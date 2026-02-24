ARKO Corp. to Participate at the Raymond James 47th Annual Institutional Investors Conference on March 2, 2026

RICHMOND, Va., Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARKO Corp. (Nasdaq: ARKO) (the “Company”), a Fortune 500 company and one of the largest operators of convenience stores and wholesalers of fuel in the United States, today announced that the Company will participate at the upcoming Raymond James 47th Annual Institutional Investors Conference being held March 1–4, 2026 in Orlando, FL.

ARKO management will hold 1x1 meetings throughout the day on March 2, and management will also host a live presentation at 11:00 a.m. Eastern time on the same day. The presentation will be available via webcast here and on the Company’s investor relations website at https://www.arkocorp.com/news-events/ir-calendar.

To request a meeting with the ARKO team, please contact your Raymond James representative or email the Company’s investor relations team at ARKO@elevate-ir.com.

About ARKO Corp.

ARKO Corp. (Nasdaq: ARKO) is a Fortune 500 company that is one of the largest operators of convenience stores and wholesalers of fuel in the United States. Based in Richmond, VA, our retail segment operates retail convenience stores under more than 25 regional store brands in the District of Columbia and more than 30 states across the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, Northeastern, Southeastern and Southwestern U.S. Our highly recognizable Family of Community Brands offers delicious, prepared foods, beer, snacks, candy, hot and cold beverages, and multiple popular quick serve restaurant brands. Our wholesale segment supplies fuel to independent dealers and consignment agents; our fleet fueling segment includes the operation of proprietary and third-party cardlock locations (unstaffed fueling locations), and commissions from the sales of fuel using proprietary fuel cards that provide customers access to a nationwide network of fueling sites; and our GPM Petroleum segment primarily engages in inter-segment transactions related to the wholesale distribution of fuel to substantially all of our sites that sell fuel in the retail, wholesale and fleet fueling segments. In February 2026, we completed the initial public offering of our subsidiary ARKO Petroleum Corp. (Nasdaq: APC), which is the primary operating entity for the wholesale, fleet fueling, and GPMP segments. To learn more about GPM stores, visit: www.gpminvestments.com. To learn more about ARKO, visit: www.arkocorp.com. To learn more about APC, visit: www.arkopetroleum.com.

Media Contact

Jordan Mann

ARKO Corp.

investors@gpminvestments.com

Investor Contact

Sean Mansouri, CFA

Elevate IR

(720) 330-2829

ARKO@elevate-ir.com