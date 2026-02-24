Inspired to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results and Hold Conference Call on March 10

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inspired Entertainment, Inc. ("Inspired" or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: INSE), a leading B2B provider of gaming content, technology, hardware and services, announced that it will report financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2025 before the market opens on Tuesday, March 10, 2026. Inspired management will host a conference call and simultaneous webcast the same day at 8:30 a.m. ET / 12:30 p.m. in the UK to discuss the Company's results.

Conference Call Information

Telephone: The dial-in number to access the call live is 1-800-715-9871 (US) or 1-646-307-1963 (International). Participants should ask to be joined into the Inspired Entertainment call.

Webcast: A live audio-only webcast of the call can be accessed through the "Events & Presentations" page of the Company's website at www.inseinc.com under the Investors link. Please follow the registration prompts.

Replay: A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company's website at www.inseinc.com.

