Exploration - stock-based compensation (c) 357 349 1,355 1,354 Abandonment and impairment of unproved properties 12,682 (201 ) 28,936 8,417 General and administrative 39,031 35,485 138,594 133,303 General and administrative - stock-based compensation (c) 10,727 10,905 39,612 38,004 General and administrative - lawsuit settlements 8 91 109 782 General and administrative - bad debt expense - 50 - 50 Exit costs 262 9,156 25,746 37,214 Deferred compensation plan (d) (604 ) 3,878 1,422 9,593 Interest expense 23,220 27,911 99,835 113,341 Interest expense - amortization of deferred financing costs (e) 1,452 1,357 5,062 5,417 Gain on early extinguishment of debt - (3 ) (3 ) (257 ) Depletion, depreciation and amortization 94,596 92,484 370,462 358,356 Total costs and expenses 583,589 562,393 4 % 2,283,825 2,166,479 5 % Income before income taxes 236,569 64,024 270 % 831,690 250,605 232 % Income tax expense (benefit) Current 3,771 2,902 9,394 8,165 Deferred 53,711 (33,720 ) 164,272 (23,900 ) 57,482 (30,818 ) 173,666 (15,735 ) Net income $ 179,087 $ 94,842 89 % $ 658,024 $ 266,340 147 % Net income Per Common Share Basic $ 0.76 $ 0.39 $ 2.76 $ 1.10 Diluted $ 0.75 $ 0.39 $ 2.74 $ 1.09 Weighted average common shares outstanding, as reported Basic 236,222 240,300 -2 % 237,943 240,689 -1 % Diluted 238,156 242,355 -2 % 239,789 242,745 -1 % (a) See separate natural gas, NGLs and oil sales information table. (b) Included in Other income in the 10-K. (c) Costs associated with stock compensation and amortization, which have been reflected in the categories associated with the direct personnel costs, are combined with the cash costs in the 10-K. (d) Reflects the change in market value of the vested Company stock held in the deferred compensation plan. (e) Included in interest expense in the 10-K.





RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION BALANCE SHEET (In thousands) December 31, December 31, 2025 2024 Assets Current assets $ 390,835 $ 636,982 Derivative assets 69,397 87,098 Natural gas and oil properties, net (successful efforts method) 6,708,366 6,421,700 Other property and equipment, net 4,935 2,465 Operating lease right-of-use assets 173,477 119,838 Other 74,938 79,592 $ 7,421,948 $ 7,347,675 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities $ 658,783 $ 1,263,247 Asset retirement obligations 1,173 1,189 Derivative liabilities 1,196 9,634 Bank debt 106,700 - Senior notes, excluding current maturities 1,091,634 1,089,614 Deferred tax liabilities 701,601 541,378 Derivative liabilities 2,363 10,488 Deferred compensation liabilities 68,635 65,233 Operating lease liabilities 115,515 35,737 Asset retirement obligations and other liabilities 153,081 137,181 Divestiture contract obligation 202,586 257,317 3,103,267 3,411,018 Common stock and retained deficit 5,064,743 4,449,987 Other comprehensive income 424 611 Common stock held in treasury (746,486 ) (513,941 ) Total stockholders' equity 4,318,681 3,936,657 $ 7,421,948 $ 7,347,675





RECONCILIATION OF TOTAL DEBT AS REPORTED TO NET DEBT, a non-GAAP measure (Unaudited, in thousands) December 31, December 31, 2025 2024 % Total debt, net of deferred financing costs, as reported $ 1,198,334 $ 1,697,883 -29 % Unamortized debt issuance costs, as reported 19,666 10,819 Less cash and cash equivalents, as reported (204 ) (304,490 ) Net debt, a non-GAAP measure $ 1,217,796 $ 1,404,212 -13 %





RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES (Unaudited, in thousands) Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net income $ 179,087 $ 94,842 $ 658,024 $ 266,340 Adjustments to reconcile net cash provided from continuing operations: Deferred income tax expense (benefit) 53,711 (33,720 ) 164,272 (23,900 ) Depletion, depreciation and amortization 94,596 92,484 370,462 358,356 Abandonment and impairment of unproved properties 12,682 (201 ) 28,936 8,417 Derivative fair value (income) loss (32,799 ) 53,804 (121,535 ) (56,726 ) Cash settlements on derivative financial instruments 24,601 69,697 122,673 432,392 Divestiture contract obligation, including accretion 262 9,155 25,746 37,088 Allowance for bad debts - 50 - 50 Amortization of deferred financing costs and other 1,083 1,174 4,079 4,526 Deferred and stock-based compensation 11,775 16,267 48,153 53,864 Gain on sale of assets (103 ) (89 ) (261 ) (311 ) Gain on early extinguishment of debt - (3 ) (3 ) (257 ) Changes in working capital: Accounts receivable (119,461 ) (121,116 ) (56,398 ) (19,586 ) Other current assets 2,068 5,485 (3,016 ) 3,676 Accounts payable 1,071 26,609 9,087 (443 ) Accrued liabilities and other 28,933 3,452 (78,895 ) (118,972 ) Net changes in working capital (87,389 ) (85,570 ) (129,222 ) (135,325 ) Net cash provided from operating activities $ 257,506 $ 217,890 $ 1,171,324 $ 944,514 RECONCILIATION OF NET CASH PROVIDED FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES, AS REPORTED, TO CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS BEFORE CHANGES IN WORKING CAPITAL, a non-GAAP measure (Unaudited, in thousands) Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net cash provided from operating activities, as reported $ 257,506 $ 217,890 $ 1,171,324 $ 944,514 Net changes in working capital 87,389 85,570 129,222 135,325 Exploration expense 7,398 7,983 28,824 25,489 Lawsuit settlements 8 91 109 782 Non-cash compensation adjustment and other 231 120 209 517 Cash flow from operations before changes in working capital - non-GAAP measure $ 352,532 $ 311,654 $ 1,329,688 $ 1,106,627 ADJUSTED WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING (Unaudited, in thousands) Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Basic: Weighted average shares outstanding 236,488 241,112 238,414 241,868 Stock held by deferred compensation plan (266 ) (812 ) (471 ) (1,179 ) Adjusted basic 236,222 240,300 237,943 240,689 Dilutive: Weighted average shares outstanding 236,488 241,112 238,414 241,868 Dilutive stock options under treasury method 1,668 1,243 1,375 877 Adjusted dilutive 238,156 242,355 239,789 242,745





RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF NATURAL GAS, NGLs AND OIL SALES AND DERIVATIVE FAIR VALUE INCOME (LOSS) TO CALCULATED CASH REALIZED NATURAL GAS, NGLs AND OIL PRICES WITH AND WITHOUT THIRD-PARTY TRANSPORTATION, GATHERING, PROCESSING AND COMPRESSION COSTS, a non-GAAP measure (Unaudited, in thousands, except per unit data) Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2025 2024 % 2025 2024 % Natural gas, NGLs and Oil Sales components: Natural gas sales $ 480,749 $ 337,176 $ 1,730,205 $ 1,052,442 NGLs sales 241,249 270,356 979,313 1,020,903 Oil sales 23,544 