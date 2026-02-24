New Crypto: Pepeto Surpass $7.3M Raised Following Early Dogecoin Success as Elon Musk Reignites Meme Coin Speculation

Dubai, UAE, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Pepeto's presale just crossed $7.308 million and it's no longer growing. It's accelerating. The latest stage filled faster than anything before it. Wallet entries doubled in February. Fake tokens impersonating the project now launch daily on decentralized exchanges, which tells you exactly how hot this name is getting. Google search volume for Pepeto exploded this month to levels that Dogecoin communities haven't seen from a presale since 2020. And the Elon Musk rumor mill isn't helping anyone stay patient. Whispers connecting Musk to the project are spreading across X, Telegram, and Reddit faster than the team can respond. Nothing confirmed. But nothing was confirmed when Elon Musk replied "maybe next year" to putting Dogecoin on the moon and DOGE moved within hours either. The same networks that front ran every Dogecoin pump are now circling Pepeto. Every sign points the same direction.

New CryptoPepeto Shows Early Dogecoin Success Patterns While Elon Musk Keeps Meme Coins in the Spotlight

Consider what Dogecoin looked like before the world caught on. A loyal community nobody took seriously. Viral energy building in private chats. Copycats launching daily trying to steal the name. Then one Elon Musk tweet changed everything and DOGE surged 13,000% to become a top ten crypto asset. Dogecoin reached a $90 billion market cap with zero products. No swap. No bridge. No exchange. Just a dog logo and Elon Musk's endorsement. But the investors who made the most from Dogecoin didn't buy on exchanges after the Elon Musk tweet. The biggest returns in crypto always come from presales, where you lock in the cheapest price a token will ever trade at before anyone else gets access. That's how early SHIB wallets turned hundreds into millions. That's how every cycle mints new wealth. And right now, the best presale in crypto isn't another empty promise. Pepeto has three working product demos, dual security audits by SolidProof and Coinsult, zero tax tokenomics, and a confirmed Binance listing. It's sitting at $0.000000185. If Dogecoin proved that culture plus Elon Musk equals billions in market cap, what happens when a presale this early actually has infrastructure underneath the hype?

"We can't control what Elon Musk does or doesn't do. But we can control what we build," said a Pepeto team representative. "Three demos are live. Audits are done. And the organic attention pouring in right now tells us the market sees what Dogecoin investors saw in 2020 before the rest of the world figured it out."

Elon Musk Fueled Dogecoin From Nothing to $90 Billion and Pepeto Has What DOGE Never Had

Here's the math that Dogecoin investors wish they could redo. Anyone who put $3,000 into DOGE before Elon Musk's first tweet and held through the peak turned that into over $2 million. At $0.000000185, Pepeto reaching a $370 million market cap delivers 200x. That's still less than 1% of what Dogecoin hit with no utility at all. Meanwhile Elon Musk just confirmed that X Money will integrate crypto trading into a platform with 600 million users. Every time Elon Musk touches anything related to meme coins, capital floods in. Dogecoin is down 90% from its peak. DOGE holders are sitting on losses. But new Elon Musk speculation doesn't flow back into a coin at $18 billion market cap. It flows into whatever looks like early Dogecoin. Six zeros. Working products. Viral traction nobody can manufacture. Pepeto checks every single box.

Staking at 212% APY means a $10,000 position generates $21,400 in annual yield while the next Elon Musk catalyst takes shape. But yield isn't why whales are loading Pepeto during a Fear Index of 5. They're buying because the Dogecoin playbook is repeating in real time. Community explodes first. Copycats flood the market second. Then one event, one tweet, one listing turns speculation into a headline and the presale window disappears overnight. Pepeto is 70% filled. Created by a cofounder of Pepe. Three demos live at Pepeto Website. The people who made generational wealth on Dogecoin didn't wait for Elon Musk to confirm it. They recognized the pattern early and acted before the crowd arrived.

Important Pepeto Presale Disclaimer

IMPORTANT: Pepeto is still in presale and NOT available on any exchange or DEX for trading. As Elon Musk speculation and Dogecoin comparisons drive attention to the project, fake tokens using the Pepeto name are launching daily on various platforms. The ONLY legitimate way to buy Pepeto is through the official website pepeto.io. Do not trust any other source.

About Pepeto

Pepeto is a meme coin infrastructure project built for the economy that Dogecoin proved exists but never served. PepetoSwap (cross chain trading), Pepeto Bridge (multi chain routing), Pepeto Exchange (zero fee meme hub). Demo stage with full launch imminent. Created by a cofounder of Pepe. Dual audits by SolidProof and Coinsult. Zero tax. 212% staking. Presale: $0.000000185. Raised: $7.308M. As Elon Musk keeps Dogecoin in the spotlight, Pepeto offers the infrastructure meme coins always needed.



