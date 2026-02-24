AASHTO Joins Engineering Workforce Consortium to Strengthen State Transportation Workforce Development

Washington, DC, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Engineering Workforce Consortium (EWC) today announced that the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials (AASHTO) and its National Operations Center of Excellence (NOCoE) have joined the collaborative effort to address the critical workforce shortage facing infrastructure development across the United States.

AASHTO's addition to the consortium significantly expands EWC's reach into state departments of transportation, connecting the consortium's workforce recruitment and retention initiatives directly with agencies responsible for implementing billions of dollars in Bipartisan Infrastructure Law funding. State DOTs nationwide are facing unprecedented demand for engineering talent as they work to deliver vital infrastructure projects in their communities.

The Engineering Workforce Consortium brings together 20 leading professional societies, trade associations, and academic institutions around three core objectives: attracting the next generation of engineering talent, retaining the existing workforce in engineering and public works, and advocating for industry growth and sustainability.

“AASHTO is pleased to join the partners of the Engineering Workforce Consortium in supporting an industry-wide approach to providing solutions that address the transportation and public works workforce shortage,” said AASHTO Executive Director Jim Tymon. “State departments of transportation recognize the need to collaborate with other leaders in the engineering field to foster the talent we need to deliver critical transportation projects."

“NOCoE is pleased to sign on to the Engineering Workforce Consortium to help inform audiences on workforce development opportunities as this is an important component for the nation’s transportation, systems, management and operations industry including the education of students on careers and increasing the skills of the current workforce,” said Nevada Department of Transportation Director and NOCoE Strategic Advisory Committee Chair Tracy Larkin Thomason.”

"AASHTO and NOCoE's decision to join the Engineering Workforce Consortium reflects the growing momentum behind this collaborative approach to solving our industry's workforce challenges," said Linda Bauer Darr, ACEC president & CEO. "Welcoming AASHTO brings state transportation leadership directly into our coalition, ensuring that workforce solutions are developed with the agencies who are on the front lines of infrastructure delivery. The collective strength of this consortium is essential as we work to ensure the engineering talent pipeline meets the historic infrastructure investment our nation is making."

The partnership connects AASHTO's network of state transportation departments with EWC's diverse portfolio of workforce initiatives, from K-12 STEM engagement programs to retention initiatives like RetainHER, which focuses on keeping women in engineering careers. State DOTs will gain access to best practices, collaborative resources, and a unified platform to address shared workforce challenges.

"Communities cannot maintain, modernize, and strengthen infrastructure without a skilled and sustainable workforce,” said APWA CEO Scott D. Grayson, CAE. “The addition of AASHTO and NOCoE to the Engineering Workforce Consortium reinforces our shared commitment to addressing workforce challenges head-on. Together, we are advancing practical solutions that ensure public works and engineering professionals are prepared to meet the growing demands of our nation’s infrastructure."

"The American Society of Civil Engineers is thrilled to welcome AASHTO and the National Operations Center of Excellence into the Engineering Workforce Consortium. Their leadership in shaping the nation’s transportation systems brings powerful momentum to this shared mission," said Marsha Anderson Bomar, Ph.D., ASCE president. "Together, we have an opportunity to inspire the next generation of engineers, expand pathways into the profession, and take bold, coordinated action to strengthen the workforce that builds and sustains our communities. By uniting our expertise and our voices, we can accelerate real change and ensure a vibrant, resilient engineering profession for decades to come.”

The workforce shortage has delayed critical infrastructure projects and limited the impact of historic federal infrastructure investments. The Engineering Workforce Consortium represents an unprecedented collaboration to ensure communities have the engineering talent needed to build and maintain essential infrastructure.

For more information about the Engineering Workforce Consortium, visit engineeringworkforce.org.

###

About the Engineering Workforce Consortium

The Engineering Workforce Consortium is a collaborative effort led by the American Council of Engineering Companies (ACEC), American Public Works Association (APWA), and American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE) to address the critical workforce shortage in engineering and public works. The consortium brings together diverse voices from government, industry, and academia to attract, retain, and grow the engineering workforce. EWC partner groups include:

American Council of Engineering Companies (ACEC)

American Public Works Association (APWA)

American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE) ACE Mentor

American Society of Heating, Refrigeration and Air-Conditioning Engineers (ASHRAE)

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers

DiscoverE

ElevateHER

Engineers Without Borders USA

Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE USA)

Institute of Transportation Engineers (ITE)

National Academy of Construction

National Society of Professional Engineers (NSPE)

Society of American Military Engineers (SAME)

Society for Marketing Professional Services (SMPS)

Society of Women Engineers (SWE)

Training and Technical Assistance Center at the University of Connecticut

About AASHTO

The American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials is a nonprofit, nonpartisan association representing highway and transportation departments in the 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. AASHTO works to foster the development, operation, and maintenance of an integrated national transportation system.

About the National Operations Center of Excellence (NOCoE)

The National Operations Center of Excellence (NOCoE) provides a centralized and comprehensive set of resources to serve the Transportation Systems Management and Operations (TSMO) community. The NOCoE is a collaborative effort of AASHTO, the Institute of Transportation Engineers (ITE), and the Intelligent Transportation Society of America (ITS America), with support from the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA).

Attachments