27,590 106,073 140,505 Total Natural Gas, NGLs and Oil Sales, as reported $ 745,542 $ 635,122 17 % $ 2,815,591 $ 2,213,850 27 % Derivative Fair Value Income (Loss), as reported $ 32,799 $ (53,804 ) $ 121,535 $ 56,726 Cash settlements on derivative financial instruments - (gain) loss: Natural gas (24,601 ) (64,169 ) (114,864 ) (419,199 ) NGLs - (433 ) (5,096 ) (3,743 ) Oil - (5,095 ) (2,713 ) (9,450 ) Total change in fair value related to commodity derivatives prior to settlement, a non-GAAP measure $ 8,198 $ (123,501 ) $ (1,138 ) $ (375,666 ) Transportation, gathering, processing and compression components: Natural Gas $ 158,235 $ 155,483 $ 627,651 $ 611,698 NGLs 152,434 143,294 592,296 564,269 Oil 722 624 3,377 1,958 Total transportation, gathering, processing and compression, as reported $ 311,391 $ 299,401 $ 1,223,324 $ 1,177,925 Natural gas, NGL and Oil sales, including cash-settled derivatives: (c) Natural gas sales $ 505,350 $ 401,345 $ 1,845,069 $ 1,471,641 NGLs sales 241,249 270,789 984,409 1,024,646 Oil Sales 23,544 32,685 108,786 149,955 Total $ 770,143 $ 704,819 9 % $ 2,938,264 $ 2,646,242 11 % Production of natural gas, NGLs and oil during the periods (a): Natural Gas (mcf) 147,497,429 138,472,888 7 % 560,891,967 545,415,974 3 % NGLs (bbls) 10,444,112 10,230,284 2 % 40,551,764 39,622,576 2 % Oil (bbls) 492,425 462,570 6 % 1,975,937 2,180,528 -9 % Gas equivalent (mcfe) (b) 213,116,651 202,630,012 5 % 816,058,173 796,234,598 2 % Production of natural gas, NGLs and oil - average per day (a): Natural Gas (mcf) 1,603,233 1,505,140 7 % 1,536,690 1,490,208 3 % NGLs (bbls) 113,523 111,199 2 % 111,101 108,258 3 % Oil (bbls) 5,352 5,028 6 % 5,414 5,958 -9 % Gas equivalent (mcfe) (b) 2,316,485 2,202,500 5 % 2,235,776 2,175,504 3 % Average prices, excluding derivative settlements and before third-party transportation costs: Natural Gas (per mcf) $ 3.26 $ 2.43 34 % $ 3.08 $ 1.93 60 % NGLs (per bbl) $ 23.10 $ 26.43 -13 % $ 24.15 $ 25.77 -6 % Oil (per bbl) $ 47.81 $ 59.64 -20 % $ 53.68 $ 64.44 -17 % Gas equivalent (per mcfe) (b) $ 3.50 $ 3.13 12 % $ 3.45 $ 2.78 24 % Average prices, including derivative settlements before third-party transportation costs: (c) Natural Gas (per mcf) $ 3.43 $ 2.90 18 % $ 3.29 $ 2.70 22 % NGLs (per bbl) $ 23.10 $ 26.47 -13 % $ 24.28 $ 25.86 -6 % Oil (per bbl) $ 47.81 $ 70.66 -32 % $ 55.06 $ 68.77 -20 % Gas equivalent (per mcfe) (b) $ 3.61 $ 3.48 4 % $ 3.60 $ 3.32 8 % Average prices, including derivative settlements and after third-party transportation costs: (d) Natural Gas (per mcf) $ 2.35 $ 1.78 32 % $ 2.17 $ 1.58 37 % NGLs (per bbl) $ 8.50 $ 12.46 -32 % $ 9.67 $ 11.62 -17 % Oil (per bbl) $ 46.34 $ 69.31 -33 % $ 53.35 $ 67.87 -21 % Gas equivalent (per mcfe) (b) $ 2.15 $ 2.00 8 % $ 2.10 $ 1.84 14 % Transportation, gathering and compression expense per mcfe $ 1.46 $ 1.48 -1 % $ 1.50 $ 1.48 1 % (a) Represents volumes sold regardless of when produced. (b) Oil and NGLs are converted at the rate of one barrel equals six mcfe based upon the approximate relative energy content of oil to natural gas, which is not necessarily indicative of the relationship of oil and natural gas prices. (c) Excluding third-party transportation, gathering, processing and compression costs. (d) Net of transportation, gathering, processing and compression costs.





RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES AS REPORTED TO INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES EXCLUDING CERTAIN ITEMS, a non-GAAP measure (Unaudited, in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2025 2024 % 2025 2024 % Income from operations before income taxes, as reported $ 236,569 $ 64,024 270 % $ 831,690 $ 250,605 232 % Adjustment for certain special items: Gain on the sale of assets (103 ) (89 ) (261 ) (311 ) ARO settlement (gain) loss (1 ) - (2 ) 26 Change in fair value related to derivatives prior to settlement (8,198 ) 123,501 1,138 375,666 Abandonment and impairment of unproved properties 12,682 (201 ) 28,936 8,417 Gain on early extinguishment of debt - (3 ) (3 ) (257 ) Lawsuit settlements 8 91 109 782 Exit costs 262 9,156 25,746 37,214 Direct operating - stock-based compensation 532 468 2,098 1,922 Brokered natural gas and marketing - stock-based compensation 626 603 2,894 2,465 Exploration expenses - stock-based compensation 357 349 1,355 1,354 General & administrative - stock-based compensation 10,727 10,905 39,612 38,004 Deferred compensation plan - non-cash adjustment (604 ) 3,878 1,422 9,593 Income before income taxes, as adjusted 252,857 212,682 19 % 934,734 725,480 29 % Income tax expense, as adjusted Current 3,771 2,902 9,394 8,165 Deferred (a) 54,386 46,015 205,595 158,696 Net income, excluding certain items, a non-GAAP measure $ 194,700 $ 163,765 19 % $ 719,745 $ 558,619 29 % Non-GAAP income per common share Basic $ 0.82 $ 0.68 21 % $ 3.02 $ 2.32 30 % Diluted $ 0.82 $ 0.68 21 % $ 3.00 $ 2.30 30 % Non-GAAP diluted shares outstanding, if dilutive 238,156 242,355 239,789 242,745 (a) Taxes are estimated to be approximately 23% for 2025 and 2024





RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME, EXCLUDING CERTAIN ITEMS AND ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE, non-GAAP measures (In thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net income, as reported $ 179,087 $ 94,842 $ 658,024 $ 266,340 Adjustments for certain special items: Gain on the sale of assets (103 ) (89 ) (261 ) (311 ) ARO settlement (gain) loss (1 ) - (2 ) 26 Gain on early extinguishment of debt - (3 ) (3 ) (257 ) Change in fair value related to derivatives prior to settlement (8,198 ) 123,501 1,138 375,666 Abandonment and impairment of unproved properties 12,682 (201 ) 28,936 8,417 Lawsuit settlements 8 91 109 782 Exit costs 262 9,156 25,746 37,214 Stock-based compensation 12,242 12,325 45,959 43,745 Deferred compensation plan (604 ) 3,878 1,422 9,593 Tax impact (675 ) (79,735 ) (41,323 ) (182,596 ) Net income, excluding certain items, a non-GAAP measure $ 194,700 $ 163,765 $ 719,745 $ 558,619 Net income per diluted share, as reported $ 0.75 $ 0.39 $ 2.74 $ 1.09 Adjustments for certain special items per diluted share: Gain on the sale of assets - - - - ARO settlement (gain) loss - - - - Gain on early extinguishment of debt - - - - Change in fair value related to derivatives prior to settlement (0.03 ) 0.51 - 1.55 Abandonment and impairment of unproved properties 0.05 - 0.12 0.03 Lawsuit settlements - - - - Exit costs - 0.04 0.11 0.15 Stock-based compensation 0.05 0.05 0.19 0.18 Deferred compensation plan - 0.02 0.01 0.04 Adjustment for rounding differences - - - 0.01 Tax impact - (0.33 ) (0.17 ) (0.75 ) Dilutive share impact (rabbi trust and other) - - - - Net income per diluted share, excluding certain items, a non-GAAP measure $ 0.82 $ 0.68 $ 3.00 $ 2.30 Adjusted earnings per share, a non-GAAP measure: Basic $ 0.82 $ 0.68 $ 3.02 $ 2.32 Diluted $ 0.82 $ 0.68 $ 3.00 $ 2.30





RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF CASH MARGIN PER MCFE, a non- GAAP measure (Unaudited, in thousands, except per unit data) Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenues Natural gas, NGLs and oil sales, as reported $ 745,542 $ 635,122 $ 2,815,591 $ 2,213,850 Derivative fair value income (loss), as reported 32,799 (53,804 ) 121,535 56,726 Less non-cash fair value (gain) loss (8,198 ) 123,501 1,138 375,666 Brokered natural gas and marketing, as reported 41,349 41,535 172,573 133,048 Other income, as reported 468 3,564 5,816 13,460 Less gain on sale of assets (103 ) (89 ) (261 ) (311 ) Less ARO settlement (1 ) - (2 ) 26 Cash revenues and other income 811,856 749,829 3,116,390 2,792,465 Expenses Direct operating, as reported 29,848 25,123 102,171 95,321 Less direct operating stock-based compensation (532 ) (468 ) (2,098 ) (1,922 ) Transportation, gathering and compression, as reported 311,391 299,401 1,223,324 1,177,925 Taxes other than income, as reported 9,735 6,166 32,822 21,625 Brokered natural gas and marketing, as reported 43,486 42,258 185,554 140,545 Less brokered natural gas and marketing stock-based compensation (626 ) (603 ) (2,894 ) (2,465 ) General and administrative, as reported 49,766 46,531 178,315 172,139 Less G&A stock-based compensation (10,727 ) (10,905 ) (39,612 ) (38,004 ) Less lawsuit settlements (8 ) (91 ) (109 ) (782 ) Less bad debt expense - (50 ) - (50 ) Interest expense, as reported 24,672 29,268 104,897 118,758 Less amortization of deferred financing costs (1,452 ) (1,357 ) (5,062 ) (5,417 ) Cash expenses 455,553 435,273 1,777,308 1,677,673 Cash margin, a non-GAAP measure $ 356,303 $ 314,556 $ 1,339,082 $ 1,114,792 Mmcfe produced during period 213,116 202,630 816,058 796,235 Cash margin per mcfe $ 1.67 $ 1.55 $ 1.64 $ 1.40 RECONCILIATION OF INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES TO CASH MARGIN, a non-GAAP measure (Unaudited, in thousands, except per unit data) Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Income before income taxes, as reported $ 236,569 $ 64,024 $ 831,690 $ 250,605 Adjustments to reconcile income before income taxes to cash margin: ARO settlements (1 ) - (2 ) 26 Derivative fair value (income) loss (32,799 ) 53,804 (121,535 ) (56,726 ) Net cash receipts on derivative settlements 24,601 69,697 122,673 432,392 Exploration expense 7,398 7,983 28,824 25,489 Lawsuit settlements 8 91 109 782 Exit costs 262 9,156 25,746 37,214 Deferred compensation plan (604 ) 3,878 1,422 9,593 Stock-based compensation (direct operating, brokered natural gas and 12,242 12,325 45,959 43,745 marketing, exploration and general and administrative) Bad debt expense - 50 - 50 Interest - amortization of deferred financing costs 1,452 1,357 5,062 5,417 Depletion, depreciation and amortization 94,596 92,484 370,462 358,356 Gain on sale of assets (103 ) (89 ) (261 ) (311 ) Gain on early extinguishment of debt - (3 ) (3 ) (257 ) Abandonment and impairment of unproved properties 12,682 (201 ) 28,936 8,417 Cash margin, a non-GAAP measure $ 356,303 $ 314,556 $ 1,339,082 $ 1,114,792



