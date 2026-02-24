ZYNEX LAWSUIT ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Zynex, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Litigation Partner Brandon Walker Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In Zynex (ZYXIQ) To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

If you purchased or acquired Zynex securities between February 25, 2021 to December 15, 2025 and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Bragar Eagel & Squire partner Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato directly at (212) 355-4648.

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

What’s Happening:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Zynex, Inc. (“Zynex” or the “Company”) (OTCPK: ZYXIQ) in the The United States District Court District of Colorado on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Zynex securities between February 25, 2021 to December 15, 2025, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until April 21, 2026 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.





Allegation Details:

The complaint alleges that the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that: (a) Zynex shipped products, including electrodes, in excess of need; (b) as a result of this practice, the Company inflated its revenue; (c) the Company’s practice of filing false claims drew scrutiny from insurers, including Tricare; (d) on August 21, 2023, Travelers commenced an action against Zynex, Sandgaard, Lucsok and Fox in the Superior Court of California alleging that Zynex and the defendants had embarked on a fraudulent overbilling scheme and sought more than $23 million in damages and civil penalties relating to hundreds of fraudulent claims between 2018 and 2023; (e) management had prioritized aggressive sales strategies to drive orders over compliance with industry laws, rules and regulations; (f) the Company was not committed to maintaining a strong internal control environment; (g) the Company’s order growth was a result of illegal overbilling; (h) as a result, it was reasonably likely that Zynex would face adverse consequences, including removal from insurer networks and penalties from the federal government; and (i) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.





Next Steps:

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Zynex shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.





About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, South Carolina, and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in securities,

derivative, and commercial litigation as well as individuals in consumer protection and data privacy litigation. The firm has a nationwide practice and routinely handles cases in both federal and state courts. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

