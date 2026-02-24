IB Capital LLC, affiliate of I-Bankers Securities Inc., advises Benchmark Logistics LLC & Triangle Warehouse, Inc. on sale to TFI International Inc. (TFII US Equity)

Boca Raton, FL, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IB Capital is pleased to announce it served as exclusive M&A advisor to Benchmark Logistics LLC, and its wholly owned subsidiary, Triangle Warehouse, Inc., in their sale to TFI International Inc., which closed in February 2026.

Headquartered in Minneapolis, Benchmark Logistics, together with Triangle Warehouse, provides dedicated transportation and warehouse services to a diverse customer base across the Upper Midwestern United States.

TFI International Inc. (TFII US Equity) is a North American leader in the transportation and logistics industry, operating throughout the U.S., Canada, and Mexico.

IB Capital served as exclusive M&A advisor to Benchmark Logistics LLC and Triangle Warehouse Inc.

Cozen O’Connor served as legal counsel to Benchmark Logistics LLC and Triangle Warehouse Inc.

